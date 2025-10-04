Head coach Clark Lea and quarterback Diego Pavia have helped put Vanderbilt football back on the map, but the Commodores will face their toughest test yet on Saturday when they visit No. 10 Alabama. With Vanderbilt now up to No. 16 in the AP Top 25, that's one of two ranked matchups on the Week 6 college football schedule, along with No. 18 Florida State hosting No. 3 Miami. Alabama vs. Vanderbilt kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Crimson Tide are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Week 6 college football odds, while the over/under is 56.5.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are 4.5-point road favorites over the Seminoles, and the over/under for this pivotal ACC matchup is 53.5 points. The total has gone Under in 12 of the last 14 games between these in-state rivals, but SportsLine's model is backing the Over on Saturday. Other conference matchups on the Week 6 college football schedule include Texas vs. Florida (+5.5), Clemson vs. North Carolina (+14) and Virginia vs. Louisville (-6.5). If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Week 6 of college football, you can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games. They can help you figure out where to bet on college football.

Betting on Week 6 college football

SportsLine's computer model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Navy -13.5 vs. Air Force (-112)

This service academy matchup kicks off at noon ET and will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Navy is coming off a 10-win season in 2024 and is 4-0 on the season, while Air Force is coming off its first losing season since 2018 and is 1-3. These academies don't have to deal with the roster turnover of other programs, so experience often tells the story. Navy quarterback Blake Horvath ran for 1,249 and 17 touchdowns last season, including 115 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-7 win over Air Force. He's the likely difference maker, and the model has the Midshipmen covering in 51% of simulations.

Alabama -11.5 vs. Vanderbilt (-110)

Lea and Pavia guided the Commodores to their first bowl appearance since 2018 a season ago, and a fortunate ruling that allowed Pavia to return this season has them on the verge of a breakthrough. Vanderbilt is 5-0 with wins at Virginia Tech and South Carolina, but Alabama will still be the more battle-tested squad after losing at Florida State and winning at Georgia. Ty Simpson has emerged as a Heisman Trophy candidate, and the Crimson Tide will be thinking about revenge after suffering a 40-35 loss in Nashville last season. The model has Alabama covering in 57% of simulations.

Over 53.5 points: Miami vs. Florida State (-110)

Florida State is coming off an upset loss to Virginia that might have taken a little of the shine off this game, but this could still very well have ACC Championship Game and College Football Playoff implications. Carson Beck and Thomas Castellanos have drastically different quarterbacking styles, but they've both been effective in leading their respective offenses thus far, and the model foresees them combining to score 60 points on average. The model says the over hits in 58% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER.