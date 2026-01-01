The College Football Playoff quarterfinals take center stage on New Year's Day, starting with Texas Tech vs. Oregon in the Orange Bowl at noon ET, followed by Indiana vs. Alabama in the Rose Bowl at 4 p.m. ET, and Ole Miss vs. Georgia in the Sugar Bowl at 8 p.m. ET. The latest college football odds list Oregon as 2.5-point favorites against Texas Tech, with an over/under 51.5. Indiana is favored by 7 with the over/under at 48.5, and Georgia is favored by 6.5 with the total set at 55.5. If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, you can read more below, along with picks for each of the four college football matchups.

Sportsbook offers

Here are the top sportsbook promos for new users ahead of the CFP quarterfinals.

DraftKings

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your first bet wins

FanDuel

Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if your bet wins

Bet365

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly with code CBSBET365

BetMGM

Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses with code CBSSPORTS

Fanatics Sportsbook

Bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets FanCash with code CBSFAN

Caesars Sportsbook

First bet matched up to $250 as a bonus bet, win or lose, with code CBS250BM

Betting on college football bowl season

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is 31-19 on its top-rated college football money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Oregon -2.5 vs. Texas Tech (-108)

The Ducks are coming off a 51-34 rout of James Madison in the first round, where most of the points allowed came in garbage time. They'll have the College Football Playoff experience edge over the Red Raiders after making it last year, and that could be the difference with both teams fielding incredibly talented rosters. The model predicts that Oregon covers the spread in 58% of simulations.

Alabama +7 vs. Indiana (-115)

The Hoosiers have earned their status as the top-seeded team in the CFP, beating Oregon on the road during the regular season and beating Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game. However, Alabama just avenged a regular-season loss to Oklahoma and finds itself in the rare position of being underestimated here. The Crimson Tide won two of their three games so far this season as underdogs outright, and the Hoosiers are only 6-5 against the spread as favorites this season. Alabama covers in 62% of the model's simulations.

Ole Miss +6.5 vs. Georgia (-104)

This is a rematch of a regular-season matchup that the Bulldogs won 43-35, but they were playing at home and needed a 17-point run in the fourth quarter to pull off the comeback. Now they'll head to New Orleans, where the Rebels should have far better representation. Ole Miss had a clear chip on its shoulder in a 41-10 rout of Tulane in the first round after Lane Kiffin left the program high and dry to take the LSU job, and a chance to avenge the only loss of the season weighs heavily. The model predicts that Ole Miss covers in 57% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER.