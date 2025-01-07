Factoring in all of the College Football Playoff matchups, there are 45 more postseason games unfolding in the coming weeks, culminating on Jan. 20 with the national title game in Atlanta. College football bowl bettors need to consider a variety of factors, including which players are in the transfer portal, who is opting out, injuries and coaching changes. They all can move college football bowl lines. Considering each team's motivation is also critical, especially in the non-playoff bowls, since some major programs have varying interest in playing in these matchups after falling short of the CFP.

We'll guide you through each of the remaining postseason games, providing everything that you need to know before you lock in your bets, including best odds along with college football expert picks, props, trends, opt-outs, coaching changes and injury updates. Check back in this space throughout bowl season for updates around upcoming bowls.

Cotton Bowl (Friday, Jan. 10)

Texas vs. Ohio State

Kickoff time 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Injuries to watch Ohio State: left tackle Josh Simmons (knee) out and center Seth McLaughlin (Achilles) out; Texas: right tackle Cameron Williams (knee) questionable and receiver Isaiah Bond (ankle) probable

Ohio State: left tackle Josh Simmons (knee) out and center Seth McLaughlin (Achilles) out; Texas: right tackle Cameron Williams (knee) questionable and receiver Isaiah Bond (ankle) probable Key player news Texas: defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Ohio State -222 (Caesars) -5.5 (-105, Caesars) O 53.5 (-105, FanDuel) Texas +195 (multiple) +6 (-110, multiple) U 53.5 (-110, multiple)

Picks and more to know

Perhaps the best thing to happen to the Buckeyes was losing to Michigan? Since that head-scratching loss to end the regular season, Ohio State has been a wrecking ball, destroying both Tennessee (42-17) and No. 1 Oregon (41-21) to reach the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The Buckeyes have done so by basically ditching their inside zone running scheme for a counter-heavy attack. After rushing for 77 yards against the Wolverines, Ohio State has averaged 168.5 rushing yards over the last two games, while ripping off six rushes of at least 10 yards. At the same time, the Buckeyes have had two of their best passing games of the year. They threw the ball for 317 yards against Tennessee and 319 yards against Oregon. Freaky freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith has 290 receiving yards and four touchdowns over the last two games.

But the Ohio State offense figures to face a more formidable test in the Longhorns defense. Texas ranks third in the country in total defense (277.7 yards per game) and fourth in scoring defense (14.5 points per game). The Longhorns have been excellent against the run this season, allowing just 111.5 yards per game (14th in the FBS), and have an army of pass rushers and arguably the best secondary in the country, led by Thorpe Award winner Jahdae Barron.

When Texas has the ball, which Longhorns rushing attack will show up? The one that ran for 240 yards against Texas A&M and 292 against Clemson or the one that managed just 31 against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and 53 against Arizona State? If projected first round right tackle Cameron Williams (knee) plays, that should help the Longhorns' outside zone runs, which the team calls often. Ohio State, however, is the No. 1 team in the country at stopping outside zone, according to Pro Football Focus.

In the end the game may come down to Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. Ewers, who signed with the Buckeyes out of high school before transferring to Texas, has a NFL arm that can beat defenses when he has time to throw. (See 4th-and-13 touchdown pass in overtime against Arizona State.) But he struggled in two games against Georgia when the Bulldogs were able to pressure the pocket, and the Buckeyes, led by JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, are elite at getting to the quarterback, ranking third in the nation in sacks per game (3.36).

SportsLine experts Eric Cohen, Josh Nagel and Micah Roberts have all entered spread picks for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 60% of simulations.

Orange Bowl (Thursday, Jan. 9)

Notre Dame vs. Penn State

Kickoff time 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Injuries to watch Notre Dame: running back Jeremiyah Love (knee) probable; defensive lineman Howard Cross III probable; defensive lineman Rylie Mills (knee) out, tight end Cooper Flanagan (foot) out; Penn State: Abdul Carter (left arm/shoulder) uncertain

Notre Dame: running back Jeremiyah Love (knee) probable; defensive lineman Howard Cross III probable; defensive lineman Rylie Mills (knee) out, tight end Cooper Flanagan (foot) out; Penn State: Abdul Carter (left arm/shoulder) uncertain Key player news Penn State: quarterback Beau Pribula (transfer portal)



Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Notre Dame -118 (DraftKings) -1.5 (-108, DraftKings) O 44.5 (-115, DraftKings) Penn State +105 (multiple) +1.5 (-110, multiple) U 45.5 (-118, FanDuel)

Picks and more to know

The first College Football Playoff semifinal pits two teams that are mirror images of each other. Both the Fighting Irish and Nittany Lions feature immovable defenses and run-first offenses. Notre Dame has been playing lights-out defense all season, ranking second in the country in scoring defense (13.6 points per game) and eighth in total defense (295.4 yards per game). The Irish dominated the line of scrimmage in the Sugar Bowl win over Georgia, generating four sacks and holding the Bulldogs to just 66 rushing yards.

Meanwhile Penn State ranks seventh in scoring defense (15.8) and sixth in total defense (288.8). In the Fiesta Bowl, the Nittany Lions held Boise State running back and Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty to a season-low 104 rushing yards on 30 carries. However, the best player on the Penn State defense, first team all-America edge rusher Abdul Carter, is dealing with a left arm/shoulder injury, and Nittany Lions coach James Franklin is uncertain how effective Carter can be on Thursday.

If healthy, Carter figures to play a key role in stopping Notre Dame's running game. The Irish rank 11th in the FBS in rushing offense (217.5 yards per game), but dynamic running back Jeremiyah Love is dealing with an injury, did not look 100% in the Sugar Bowl and has been practicing with a knee brace. He leads the team in rushing (76.9 yards per game), but if he's ineffective, that likely will increase the workload on quarterback Riley Leonard's arm and legs.

Like Notre Dame, Penn State also relies on the run (202.2 yards per game, 18th in the country). When the Nittany Lions do throw the ball, it often goes to the best tight end in America, the 6-foot-6 Tyler Warren (98 receptions, 1,158 yards and eight touchdowns this season). The Fighting Irish, however, have been excellent at defending tight ends all season. In 59 targets to tight ends this season, Notre Dame did not allow one receiving touchdown.

SportsLine experts Thomas Casale, Josh Nagel and Zack Cimini have all entered picks for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in well over 50% of simulations.

Bahamas Bowl (Saturday, Jan. 4)

Final Buffalo 26, Liberty 7

Pregame info:

Buffalo vs. Liberty

Kickoff time 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET Injuries to watch Buffalo: Marquis Cooper probable; Liberty: safety Brylan Green doubtful, safety Quinton Reese probable and tight end Bentley Hanshaw probable

Buffalo: Marquis Cooper probable; Liberty: safety Brylan Green doubtful, safety Quinton Reese probable and tight end Bentley Hanshaw probable Key player news Liberty: quarterback Kaidon Salter (transfer portal), running back Quinton Cooley (opt out), linebacker Jerome Jolly Jr. (opt out), left guard Jordan White (transfer portal), right tackle Xavior Gray (transfer portal), defensive lineman Bryce Dixon (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Buffalo -144 (FanDuel) -2.5 (-120, FanDuel) O 50.5 (-110, Caesars) Liberty +135 (Caesars) +3 (-110, Caesars) U 50.5 (-105, multiple)

Picks and more to know

This is a tale of two teams. The Bulls will have almost the entire roster from a team that went 8-4, won their last four games and finished third in the MAC. Even the players who entered the transfer portal are set to play in the Bahamas.

The Flames on the other hand have been hit hard by the transfer portal and opt-outs. No loss is bigger than quarterback Kaidon Salter. One of the most productive dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, Salter has accounted for 6,438 total yards of offense and 66 touchdowns during his two seasons at Liberty while leading the Flames to 21 wins in 25 games. But he has since decided to transfer to Colorado. Ryan Burger, who has thrown seven passes this season, will start for Liberty.

