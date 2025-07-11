Quarterback Jake Retzlaff is taking an unusual route after deciding to withdraw from BYU to avoid a seven-game suspension tied to a violation of the university's honor code, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reports. Instead of entering the traditional NCAA transfer portal, Retzlaff simply plans to enroll elsewhere, join a new team and bypass typical transfer restrictions.

But how did things get to this point? And how can he still join a new team less than two months before the 2025 season, avoid suspension and attract interest from major programs -- all without entering the portal? Let's break it down.

Navigating NCAA rules without the transfer portal

Retzlaff's path is uncommon but within NCAA guidelines. By officially withdrawing from BYU and enrolling at another school, he avoids the transfer portal and its rules. NCAA regulations do not require players to enter the portal to maintain eligibility at a new institution. This mirrors recent examples like Xavier Lucas, who transferred from Wisconsin to Miami without using the portal.

The honor code violation behind Retzlaff's suspension

Retzlaff's situation at BYU became uncertain after an unidentified woman accused him of battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress in a civil lawsuit, filed in May, stemming from an alleged incident in November 2023 in Provo, Utah. The case was dismissed in late June following a joint motion by both parties. However, Retzlaff still faced the suspension from BYU for violating the school's honor code, which prohibits premarital sex -- a violation he acknowledged amid the allegations, per ESPN.

Retzlaff denied the allegations, however, insisting the encounter was consensual and noting that communication with the woman continued through February 2024. His attorney called the claims "ridiculous and bizarre," denying any battery, assault or strangulation.

Despite the lawsuit's dismissal, BYU's strict honor code policies meant Retzlaff still faced significant consequences. Rather than serve a suspension sidelining him for over half the upcoming season, he chose to leave the program.

Of note, Retzlaff is Jewish and even nicknamed himself "BYJew" during his time at BYU. He is not believed to be a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is the cornerstone of the university's cultural and policy framework.

Jake Retzlaff to withdraw from BYU: Who's next up at QB for Cougars? Can they still contend for Big 12 title? Shehan Jeyarajah

Why BYU's handling of Retzlaff's exit matters

BYU could have granted Retzlaff a release, allowing him to enter the portal and pursue a more traditional transfer route. Instead, the school withheld that release, leaving withdrawal as his only option. This move enables Retzlaff to seek opportunities elsewhere but requires bypassing the standard transfer system.

Since Retzlaff is not officially in the transfer portal, teams cannot contact him directly. However, NCAA rules permit programs to communicate with his representatives. Furthermore, because the suspension was related to BYU's honor code -- not NCAA violations or legal rulings -- Retzlaff will not face suspension at another school.

"We are grateful for the time Jake Reztlaff has spent at BYU," the athletic department said in a statement on Friday, per KSLSports' Mitch Harper. "As he moved forward, BYU Athletics understands and respects Jake's decision to withdraw from BYU, and we wish him all the best as he enters the next phase of his career."

BYU coach Kalani Sitake, speaking earlier this week at Big 12 Media Days, kept his comments measured, choosing not to address the specifics of Retzlaff's departure.

"First of all, I love Jake Retzlaff," Sitake said. "We love Jake Retzlaff and appreciate all that he's done for our program. I think it would be inappropriate for me to make a statement on his situation first. I think that is his right. I think it is a private matter that he can speak for himself. I am going to give him the opportunity to do that."