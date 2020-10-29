Who's Playing

UCF @ Houston

Current Records: UCF 3-2; Houston 2-1

What to Know

The UCF Knights and the Houston Cougars are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 2 p.m. ET Oct. 31 at TDECU Stadium. The Knights strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 45.2 points per game.

Last week, UCF turned the game against the Tulane Green Wave into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 689 yards to 340. UCF captured a comfortable 51-34 win. QB Dillon Gabriel had a stellar game for UCF as he passed for five TDs and 422 yards on 40 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Gabriel's 54-yard TD bomb to WR Marlon Williams in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Houston strolled past the Navy Midshipmen with points to spare last week, taking the game 37-21. Houston QB Clayton Tune was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 316 yards on 34 attempts in addition to picking up 35 yards on the ground. Tune's 51-yard touchdown toss to WR Marquez Stevenson in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Special teams collected 13 points for Houston. K Dalton Witherspoon delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Knights going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought UCF up to 3-2 and the Cougars to 2-1. UCF is 1-1 after wins this year, Houston 0-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knights are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won two out of their last three games against UCF.