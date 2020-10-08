Who's Playing
Tulane @ Houston
What to Know
The Houston Cougars will face off against the Tulane Green Wave at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at TDECU Stadium. The Cougars struggled last season, ending up 4-8.
Houston has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $42.23
Odds
The Cougars are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Green Wave, according to the latest college football odds.
The oddsmakers right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won three out of their last five games against Tulane.
- Sep 19, 2019 - Tulane 38 vs. Houston 31
- Nov 15, 2018 - Houston 48 vs. Tulane 17
- Nov 18, 2017 - Tulane 20 vs. Houston 17
- Nov 12, 2016 - Houston 30 vs. Tulane 18
- Oct 16, 2015 - Houston 42 vs. Tulane 7