In addition to Salter, the Flames will be without NFL-bound running back Quinton Cooley. The 5-foot-7, 220-pound hammer has opted out of the bowl game after rushing for 2,655 yards and 29 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

The loss of Salter and Cooley is an enormous hit to an offense that ranks second in the country in rushing (258.7 yards per game). Their absences will make things easier on a Buffalo defense led by linebackers Shaun Dolac and Red Murdock, who rank first and second in the country, respectively in total tackles per game. Dolac also is the program's first consensus all-America player.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 70% of simulations in this matchup.

Duke's Mayo Bowl (Friday, Jan. 3)

Final Minnesota 24, Virginia Tech 10

Pregame info:

Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech

Kickoff time 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Injuries to watch Virginia Tech: quarterback Kyron Drones (knee, ankle and turf toe) out

Virginia Tech: quarterback Kyron Drones (knee, ankle and turf toe) out Key player news Minnesota: right tackle Phillip Daniels (transfer portal), left tackle Aireontae Ersery (potential opt out), running back Marcus Major (potential opt out) and cornerback Justin Walley (potential opt out); Virginia Tech: running back Bhayshul Tuten (opt out), left tackle Xavier Chaplin (transfer portal), center Braelin Moore (transfer portal), cornerback Mansoor Delane (transfer portal), safety Mose Phillips (transfer portal), linebacker Sam Brumfield (transfer portal), defensive end Antwaun Powell-Ryland (opt out), defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles (opt out), receiver Da'Quan Felton (opt out), receiver Jaylin Lane (opt out) and cornerback Dorian Strong (opt out)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Minnesota -340 (DraftKings) -8.5 (-110, multiple) O 42.5 (-110, multiple) Virginia Tech +285 (multiple) +9 (-110, BetMGM) U 43 (-112, DraftKings)

Picks and more to know

Few teams were hit harder by the transfer portal and NFL opt-outs than the Hokies. Virginia Tech will be missing 14 of 22 starters because of either the transfer portal, NFL opt-outs or injuries. Those include quarterback Kyron Drones and leading rusher Bhayshul Tuten. Drones has been the Hokies' starter the last two seasons but missed the last two games because of injury. Meanwhile the NFL-bound Tuten has been one of the best running backs in the ACC this season, ranking second in the conference in both rushing yards per game (105.4) and rushing touchdowns (15), but is opting out.

Without Drones, Tuten and at least four other offensive starters, Virginia Tech will be hard-pressed to put up points against a stout Golden Gophers defense that allows just 17.5 points per game (10th in the country).

The Hokies defense also will be shorthanded. Two third-team all-America players—defensive end Antwaun Powell-Ryland and tackle Aeneas Pebbles—and three starting defensive backs won't suit up for Virginia Tech. However the Hokies will face a Minnesota offense that has struggled to move the ball all season, ranking 112th in the country in total offense (332.3 yards per game). The Golden Gophers also will be without right tackle Phillip Daniels and may be without left tackle Aireontae Ersery, who earned third-team all-America honors this season.

Given the absences on both sides of the ball, points may come at a premium.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in almost 60% of simulations in this matchup.

First Responder Bowl (Friday, Jan. 3)

Final Texas State 30, North Texas 28

Pregame info:

North Texas vs. Texas State

Kickoff time 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Injuries to watch Texas State: tight end Konner Fox and defensive end Steven Parker

Texas State: tight end Konner Fox and defensive end Steven Parker Key player news North Texas: quarterback Chandler Morris (transfer portal), receiver DT Sheffield (transfer portal), tight end Oscar Hammond (transfer portal), center Tyler Mercer (transfer portal), left guard Leke Asenuga (transfer portal); Texas State: running back Ismail Mahdi (transfer portal), right tackle Alex Harkey (transfer portal), cornerback Josh Eaton (transfer portal), defensive tackle Terry Webb (transfer portal), defensive tackle Tavian Coleman (transfer portal) and defensive tackle Dominique Ratcliff (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total North Texas +430 (FanDuel) +13.5 (-105, multiple) O 61.5 (-115, multiple) Texas State -526 (BetMGM) -13.5 (-110, multiple) U 62 (-105, Caesars)

Picks and more to know

The Mean Green are looking to end a six-game bowl losing streak, but they will have to do so without star quarterback Chandler Morris, who already has chosen to transfer to Virginia. The prolific passer was the engine that made North Texas' offense go this season. He ranks fourth in the country in total offense (334.7 yards per game) and fifth in passing yards per game (314.5). With Morris behind center, the Mean Green ranked third in the country in total offense (488.7).

