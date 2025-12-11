The Army vs. Navy Game is one of the best traditions in American sports, and the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy will be on the line when the two service academies go head-to-head on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Navy enters with a 9-2 record on the season, while Army is 6-5 this year. Meanwhile, bowl season will also begin on Saturday with Washington (8-4) taking on Mountain West champions Boise State (9-4) in the LA Bowl at 8 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium.

The latest college football odds list Navy as the 6.5-point favorite over Army, while the over/under is 39.5. Then, Washington is favored by 8.5 over Boise State in this week's college football lines, with an over/under of 51.5. If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for the Army-Navy Game and the LA Bowl in college football, you can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games.

Betting on college football for the Army-Navy Game and LA Bowl

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line and over/under picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Army +6.5 vs. Navy (-115)

This game is special every year, regardless of the records, but Jeff Monken and Brian Newberry have elevated their respective programs and added yet another layer of intrigue. The game has been decided by a single possession eight of the last 11 times it's been played, and with both teams favoring an option offense that shortens games, it's a format that often favors the underdog. The favorite has lost outright in three of the last four Army-Navy Games, and the model is predicting that Army covers in 53% of simulations.

Over 39.5 points in Army vs. Navy (-105)

A long streak of Unders led to this total plummeting from as high as 49.5 back in 2015 (Monken's first season) to as low as 28 for the 2023 Army-Navy Game. However, that game wound up pushing, and then we had an Over hit when the total was at 39.5 last year in Washington D.C. The Midshipmen have a more high-powered offense this year, and they might be eager to push the tempo slightly more than we're used to with quarterback Blake Horvath having another exceptional season. The model predicts the Over hits in 62% of simulations.

Washington -8.5 vs. Boise State (-110)

Both teams cracked the AP Top 25 at one point this season, and they're familiar opponents having played each other in a non-conference game in 2023. The Huskies blasted the Broncos 56-19 in that matchup, and Boise State struggled to move the ball in their only game against a power conference opponent this season (a 28-7 loss to Notre Dame). Jedd Fisch's defense played extremely well down the stretch, and that's a driving force in the model predicting a 33-23 win on average for Washington.

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER.