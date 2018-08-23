How the Urban Meyer suspension impacts his legacy, and how it will affect Ohio State on the field
Meyer is keeping his job but does his apology ring true?
After about 11 hours of deliberation, Ohio State settled on a three-game suspension for head coach Urban Meyer for "[failing] to act appropriately regarding alleged abuse by [former Buckeyes wide receiver coach] Zach Smith of his former wife and related allegations that he misrepresented his knowledge of the alleged events at the Big Ten Media Days."
Ryan Day will take over on the Ohio State sidelines for those three games. Meyer will be suspended from all team activities through Ohio State's first game against Oregon State. Then he'll be suspended for Ohio State's second and third games, but not the weeks leading up to them.
After the suspension was levied, Meyer gave a press conference in which he apologized to "Buckeye Nation."
On Thursday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talked about Meyer's suspension and what it means for his legacy as a college football coach. They also talked about what affect losing Meyer on the sidelines could have against Oregon State, Rutgers and -- most importantly -- No. 16 TCU. Finally, they talked about Ohio State's findings in the investigation and Meyer's stoic press conference immediately after the suspension was announced.