In addition to Morris, North Texas will also be missing No. 1 receiver DT Sheffield, starting tight end Oscar Hammond and center Tyler Mercer. True freshmen are listed as starters on the depth chart in the absence of all four of those players.

Meanwhile Bobcats quarterback Jordan McCloud is set to cap off a productive college career. The senior from Tampa, Fla., ranks in the top five among active FBS players in career touchdown passes (87) and total TDs responsible for (107). This season he is eighth in the country in passing touchdowns (29) and leads an offense that averages 474.3 yards per game (fifth in the country). That unit, however, will be without running back Ismail Mahdi, an all-Sun Belt first team honoree.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in 70% of simulations in this matchup.

Sugar Bowl (Thursday Jan. 2)

Final Notre Dame 23, Georgia 10

Pregame info:

Georgia vs. Notre Dame

Kickoff time 4 p.m. ET (note: This game was postponed from its original scheduled time on Jan. 1 following the New Year's attack on Bourbon Street)

Injuries to watch Georgia: quarterback Carson Beck (elbow) out and punter Brett Thorson (knee) out; Notre Dame: defensive lineman Rylie Mills (knee) out, left guard Rocco Spindler (ankle) questionable, linebacker Bodie Kahoun (lower leg) questionable, receiver KK Smith (clavicle) questionable and linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (knee) questionable

Georgia: quarterback Carson Beck (elbow) out and punter Brett Thorson (knee) out; Notre Dame: defensive lineman Rylie Mills (knee) out, left guard Rocco Spindler (ankle) questionable, linebacker Bodie Kahoun (lower leg) questionable, receiver KK Smith (clavicle) questionable and linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (knee) questionable Key player news Georgia: cornerback Julian Humphrey (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Notre Dame -104 (FanDuel) +1.5 (-115, FanDuel) O 45 (-108, DraftKings) Georgia -115 (multiple) -1 (-108, DraftKings) U 45.5 (-115, multiple)

Picks and more to know

Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck is out for the rest of the season with an elbow injury suffered at the end of the first half of the SEC Championship Game, and so Georgia's national championship hopes will ride on Gunner Stockton, who will be starting his first career college game. A 6-foot-1 sophomore, Stockton has played mostly mop-up duty over the past two seasons, completing 37-of-51 passes for 354 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions. In the SEC title game win over Texas, he showed better wheels than Beck and got the offense moving, but he also threw a costly interception late in the game when the Bulldogs could've iced the game.

Stockton and the rest of the Georgia offense will face one of the best defenses in the country. The Fighting Irish rank first in the nation in pass efficiency defense (96.94) and turnovers forced (29), third in scoring defense (13.8 points per game) and eighth in total defense (295.3 yards per game). The unit, however, will be without sack leader Rylie Mills, who's out for the season with a knee injury.

Meanwhile the Notre Dame offense will be led by dual-threat quarterback Riley Leonard. The senior signal caller has rushed for almost as many touchdowns (15) as he has thrown (17). On Wednesday he will face a Georgia defense that has been vulnerable at times this season. In the regular season finale against Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs allowed 260 rushing yards, including 110 and three touchdowns to quarterback Haynes King.

SportsLine experts Eric Cohen, Jason La Canfora and Josh Nagel have all entered picks for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 50% of simulations.

