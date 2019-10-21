How Clemson coach Dabo Swinney punished a player who threw a punch against Louisville

A low point during No. 4 Clemson's 45-10 win at Louisville in Week 8 was a cheap punch thrown by freshman defensive back Andrew Booth. The incident happened on a punt return during the third quarter of the game. Booth got tangled up with Cardinals defensive back Trenell Troutman during the play and the two continued to go after one another after the whistle blew, culminating in Booth throwing Troutman to the ground and taking an ill-advised swing.

Things are getting chippy between Clemson and Louisville. pic.twitter.com/BxXw6OYAGb — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 19, 2019

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney immediately sent Booth, who was ejected, to the locker room. Following the game, Swinney told reporters that Booth did not join the team charter plane back to Clemson. Instead, he took the seven-hour bus ride home to give him some time for solitary reflection.

"He had a long bus ride home last night and plenty of time to think about it," Swinney said on Sunday.

Despite the incident and subsequent punishment, Swinney was also quick to defend Booth's character after the win. "He's one of the best young people, comes from an unbelievable family," Swinney said. "That's not who he is. If I had to list one through 100 most likely to do that, he'd be at the bottom of the list."

Not that anyone's opinion on the subject matters other than Swinney's and the players involved, but based on the coach's comments, this seems reasonable for someone who got too heated in the moment.

Maybe Booth took the time away from the team to think about how punching someone with a helmet on is never smart.