Championship Week is upon us in college football, and there will be nine conference title games scheduled for Friday and Saturday with automatic bids to the College Football Playoff going to the winners of the Big 12, SEC, Big Ten, and ACC on Saturday. For the first time ever, the Big Ten Championship Game will include the top two teams in the country, as No. 1 Ohio State takes on No. 2 Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. Both teams are unbeaten and assured a spot in the CFP, but Ohio State is favored by 4 in the latest Championship Week college football odds, while the over/under is 47.5.

There are also plenty of other college football betting options on Saturday, with notable Championship Week college football lines including No. 3 Georgia (-2.5, 48.5) vs. No. 9 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, and No. 4 Texas Tech (-12.5, 49.5) vs. No. 11 BYU in the Big 12 Championship Game. In the ACC title game, Virginia is a 4-point favorite against the Duke Blue Devils. If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Championship Week in college football, you can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games.

Betting on college football Championship Week

BYU +12.5 vs. Texas Tech (-105)

It was only a month ago that Texas Tech laid a 29-7 beating on BYU in Lubbock, but the Cougars recovered to win by double-digits against TCU, Cincinnati and UCF to earn a chance at a rematch in the Big 12 Championship Game. Both teams will certainly be motivated by a shot to win a conference title, but Texas Tech is likely into the College Football Playoff win or lose, and BYU is in a must-win situation. Kalani Sitake will have his boys ready, and the model predicts that the Cougars cover in 53% of simulations.

Over 47.5 points in Georgia vs. Alabama (-115)

This is also a rematch of a regular-season matchup, with Alabama going to Athens to beat Georgia 24-21 in late September. The Under has hit in four of the last five for both programs, which is likely driving the total down. However, in five head-to-head matchups at either the SEC Championship Game or in the College Football Playoff since 2017, there have been at least 49 points scored each time. The model predicts 53 combined points on average, and the Over hits in 56% of simulations.

Indiana money line vs. Ohio State (+165)

The Buckeyes are the defending national champions and a deserving No. 1 after comfortably running the table during the regular season. However, this has been a season where Indiana has risen to meet every occasion, and Curt Cignetti's confidence continues to wear off on his team. The Hoosiers rank second in the nation in scoring (44.3 ppg) and scoring defense (10.9 ppg), and Fernando Mendoza is the more proven quarterback with two years as a starter at Cal under his belt before arriving in Bloomington.

