How 'College GameDay' led Ohio State to a recruiting violation with a five-star prospect
Ohio State reportedly violated NCAA rules on an official visit due in part to the ESPN show
When the Early Signing Period begins Wednesday, one of the top names expected to sign is five-star defensive end Micah Parsons. For Parsons, the No. 4 overall prospect in the Class of 2018, the decision will come down to staying in his home state of Pennsylvania and signing with Penn State or joining a star-studded 2018 class at Georgia that could end up ranked No. 1 in the country.
The 247Sports Crystal Ball favors the Nittany Lions, but Parsons' final official visit was with the Bulldogs. Both fan bases are on the edge of their seat awaiting his decision, but this week also resurfaced questions among Ohio State fans as to why the Buckeyes suddenly dropped out of the running for Parson's commitment.
The Lantern, citing a public records request, reported on Tuesday that Ohio State discontinued its recruitment of Parsons due to a self-reported NCAA violation during the prospect's official visit on Sept. 9, the day of the Oklahoma game. The issue involved Parsons receiving special access to the production area of the ESPN "College GameDay" set, which the NCAA regards as an improper benefit. Ohio State self-reported the violation and reached an agreement with the enforcement staff that included a letter of reprimand and a round of compliance education for the Buckeyes' recruiting staff and the "College GameDay" producers.
However, Dave Biddle of 247Sports spoke to an Ohio State source that indicated that the NCAA violations are not the reason Urban Meyer and his staff stopped recruiting Parsons.
"In short, OSU had already decided to stop recruiting Parsons," Biddle wrote. "The Buckeyes still could have pursued Parsons if they decided that was the best path to take. However, they decided to go in a different direction."
The Buckeyes are still expected to have one of the top classes in the country, but no matter whose version of "why" you believe it's clear that Micah Parsons won't be putting on a Buckeyes hat.
