How Old Dominion and Western Kentucky combined for three field goal attempts in two seconds

Old Dominion has already been a part of one of the most stunning results of the 2018 season, knocking off Virginia Tech as four-touchdown underdogs in Week 4, but on Saturday the Monarchs might have topped that with the most bizarre ending we might see all year.

First, to set the stage: both Western Kentucky and Old Dominion entered Saturday night's game winless in Conference USA play, each having only one win on the season. The Hilltoppers beat Ball State on the road earlier this season and the Monarchs had lost three straight since besting then-top 15 ranked Virginia Tech.

Trailing by seven with 1:32 remaining, ODU quarterback Blake LaRussa connected on back-to-back 30-yard passes to move the Monarchs into position to tie, called timeout and then threw a touchdown pass with 9 seconds remaining to tie the game 34-34.

Western Kentucky started the following possession with good field position after a squib kick, then Garland LaFrance broke off a 15-yard run to move the ball close to midfield. The Hilltoppers called timeout with two seconds remaining, looking to set up one last heave into the end zone.

Then, everything went plaid.

ODU was penalized for roughing the passer on the final play of regulation, giving WKU 15 yards and an untimed down from the 40-yard line.



WKU then attempted a 57-yard field goal. The kick was short, but ODU had 12 men on the field. WKU got five yards, and yet another untimed down.



WKU then attempted a 52-yard field goal. The kick was short, but ODU had Isaiah Harper back to return, Kick-Six style. Harper broke handfuls of tackles on his return and made it 83 yards before he was tackled.



Flag on the play -- WKU was penalized for face mask on the return. The ball is moved half the distance to the goal (9-yard line), and ODU was awarded an untimed down.



ODU kicked a chip-shot field goal to win the game 37-34, giving the Monarchs their first conference win of the season.



The great Timothy Burke assembled the highlight reel, which you can check out below:

OK, FINE. Here's the full breakdown of how ODU beat WKU in the weirdest of circumstances pic.twitter.com/SKkzjaYJqp — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 21, 2018

So for those keeping track at home, that's three untimed downs, three field goal attempts and three potentially game-changing penalties combined between the two teams, all in the final two seconds of regulation.