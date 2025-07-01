The 2025 SEC quarterback class is absolutely loaded. Arch Manning takes the reins from Quinn Ewers at Texas, returning starter Garrett Nussmeier at LSU is a Heisman favorite, while South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers and Florida's DJ Lagway have the potential to take the college football world by storm as well.

Manning, Nussmeier and Sellers all attended the Manning Passing Academy last week, and Peyton Manning said during a recent appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" that all three quarterbacks stood out. However, he beamed about two in particular -- because of their arm talent and the ability to make tough throws downfield.

"I'm excited to watch Arch play," Manning said. "He's been very patient, I thought he threw the ball really well at the camp. He and Garrett Nussmeier at our three throwing expeditions really threw the ball well -- all the quarterbacks throw it well. It's impressive. They make throws that I wouldn't even think about making. I mean Arch made a throw the other day that I'd have to hit the cutoff man in order to get the ball to the actual receiver."

The hype around Manning in 2025 is considerable to say the least. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning is the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at +600 despite attempting just 90 passes last year. In all, Manning completed 67.8% of his passes for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions in 2024, and rushed for 108 yards and four more touchdowns on the ground. He was the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, so the Longhorns once again have championship aspirations entering this season.

As for Nussmeier, he is the only returning FBS player who threw for 4,000 yards last season. Nussmeier also threw the second-most passing touchdowns in the SEC last year with 29. Not only is he back, but so is LSU's leading rusher in running back Caden Durham, and leading receiver Aaron Anderson. There are some questions about the Tigers' offensive line considering all they lost in the offseason, but LSU is expected to be a legitimate contender.

You can only go as far as your quarterback can take you, and Manning and Nussmeier are believed to be two of the best in the country.