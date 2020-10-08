The Houston Cougars will begin their 2020 college football season with an AAC matchup against the Tulane Green Wave on Thursday Night at TDECU Stadium. The Green Wave are 2-1 on the season and will be looking for their third win in their last four head-to-head meetings with the Cougars. Meanwhile, Houston will begin its second season under former West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen and are coming off a disappointing 4-8 season.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night and this is the 25th all-time meeting between the two schools with Houston holding a 17-7 series edge. The Cougars are favored by 6.5 in the latest Houston vs. Tulane odds from William Hill with the over-under set at 60.

Houston vs. Tulane spread: Houston -6.5

Houston vs. Tulane over-under: 60 points

Houston vs. Tulane money line: Houston -260, Tulane +220

HOU: The Cougars are 1-4 in their last five games against the spread.

TUL: The Green Wave are 4-11-1 against the spread in their last 16 games against Houston.

Why Houston can cover

The Cougars welcome back starting quarterback Clayton Tune, starting running back Kyle Porter and No. 1 wide receiver Marquez Stevenson in 2020 and that offensive continuity could make them a serious threat in Year No. 2 under Holgorsen. Tune threw for 393 yards and four touchdowns in his final game of the season against Navy last season and Stevenson caught eight passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns in that contest.

Meanwhile, Porter had 743 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns and he should see a lot of work as the Cougars look to protect the football after two five-turnover games in 2019. If Houston can make even a minor improvement after ranking 113th in the nation in scoring defense last season (34.7 ppg), they will have a chance at a winning record in 2020.

Why Tulane can cover

Tulane has gone bowling in each of the last two years under Willie Fritz and is off to a 2-1 start after throttling Southern Mississippi 66-24 on Sept. 26. The Green Wave ran for 430 yards in that victory with Cameron Carroll and Stephon Huderson both topping the 100-yard mark.

The Green Wave are averaging over 300 yards per game so far this season and 6.7 yards per carry. Expect them to keep the ball on the ground against a Houston defense that gave up 5.2 yards per carry in 2019 and that allowed 447 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground in their last game against Navy in 2019.

How to make Houston vs. Tulane picks

