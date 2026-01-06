The College Football Playoff continues with a pair of semifinal matchups on Thursday and Friday. The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET, and then the Indiana Hoosiers battle the Oregon Ducks on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Ole Miss vs. Miami will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., and Indiana vs. Oregon will unfold at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The latest College Football Playoff odds list the Hurricanes as 3.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 51.5, and the Hoosiers are favored by four points against Oregon, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for the College Football Playoff semifinals, you can read more below, along with picks for each of the two college football matchups.

Sportsbook offers

Here are the top sportsbook promos for new users ahead of the CFP quarterfinals.

Betting on college football bowl season

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is 31-19 on its top-rated college football money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Ole Miss money line vs. Miami (+150)

Lane Kiffin left the Rebels high and dry when he accepted the LSU job after the Egg Bowl, but this group has looked highly motivated to prove they can do it without him. With Pete Golding serving as the interim head coach, Ole Miss beat Tulane 41-10 and then avenged a regular-season loss against Georgia with a 39-34 win in the Sugar Bowl. Meanwhile, Miami has ground out wins against Texas A&M and Ohio State, holding those two talented rosters to 17 combined points. However, Trinidad Chambliss is playing incredible football of late, and the model predicts that Ole Miss wins in 47% of simulations, while the odds imply a 40% chance to win. Bet on Ole Miss at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users can get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $5 wins.

Under 46.5 points in Indiana vs. Oregon (-105)

The Hoosiers went to Eugene and beat the Ducks 30-20 during the regular season and it was a true arrival moment for Indiana as a program. Now they're the clear-cut No. 1 team in the nation after winning the Big Ten championship and drubbing Alabama in the quarterfinals. However, Oregon's defense just shut out a very good Texas Tech offense and this has the potential to look like a barroom brawl. The model predicts that the Under hits in 54% of simulations. Bet on the Under at bet365, where new users can get $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more.

Oregon +4 vs. Indiana (-105)

We've already seen a couple of regular-season rematches in the College Football Playoff, and both Ole Miss and Alabama were able to avenge those losses. Indiana has the potential to go down as one of the most dominant teams in college football history, but Oregon flipped a switch last week defensively against Texas Tech. They'll look to drag the Hoosiers into a mud fight, and the model thinks that a physical battle gives Oregon the leeway it needs here. The Ducks cover the spread in 56% of simulations. Bet on Oregon at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users can bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins.

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER.