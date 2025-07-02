Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has signed with Adidas, a major move for the sportswear and footwear giant ahead of college football's 2025 season. Smith registered 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns last season as a five-star true freshman sensation for the national champions, who are a unanimous top five team ahead of the new campaign.

CBS Sports spoke to a source with knowledge of the agreement Wednesday, who acknowledged Smith would still wear Nike with the Buckeyes this season. Ohio State signed a then record-setting 15-year agreement with the Swoosh in 2016 to be the Buckeyes' official apparel sponsor.

Smith is not tied to the Swoosh despite Ohio State's relationship with Nike.

"Off the field, Jeremiah will be in Adidas product, along with any brand marketing (spots) and individual social media posts," the source said.

Smith had multiple offers from various competitors and ultimately chose to represent Adidas moving forward.

The source noted that a similar scenario previously unfolded for current WNBA rookie Hailey Van Lith, who initially transferred from Louisville -- an Adidas school -- to Nike-sponsored LSU prior to finishing her career last season at TCU last season.

Van Lith's NIL deal with Adidas carried over to Baton Rouge. She was one of 15 female student-athletes to sign with the brand in 2022.

Smith was a breakout performer in last season's College Football Playoff, lighting up Tennessee and Oregon with multi-touchdown outings before clinching the national title against Notre Dame with a clicking 56-yard reception in the waning moments.

"One of the most memorable moments from last season was losing my black stripe and officially becoming a Buckeye," Smith said in a press release. "Fast forward a year and I'm blessed to be adding three, joining the fastest brand in football. It's crazy to be partnering with a brand that has such a talented roster of players and that I've been wearing since I was a young kid. We're not done yet."

Smith told The Athletic of his new deal that being a part of the brand was "something special" as his football career continues to leap forward.

"I've been wearing Adidas since I was a young kid, 11, 10 years old," Smith said.

Smith joins an Adidas portfolio that includes Patrick Mahomes, Travis Hunter and former Ohio State stars Garrett Wilson and Emeka Egbuka. He shattered numerous freshman program records in 2024 and is one of this fall's Heisman frontrunners.

"We're building a roster of collegiate athletes that are writing new chapters, creating legacies and shattering records for their programs and universities," Chris McGuire, adidas vice president of sports marketing, said. "As the face of the next generation of elite football players, Jeremiah has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the game, making him a perfect fit for our roster of athletes."