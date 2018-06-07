How Kyler Murray's baseball decision impacts Oklahoma's quarterback battle

Dennis Dodd joins Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson on OU, transfers, more

In this episode: Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson take a look at the incoming class of freshman quarterbacks, including what J.T. Daniels is going to bring to USC (4:30), how Georgia might utilize Justin Fields in the offense (9:00) and guesses on how many teams will be using some kind of two-quarterback system. Then Dennis Dodd joins the show to talk SEC transfer rules (21:00), Kyler Murray's decision to choose Oklahoma over the MLB for 2018 and what it means for the Sooners' QB race (27:45), booze in college football stadiums (37:00) and much more.

Follow on Twitter: @BartonSimmons | @Chip_Patterson 
Subscribe to the 247Sports CFB Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES