Who's Playing

Tulane @ Houston

What to Know

The Houston Cougars will face off against the Tulane Green Wave at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at TDECU Stadium. The Cougars struggled last season, ending up 4-8.

Houston has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

Odds

The Cougars are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Green Wave, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won three out of their last five games against Tulane.