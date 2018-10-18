How to beat Alabama, and finding the real College Football Playoff contenders over the second half

Halfway through the season, chalk rules the game. Four undefeated teams sit atop the polls. Given the fact that Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Notre Dame do not play each other, all four could arrive unblemished in the College Football Playoff -- seven weeks from now.

That would be a first. It would also be folly. If the BCS era (dating back to 1998) has taught us anything, it's that making assumption at the midway point can be foolish. In 2013, Auburn came from No. 24 in the AP Top 25 halfway through the season to the BCS Championship Game. The next year, Mississippi State (No. 1) and Ole Miss (No. 3) were among the top three at midseason. Eventual national champion Ohio State was No. 13 a couple of weeks before the first CFP Rankings.

When I declared only these 10 teams could win the national title back in August, I didn't include Michigan, Texas and LSU, all of whom can absolutely now win the natty now. And yet, here we are deeply, madly engulfed in chalk -- the same old, same old.

No. 1 Alabama is that good. Nick Saban's best Bama team has seemingly separated itself from the pack. Tua Tagovailoa is the Heisman Trophy frontrunner (at least according to our staff). Texas A&M has come closest to challenging the Tide … the Aggies lost by 22.

Haven't we learned anything? That's why perhaps the best way to kick off the second half is to examine how Alabama could lose. CBS Sports contacted four former players and coaches to get their plan of attack if they had the opportunity to go up against the defending champs.

And that's how we'll kick off what you need to watch over the second half of the season.

How Alabama can lose

"For your offense, time of possession and avoiding turnovers are vital. Stay on schedule and take shots one-on-one outside where their less experienced secondary has been vulnerable at times. So how good is Alabama's offense? They have a great quarterback and speedy playmakers, but they've put up those numbers against teams that rank, on average, 89th in defense. Mix up your looks, disguise coverages, make Tua hold the ball but stay disciplined. It is important to slow them down and frustrate their big play mentality. Time waiting to get on the field can impact the psyche of that offense, making them impatient. With impatience come turnovers." -- Jay Paterno, Penn State assistant coach, 1995-2011

"Honestly, they've got to beat themselves. Complacency and turnovers. They have yet to be challenged at all -- in any phase. So what happens the first time they're down by 10-17 points on the road when they've having an "off day?" Can they dig deep? … They have some tests coming up, which will answer a lot of our questions. … On the road in Baton Rouge is never an easy contest. Mississippi State (Nov. 11) and Auburn (Nov. 25) can both hold their own at the lines of scrimmage." -- Aaron Taylor, Notre Dame All-American guard, CBS Sports Network analyst

"First, I want to make sure I've got a great punter and great punt team to establish field position. I'd take the air of the ball. If you put Alabama in a situation, running the clock down to 2 seconds before snapping it, you've got a chance. Offensive coordinators get impatient. When you play against a team with better talent, that's what you've got to do. It screws around with the original game plan. I don't think you're going to outscore Alabama. You've got to be able to run the ball, run some screens, He's going to play cover 2. Don't let them get out of bounds. Don't let your guys go out of bounds." -- Pat Hill, Fresno State coach, 1997-2011

"The biggest thing is you can't let the receivers get a running start. If you don't get your hands on them in the first 2 yards off the line of scrimmage and reroute them, [you're in trouble]. Force Tua to hold the ball a little bit longer. His timing with his receivers is tremendous.

Second, you're going to have to double [leading receiver] Jerry Jeudy. … Right now, not many folks have gotten them to three-and-out. How many times have they completed that deep ball on the first or second possession and gotten a quick lead? You don't necessarily have to play press; they're so quick and so good at releases [but] make them work a little bit. I just think [the receivers have] been given too much [respect]. Get up there and challenge those guys." -- Pete Cordelli, Kent State coach (1991-93), assistant at TCU, Memphis, Arkansas, Notre Dame and Minnesota

Reconfiguring the playoff contenders

As they are currently ranked in the AP Top 25 …

Alabama: Duh.

Ohio State: Double duh.

Clemson: Texas A&M, Syracuse and loss of Kelly Bryant showed the Tigers to be vulnerable.

Notre Dame: Undefeated but cannot afford to lose with no 13th data point.

LSU: We believe Coach O. Your Tigers have beaten three top 10 teams (at the time of kickoff).

Michigan: One bad first quarter at Notre Dame may cost the Wolverines.

Texas: Big 12's best chance at the playoff. Can possibly beat a top-five ranked Oklahoma twice.

Georgia: Kirby Smart is hoping the LSU loss is this year's version of the Auburn loss in 2017. Better days ahead?

Oklahoma: Best route to the playoff is a Texas rematch.

Florida: No shame in only loss. Can rule the SEC East with a Cocktail Party win.

Oregon: The Ducks are suddenly the Pac-12's best playoff hope. They can't lose again.

Best games in the second half

Alabama at LSU, Nov. 3: Bama might finally be challenged.

Florida-Georgia, Oct. 27: The winner grabs control of the SEC East that was bequeathed to the Dawgs in the preseason.

Michigan at Ohio State, Nov. 24: Jim Harbaugh needs this one bad.

Notre Dame at USC, Nov. 24: If the Irish are still undefeated, it's all on the line against a USC we're still not sure about.

UCF at South Florida, Nov. 23: Iron Bowl Jr. with a New Year's Six berth up for grabs.



Hot seats heating up

Is Auburn serious about firing Gus Malzahn? There's the hot seat and there is what Gus is going through. Seven games into a seven-year contract, various reports indicate Auburn would give Malzahn the Big Haircut after having the temerity to start 4-3. Never mind the school would owe its coach $32 million to $38 million in buyout money. Never mind fans and administration would have forgotten Gus beat No. 1 (Alabama) and No. 2 (Georgia) a year ago and played for the SEC title. Who, exactly, are you going to get to replace one of a handful of humans walking the earth who has beaten Saban twice?

The silly season is already upon us with Bowling Green having broken the seal firing Mike Jinks this week. Look for North Carolina and Kansas (at least) to jettison their coaches (Larry Fedora and David Beaty, respectively) in the next month.

Statistical phenoms

Memphis tailback Darrell Henderson is on pace to rush for the second-most yards in FBS since 2007. His 1,133 yards at the halfway point project to 2,266 for the season, which would be second only to the 2,587 by Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon in 2014.

Stanford's Bryce Love rushed for more yards by himself last year (2,118) than 68 teams. This season, plagued by injuries, Love has rushed for only 327. That is better than exactly one team this year, San Jose State.

You want to know why Alabama has become a passing team? Its Power Success Rate is down -- way down. That rate tracks the percentage of third and fourth downs with 2 yards or less to go that result in a first down or touchdown. Bama is 44th in that category after finishing in the top 25 each of the last three years. Dare we say the Tide are becoming a finesse team?

Halfway Heisman Hype