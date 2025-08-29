There's nobody in the country that better understands what Arch Manning is about to experience as Texas' starting quarterback than Colt McCoy.

McCoy took over as Texas' starting QB in 2006, fresh off the Longhorns' national title win the year prior. Expectations were incredibly high for the program, and McCoy's first start against a power conference opponent occurred against then-No. 1 Ohio State.

Manning inherits the status as QB1 under similar circumstances. He takes over as Texas' starter following back-to-back College Football Playoff semifinal appearances, and the No. 1 Longhorns enter a season-opening matchup with defending national champion and third-ranked Ohio State.

The Unavoidable Fame of Arch Manning: Life in Austin's fishbowl as Texas' starting quarterback Chris Hummer

As part of an in-depth profile of Manning earlier this week, CBS Sports spoke with McCoy and asked for his Manning scouting report.

McCoy spent last season as an analyst for NBC Sports. He said he's not expected to return to that role in 2025 so that he can focus on his family and young children, though he may call a game or two if asked. So CBS asked him to put his analyst hat back on and break down Arch's expectations ahead of the season.

On the challenges for Manning

Many are assuming Manning will be great from the jump. He's currently the FanDuel betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

But it's important to remember Manning has thrown just 95 college passes. He's also going to have a lot of new around him on offense. The Longhorns lost their top three pass catchers from last season, and they're also expected to start potentially four new offensive linemen off what was a Joe Moore Award-finalist unit last season.

"I think there's some challenges, right?" McCoy said. "You're starting four, potentially five new offensive linemen. That's a huge challenge with a quarterback who's only played three games. I mean, a massive challenge.

"It doesn't get talked about enough. That's a reality, and that's going to be hard. I mean, it's going to be hard when you go to the Horseshoe, and it's so loud you can't hear yourself think. You're on a silent count, and you've got five guys who've never played with each other up there trying to communicate. That's a real thing, That's something they're going to have to overcome."

McCoy also observed Manning shaded toward too aggressive at times last season.

He pushed the ball downfield far more often than Quinn Ewers (11.1-yard average depth of target versus 7.9 yards) and held onto the ball for longer (2.74 seconds versus 2.59 seconds). That aggression can pay off, but McCoy also said Manning will have to learn to rein it in at that times or throw the ball away.

"I think for a young guy, always wanting to make the big play," McCoy said. "Never throwing it away, not sliding and getting down. You got to learn those things as a young player."

McCoy also noted how difficult Texas' schedule will be.

While the Longhorns have a reasonably favorable schedule in SEC terms, they still have road games against Ohio State, Georgia and Florida. Oklahoma and Texas A&M are also on deck.

"I'm excited, but I also know there are challenges ahead," McCoy said. "It's not just an easy schedule."

All eyes are on Arch Manning as the Texas quarterback gets set to face Ohio State on Saturday. Getty Images

Manning opens up the playbook

Ewers won a lot of games for Texas. But with the number of injuries he suffered during his career, Ewers never stressed defenses with his legs. Ewers finished his career with minus-59 rushing yards. And even if you remove the sack adjusted yards, he only forced five missed tackles as a runner in 89 career attempts.

Manning is a much different threat.

It's a small sample size, but he averaged 4.3 yards per carry last season on 25 attempts, including a 67-yard touchdown run against UTSA. He's athletic enough that Texas coach Steve Sarkisian would use Manning as a change-of-pace quarterback in the red zone.

McCoy said that ability provides a lot of flexibility to Sarkisian as a play caller.

"I love Quinn, and Quinn was extremely accurate passer, but he wasn't going to get you anything with his legs," McCoy said. "That's just not his game. I think Arch can make a couple of first downs with his feet. I think it gives you the flexibility to call some bootlegs and keepers and naked and, you know, take some shots down the field.

"I think when plays break down, he has a chance to do something creative. And I think that's a unique skill set. I know he's more athletic than what people think, and I think that's a big positive."

McCoy loves the Mannings' football IQ



Manning obviously grew up around the game. His grandfather is Archie Manning, his uncles are Peyton and Eli. All Arch really ever wanted to do is join the family business. As his mom puts it: "Arch really just cares about football."

That has its advantages, and McCoy is bullish on Mannings' ability to digest and process information, which will only improve as he gets starter's reps throughout the season.

It also helps Manning that he projects to have an elite defense opposite of him.

McCoy said he hopes Manning remembers that and avoids pressing too much.

"One thing about Arch that I love is his football IQ is off the charts," McCoy said. "Like he knows he's got the best front seven in college football and knows the defense isn't going to just give up a ton of points every game. Like, it's okay to play field position here and there. You know, it's okay to punt, it's okay to kick. Take care of the football and you know score when you can. Take risk when you need to, but those are all just like things as a young player that you only learn through experience."

Find unmatched coverage of of the Texas Longhorns at Horns247, much of it coming at the VIP level. This makes this the perfect time for you to come on board as a premium member via our limited-time 50% Off VIP Special. Not ready to go annual just yet? Join as a monthly subscriber at our very reasonable normal rate, and you will IMMEDIATELY be eligible for a free subscription to Paramount+.