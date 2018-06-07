How Kyler Murray's baseball decision impacts Oklahoma's quarterback battle
Dennis Dodd joins Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson on OU, transfers, more
In this episode: Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson take a look at the incoming class of freshman quarterbacks, including what J.T. Daniels is going to bring to USC (4:30), how Georgia might utilize Justin Fields in the offense (9:00) and guesses on how many teams will be using some kind of two-quarterback system. Then Dennis Dodd joins the show to talk SEC transfer rules (21:00), Kyler Murray's decision to choose Oklahoma over the MLB for 2018 and what it means for the Sooners' QB race (27:45), booze in college football stadiums (37:00) and much more.
Follow on Twitter: @BartonSimmons | @Chip_Patterson
Subscribe to the 247Sports CFB Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
