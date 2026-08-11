'I was furious': How Curt Cignetti changed Indiana football and won a national championship

Waking up a fanbase conditioned to expect the worst on Saturdays was always going to be Curt Cignetti's first order of business at Indiana.

Before his arrival, the Hoosiers had spent decades wandering through the Big Ten wilderness, cycling through coaches and enduring far more empty seats, lopsided losses and forgettable Novembers than meaningful football.

Winning seasons were treated as breakthroughs. Bowl appearances felt like major accomplishments. Relevance was fleeting.

Cignetti arrived in Bloomington with no interest in accepting Indiana's historical limitations. A proven winner outside the Power Four after unrivaled success at James Madison, he understood that changing the results required first changing the program's expectations.

That meant installing the infrastructure to win, demanding accountability and eliminating the defeatist attitude that had followed Indiana football for generations. Cignetti said he acquired a chip on his shoulder upon his arrival in Bloomington.

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"The chip probably came from when I got here, right away," Cignetti said during an interview on CBS News' "60 Minutes" this week. "I detected an atmosphere that you can't get it done here. As soon as I walked in the building, facilities that had been neglected, the stadium banners that looked old, the offices that looked like they were from 1980, and then just the general attitude of the people I met, the lack of excitement.

"I was furious, pretty much, because all we did was win conference championships year in and year out… I mean, we win, and so it was a clashing of two worlds, and I wasn't going to lower my standards."

Cignetti's introduction to Hoosiers fans came at Assembly Hall shortly after his hiring, and he wasted no time announcing that Indiana football's inferiority complex was finished.

With the microphone in hand and a capacity crowd hanging on every word, Cignetti took direct aim at Purdue, Michigan and Ohio State -- three programs accustomed to looking down at the Hoosiers. It was bold, brash and exactly what a beaten-down fanbase needed to hear.

One viral speech could not erase decades of frustration, but it struck the match. For the first time in years, belief surrounding Indiana football no longer felt manufactured.

"I had to see if the fans were dead or just on life support," Cignetti said. "I had to wake them up and set an expectation and create some buzz and excitement."

That Assembly Hall appearance came only hours after Cignetti's introductory press conference, when his "Google me" line went viral. At the time, the declaration sounded audacious coming from the new coach of college football's all-time losingest program.

Two-and-a-half years later, it reads more like a warning everyone should have taken seriously.

Now entering his third season at Indiana, Cignetti has added another conference championship and his first national title to a résumé that speaks even louder than he does. He has also emerged as the Big Ten's outspoken leader when it comes to confidence, never shy about taking a public swing at an opponent or defending his program.

His demeanor can border on arrogance, but 16 consecutive wins at Indiana provide a powerful rebuttal. When results consistently match the rhetoric, swagger is difficult to dispute.

New season, same expectations

Cignetti's third campaign is here with a challenge once considered unimaginable in Bloomington: defending a national championship.

The Hoosiers are no longer college football's feel-good disruptor, and Cignetti knows every opponent will treat Indiana like the biggest game on its schedule.

The good news? His team won't play a nationally ranked opponent in the first six games of the season. That offers time to figure out what's working and what isn't with several new starters.

Roster turnover created several pressure points, but another aggressive transfer portal haul suggests the program's talent pipeline remains intact. Indiana added proven production at quarterback with TCU's Josh Hoover, at wide receiver with Michigan State's Nick Marsh, and in several spots across the defense, targeting experienced players capable of contributing immediately rather than depth pieces.

That approach helped fuel the Hoosiers' rapid rise and remains central to sustaining it. Expectations have shifted from bowl eligibility to Big Ten titles and annual playoff contention. Indiana is now the hunted, but Cignetti's confidence, roster management and established culture make a repeat run realistic.