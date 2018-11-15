Houston vs. Tulane: Game prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online
A lot will be on the line in this AAC showdown on Thursday night
Houston and Tulane highlight the Week 12 Thursday night slate. The Cougars will host the Green Wave in a game that has enormous ramifications in the race for the AAC West title. Both teams are tied with SMU atop the division standings at 4-2, but have losses to the Mustangs on their resumes.
The Cougars are on a two-game losing streak heading into Thursday night, and the Green Wave have reeled off three straight wins since losing to SMU on Oct. 20. Let's preview and pick the big AAC West game.
Viewing information
Date: Thursday, Nov. 15 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas
TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN
Storylines
Tulane: Former LSU quarterback Justin McMillan took over as the starting quarterback midway through the season, and is coming off the best performance of his college career. He threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns last week in 24-18 win over East Carolina, and hopes to build off that against a Houston defense that has given up 30 or more points in four straight games. The Green Wave defense has held three straight opponents under 20 points, but will have one of its toughest tests of the season against the top scoring offense in the AAC.
Houston: Star defensive lineman Ed Oliver is out this week as he continues to recover from a knee injury, and that injury is a big reason why the defense has struggled over the last month. With the defense shaky-at-best, it'll be up to superstar quarterback D'Eriq King to lead his team over a major hurdle and into the final weekend of the season with title hopes. King has tossed 35 touchdowns in 2018, and has thrown for more than 300 yards in three of his last four. On top of that, the junior has added 592 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns and has topped the 100-yard mark on the ground in two of his last three games.
Game prediction, picks
King is hot, and Tulane's three-game winning streak was boosted by the fact that it played the two worst scoring offenses in the conference -- East Carolina and Tulsa. The other win in that streak was against a South Florida team that has clearly run out of gas after a hot start. Don't worry about the status of Oliver. King will light up the Green Wave, McMillan won't be able to keep up and the Cougars will keep their division title hopes alive. Pick: Houston (-10)
