The Houston Cougars and Tulane Green Wave play their American Athletic Conference opener when the teams collide on Friday at TDECU Stadium in Houston. The Cougars (2-2) rebounded from a two-game losing skid with a win over crosstown rival Rice last week. They entered the season as the favorite to win the AAC. Meanwhile the Green Wave (3-1), who were coming off an upset victory at Kansas State the week before, blew a halftime lead against Southern Miss, dropped their first game of the season. Tulane was picked to finish seventh in the 11-team AAC.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. ET. The Cougars are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Houston vs. Tulane odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5.

Houston vs. Tulane spread: Cougars -2.5

Houston vs. Tulane Over/Under: 54.5 points

Houston vs. Tulane money line: Cougars -145, Green Wave +122

HOU: Cougars lead the nation in net punting (46.3 yards per game)

TUL: Green Wave lead the FBS in passing defense (102.5 yards per game)

Why the Cougars can cover

Houston's defense has shown an elite ability of getting to the quarterback. Senior end D'Anthony Jones ranks third nationally by Pro Football Focus with a 91.4 pass rush grade. Last season against Tulane the Cougars had eight sacks as a team, which was tied for the third most ever in an AAC game.

In addition, the Cougars are the best punting team in the country, leading the FBS in net punting (46.3 yards). Sophomore Laine Wilkins, who turned 28 years old in March, ranks second nationally with 47.7 yards per punt. His 67-yard punt at Texas Tech earlier this season was a career high, beating his previous best of 62.

Why the Green Wave can cover

Tulane has been stingy on defense this season. The Green Wave lead the country in passing defense (102.5 yards per game) and rank fourth in total defense (228.8). Earlier this season they limited Alcorn State to 109 total yards, including just 49 through the air, in a 52-0 victory.

In addition, Tulane already has pulled off a big road upset this season. On Sept. 17, the Green Wave knocked off Kansas State, 17-10, in Manhattan, Kan. The Wildcats, who are now ranked No. 25 in the country, were held to 1-of-5 on fourth down attempts in that game.