Gator Bowl (Thursday, Jan. 2)

Final Ole Miss 52, Duke 20

Pregame info:

Duke vs. Ole Miss

Kickoff time 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Injuries to watch Duke: cornerback Kimari Robinson and running back Peyton Jones; Ole Miss: safety Yam Banks (knee) out, running back Henry Parrish out and receiver Tre Harris (hip and groin) questionable

Duke: cornerback Kimari Robinson and running back Peyton Jones; Ole Miss: safety Yam Banks (knee) out, running back Henry Parrish out and receiver Tre Harris (hip and groin) questionable Key player news Duke: quarterback Maalik Murphy (transfer portal) and running back Star Thomas (transfer portal); Ole Miss: linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (opt out), cornerback Jadon Canady (transfer portal), right tackle Micah Pettus (transfer portal) and safety Louis Moore (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Duke +640 (FanDuel) +17.5 (-110, multiple) O 51.5 (-105, FanDuel) Ole Miss -833 (multiple) -17.5 (-105, FanDuel) U 51.5 (-110, multiple)

Picks and more to know

In the end, this game may boil down to this: The Rebels will have their record-setting quarterback, and the Blue Devils won't. Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss will be playing in his final college game after setting program records for wins (27), passing yards (10,213) and total offense (11,668). This season he leads the country in passing efficiency (177.7) and yards per pass attempt (10.67). He will face a Duke defense that gave up 53 points to Miami late in the season.

Meanwhile, Duke will be without its record-breaking signal caller. Maalik Murphy, who set or tied the Blue Devils' single-season records for passing touchdowns (26) and wins (nine), entered the transfer portal and will not play. In his place third stringer Henry Belin IV, who has started one career game (a 24-3 win over NC State in 2023), will start.

Belin faces a difficult task in his first start of the season. The Rebels lead the country in sacks per game (4.33) and rank second in rushing defense (83.5 yards per game) and fourth in scoring defense (13.9). And that defense will have all of its key contributors, including defensive tackle Walter Nolen, who's projected to be a first round pick in April's NFL Draft. Making Belin's task even more difficult is that starting running back Star Thomas has entered the transfer portal and will not play.

SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has a pick for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in almost 60% of simulations.

Rose Bowl (Wednesday, Jan. 1)

Final Ohio State 41, Oregon 21

Pregame info:

Ohio State vs. Oregon

Kickoff time 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Injuries to watch Ohio State: left tackle Josh Simmons (knee) out and center Seth McLaughlin (Achilles) out; Oregon: defensive back Jahlil Florence (knee) questionable, defensive lineman Tionne Gray questionable, offensive lineman Marcus Harper II (knee) probable

Ohio State: left tackle Josh Simmons (knee) out and center Seth McLaughlin (Achilles) out; Oregon: defensive back Jahlil Florence (knee) questionable, defensive lineman Tionne Gray questionable, offensive lineman Marcus Harper II (knee) probable Key player news Oregon: linebacker Emar'rion Winston (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Ohio State -130 (DraftKings) -2.5 (-110, multiple) O 55.5 (-106, FanDuel) Oregon +115 (Caesars) +2.5 (-110, multiple) U 55.5 (-105, Caesars)

Picks and more to know

Round 2 of Ohio State-Oregon takes place in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day with a berth in the CFP semifinals on the line. The Ducks famously won the first matchup, 32-31, in Eugene back in October. This time around, Oregon won't have home-field advantage, but the Ducks will have the services of senior defensive end Jordan Burch, who missed the first game with an injury. Burch—who had 30 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 8½ sacks in nine games—and the rest of Oregon's front will go up against a patchwork Buckeyes offensive line that has struggled at time this year while dealing with the season-ending injuries to left tackle Josh Simmons and center Seth McLaughlin.

Ohio State (10-2) is coming off its most complete game of the year—a 42-17 destruction of Tennessee in the CFP quarterfinal. The Buckeyes racked up 473 total yards, including 317 passing, in that game and finally looked like the national championship contender they were expected to be the entire season.

Since that victory over Ohio State, Oregon (13-0) has ripped through the rest of its schedule, playing only one remotely close game, a 16-13 win at Wisconsin. The Ducks have been led all season by veteran quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who ranks third in the country in completion percentage (73.2) and seventh in passing efficiency (166.6). For his efforts this year he was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

On Wednesday Gabriel will face the No. 1-ranked defense in the country. The Buckeyes lead the nation in both scoring defense (11.4 points per game) and total defense (242.2 yards per game).

