Houston vs. Tulane odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from model on 30-10 run

The Houston Cougars are hoping their brutal early-season schedule has prepared them for their American Athletic Conference West opener against the host Tulane Green Wave on Thursday. Both of the Cougars' losses have come at the hands of ranked teams: on the road at No. 4 Oklahoma and at home against No. 20 Washington State. The Green Wave (2-1) are 2-0 at home, with their only loss a 24-6 setback at No. 10 Auburn. Kickoff from New Orleans is set for 8 p.m. ET, and Houston (1-2) dropped their only road game this season. The latest Houston vs. Tulane odds show the Green Wave as five-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 56.

The model knows a major reason for Tulane's success this season is dual-threat senior quarterback Justin McMillan, who leads the Green Wave in rushing and passing. He has carried 25 times for 154 yards and three touchdowns, while completing 37-of-67 passes for 424 yards and two scores.

The Green Wave also have a stable of running backs making an impact this season. Darius Bradwell, Corey Dauphine, Amare Jones and freshman Tyjae Spears have combined to rush for 470 yards and six touchdowns. Bradwell leads the group with 34 attempts for 142 yards, while Dauphine has been the most explosive, rushing 11 times for 131 yards (11.9 average) and two touchdowns.

But just because the Green Wave are perfect at home does not guarantee they will cover the Houston vs. Tulane spread on Thursday.

That's because the Cougars also have an all-purpose quarterback in senior D'Eriq King. He not only leads Houston in passing, but is also second on the team in rushing. King has completed 42-of-77 passes for 434 yards and four touchdowns and has carried the ball 38 times for 196 yards and five scores.

Another weapon on offense is running back Kyle Porter, who recorded his first career 100-yard rushing performance with 120 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries in a win over Prairie View A&M on Sept. 7.

