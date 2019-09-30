How Rutgers should proceed as the search begins to replace Chris Ash as football coach
With Ash dismissed, Rutgers has a head start on hiring its next football coach
Rutgers started the coaching carousel over the weekend with its announcement that the football program will move on from the Chris Ash era, parting ways with the coach and beginning its search for his replacement. It's not often that we get the coaching search chatter started this early in the season, but since a Power Five job is open, it is time to start organizing the possible candidates to be the next head coach of the Scarlet Knights.
Barton Simmons and I spent extensive time discussing the job and where Rutgers might turn next on Monday's edition of the Cover 3 Podcast. The first and most important aspect to whoever Rutgers decides to hire is going to be identifying ways to secure the home-grown talent in the state of New Jersey. There are going to be examples like Rashan Gary or Minkah Fitzpatrick that will seek opportunities elsewhere, but Ash didn't prove to be effective enough at getting the players from that next tier down that can help establish a local identity and pipelines to build for the future.
In terms of potential candidates, we broke down three categories that all deserve attention from Rutgers' leadership in the search process:
- Former head coaches ready to go now: Greg Schiano and Butch Jones leading the way here.
- Sitting head coaches that might accept the challenge: Jeff Monken, Chris Creighton and even Buffalo's Lance Leipold came in conversation.
- Power Five assistants that are ready to run their own show: Mike Elko has ties to the northeast and Michigan has a couple of assistants with New Jersey high school coaching experience on its staff. The key here is differentiating between an assistant on the rise and one who has knowledge and connections to the area. Chris Ash was well regarded prior coming in, but he's an Iowa native who spent most of his coaching career in the Midwest.
Check out the full episode below (subscribe and listen to more Cover 3 Podcast episodes here), where we also discuss Mike Leach calling his team soft, some injury news out of Notre Dame and our September superlatives.