SportsLine experts Thomas Casale, Eric Cohen, Jason La Canfora and Josh Nagel have all entered picks for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in well over 50% of simulations.

Peach Bowl (Wednesday, Jan. 1)

Final Texas 39, Arizona State 31 (2OT)

Pregame info:

Arizona State vs. Texas

Kickoff time 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Injuries to watch Arizona State: receiver Jordyn Tyson (upper body) out; Texas: right tackle Cam Williams (knee) questionable, left tackle Kelvin Banks (ankle) probable, receiver Isaiah Bond (ankle) probable, center Jake Majors probable and running back Quintrevion Wisner (knee) probable

Arizona State: receiver Jordyn Tyson (upper body) out; Texas: right tackle Cam Williams (knee) questionable, left tackle Kelvin Banks (ankle) probable, receiver Isaiah Bond (ankle) probable, center Jake Majors probable and running back Quintrevion Wisner (knee) probable Key player news Arizona State: nickel Shamari Simmons (targeting suspension) out first half; Texas: defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Texas -465 (FanDuel) -12.5 (-110, multiple) O 51 (-110, multiple) Arizona State +380 (DraftKings) +12.5 (-108, FanDuel) U 51.5 (-112, FanDuel)

Picks and more to know

This is a terrible matchup for the Sun Devils. Unlike Clemson, which had a passing game that could move the ball on Texas, Arizona State relies on running the ball behind 5-foot-11, 215-pound hammer Cam Skattebo. But the Longhorns have a big, fast, nasty and sure-tackling defense that allows just 104.2 rushing yards per game, which ranks 10th in the country.

The 13 teams the Sun Devils have faced this season have an average total defense rank of 76.6; Texas is No. 3 in total defense. Skattebo is going to find the going rough against the Longhorns, especially since they won't have to keep an eye on Arizona State's No. 1 receiver, Jordyn Tyson, who's out for the season with an upper body injury.

Georgia has shown that the way to beat Texas is to get pressure on quarterback Quinn Ewers and force him into bad throws. But Arizona State is a poor pass-rushing team, ranking 100th in the country in sacks per game (1.62). Meanwhile the Longhorns have one of the best offensive lines in the country (when they're not playing the Bulldogs).

The Sun Devils have played three teams ranked in the top 25 in total offense, and those three teams averaged 29.7 points per game against Arizona State. Ewers and the rest of the Texas offense figure to have a big performance on New Year's Day.

SportsLine experts Eric Cohen, Josh Nagel and I have all entered picks for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in 60% of simulations.

Fiesta Bowl (Tuesday, Dec. 31)

Final Penn State 31, Boise State 14

Pregame info:

Penn State vs. Boise State

Kickoff time 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Injuries to watch Boise State: safety Alexander Teubner (lower body) available

Boise State: safety Alexander Teubner (lower body) available Key player news Penn State: quarterback Beau Pribula (transfer portal); Boise State: quarterback Malachi Nelson (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Penn State -450 (FanDuel) -11 (-110, multiple) O 53.5 (-110, multiple) Boise State +360 (DraftKings) +11.5 (-112, FanDuel) U 53.5 (-110, multiple)

Picks and more to know

A spot in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff will be on the line when the Broncos and Nittany Lions collide in the Fiesta Bowl on Tuesday night. If Boise State is to advance, it likely will need a big game from Ashton Jeanty, who has had one of the best seasons by a running back in college football history. He has carried the Broncos this season, rushing for 2,497 rushing yards and scoring 30 touchdowns en route to a runner-up finish for the Heisman Trophy.

But while Jeanty has been elite at running the football, Penn State has been elite at stopping the run. Led by all-America defensive end Abdul Carter, the Nittany Lions ranks No. 1 in the country in stuff rate, No. 2 in offensive line yards allowed and No. 11 in yards per carry (3.1). Running against Washington State is one thing; running against Penn State is something entirely different.

Meanwhile the Nittany Lions' own rushing attack has come around. Over the past two games, against Oregon and SMU, Penn State has averaged 240.5 rushing yards per game and a robust 6.4 yards per rush. On Tuesday the Nittany Lions will face a Boise State defense that has given up points on occasion this season (45 to Georgia Southern and 30 to Utah State).

SportsLine experts Thomas Casale and Eric Cohen have entered picks for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in almost 60% of simulations.

Texas Bowl (Tuesday, Dec. 31)

Final LSU 44, Baylor 31

Pregame info:

Baylor vs. LSU

Kickoff time 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Injuries to watch Baylor: cornerback Carl Williams unknown, linebacker Steve Linton unknown and linebacker Garmon Randolph unknown; LSU: linebacker Greg Penn (rib) probable

Baylor: cornerback Carl Williams unknown, linebacker Steve Linton unknown and linebacker Garmon Randolph unknown; LSU: linebacker Greg Penn (rib) probable Key player news Baylor: safety Corey Gordon (transfer portal) and defensive end Trey Wilson (transfer portal); LSU: left tackle Will Campbell (opt out), right tackle Emery Jones (opt out), tight end Mason Taylor (opt out), receiver Kyren Lacy (opt out), safety Major Burns (opt out), receiver CJ Daniels (transfer portal), safety Sage Ryan (transfer portal) and tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Baylor -166 (DraftKings) -3.5 (-120, FanDuel) O 60.5 (-105, Caesars) LSU +160 (multiple) +4 (-105, BetMGM) U 60.5 (-110, multiple)

Picks and more to know

Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is set to play in the bowl game after announcing that he will return for the 2025 season. But who will block and catch for him in Houston? LSU will be without starting tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones and three of its top four pass catchers (receivers Kyren Lacy and CJ Daniels and tight end Mason Taylor). That's enough to ground an offense that ranks seventh in the country in passing (315.3 yards per game).

Meanwhile the Bears, who are led by former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, have experienced relatively little attrition through the transfer portal. They also enter the bowl game having played quietly well down the stretch, winning their last six games, capped by a 45-17 win over Kansas.

Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson has been key to the team's late-season success. During the six-game winning streak, he has completed 65.7% of his passes for 1,581 yards and 17 touchdowns against just four interceptions The Bears rank 20th in the country in scoring offense (34.7 points per game) and will have their key pieces available on Tuesday.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 70% of simulations in this matchup.

Citrus Bowl (Tuesday, Dec. 31)

Final Illinois 21, South Carolina 17

Pregame info:

South Carolina vs. Illinois

Kickoff time 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Injuries to watch South Carolina: receiver Vandrevius Jacobs (hamstring) is expected to play, tight end Brady Hunt doubtful; Illinois: defensive end Seth Coleman unknown, linebacker Dylan Rosiek out and cornerback Kaleb Patterson unknown

South Carolina: receiver Vandrevius Jacobs (hamstring) is expected to play, tight end Brady Hunt doubtful; Illinois: defensive end Seth Coleman unknown, linebacker Dylan Rosiek out and cornerback Kaleb Patterson unknown Key player news South Carolina: defensive end Kyle Kennard (opt out) and running back Raheim Sanders (opt out); Illinois: receiver Pat Bryant (opt out) and tight end Henry Boyer (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total South Carolina -370 (Caesars) -10 (-105, Caesars) O 49 (-110, Caesars) Illinois +310 (multiple) +10.5 (-115, FanDuel) U 49.5 (-110, multiple)

Picks and more to know

Arguably no team in the country was playing better to end the regular season than the Gamecocks, who won their last six games by an average of 20.3 points and knocked off three ranked teams in the process. They did so by riding a swarming defense and a hot quarterback.

South Carolina gives up just 17.8 points per game (13th in the country) and 313.3 yards per game (15th). The defense, however, will take the field in the Citrus Bowl without the best defensive player in college football. Defensive end Kyle Kennard, who won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy after leading the SEC in tackles for loss (15.5) and sacks (11.5), has opted out of the game. Despite his absence, the Gamecocks still are loaded on the defensive line with tackles Tonka Hemingway and T.J. Sanders and end Dylan Stewart.

South Carolina also will still have quarterback LaNorris Sellers. A running and passing warlock, Sellers has accounted for 17 touchdowns (against just three interceptions) over the team's six-game winning streak. He is coming off arguably his best game of the season: 166 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a win at Clemson. On Tuesday he will face an Illinois defense that was one of the worst this season in the Big Ten at stopping the run (149.9 yards per game, 14th).

SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has made a pick for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 60% of simulations.

Sun Bowl (Tuesday, Dec. 31)

Final Louisville 35, Washington 34

Pregame info:

Louisville vs. Washington

Kickoff time 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Injuries to watch Washington: defensive end Zach Durfee out and left tackle Maximum McCree (thumb) will play

Washington: defensive end Zach Durfee out and left tackle Maximum McCree (thumb) will play Key player news Louisville: quarterback Tyler Shough (opt out), receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (opt out), receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce V (opt out), defensive end Ashton Gillotte (opt out), cornerback Quincy Riley (opt out), safety/linebacker Benjamin Perry (transfer portal) and defensive tackle Jared Dawson (transfer portal); Washington: left tackle Kahlee Tafai (transfer portal) and linebacker Khmori House (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Louisville -130 (multiple) -2.5 (-105, Caesars) O 49.5 (-105, FanDuel) Washington +115 (BetMGM) +2.5 (-110, multiple) U 49.5 (-110, multiple)

Picks and more to know

No conference has been worse during bowl season than the ACC. The conference is a woeful 1-9 so far in the postseason, with the only victory coming from Syracuse against a depleted Washington State team in the Holiday Bowl. That is the worst record of any conference not named the Pac-12.

The Cardinals (8-4) will try to temporarily stop the ACC's bowl misery when they face the Huskies on Tuesday in El Paso, but they'll have to do so without their two most important offensive weapons. Both starting quarterback Tyler Shough and all-ACC receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (second in the ACC in receiving yards with 1,013) have opted out of the game. Those are two big hits to an offense that scores 36.6 points per game (ninth in the country) and averages 455.8 yards per game (11th). With Shough and Brooks unavailable, freshman running back Isaac Brown figures to carry an even bigger load. He ranks second among freshman running backs in the nation with 1,074 rushing yards.

Meanwhile Washington (6-6), which has been relatively untouched by the transfer portal, has a defense that can slow Louisville's passing game. The Huskies rank fifth in the country in passing yards allowed per game (166.8) and eighth in passing efficiency defense (110.51).

Washington, however, has struggled on offense all season. The Huskies are 109th in the FBS in scoring offense (22.5 points per game).

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in almost 60% of simulation in this matchup.

ReliaQuest Bowl (Tuesday, Dec. 31)

Final Michigan 19, Alabama 13

Pregame info:

Alabama vs. Michigan

Kickoff time Noon ET

Noon ET Injuries to watch Alabama: left tackle Kadyn Proctor probable, safety Malachi Moore out, linebacker Deontae Lawson out and safety Keon Sabb out

Alabama: left tackle Kadyn Proctor probable, safety Malachi Moore out, linebacker Deontae Lawson out and safety Keon Sabb out Key player news Alabama: cornerback DeVonta Smith (transfer portal), running back Justice Haynes (transfer portal), Kendrick Law (transfer portal); Michigan: defensive tackle Mason Graham (opt out), defensive end Josiah Stewart (opt out), cornerback Will Johnson (opt out), defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (opt out), tight end Colston Loveland (opt out), running back Donovan Edwards (opt out), running back Kalel Mullings (opt out), left tackle Myles Hinton (opt out), receiver Tyler Morris (transfer portal) and center Dominick Giudice (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Alabama -521 (DraftKings) -13.5 (-110, multiple) O 43.5 (-110, multiple) Michigan +430 (mutltiple) +13.5 (-106, FanDuel) U 43.5 (-110, multiple)

Picks and more to know

The Wolverines will not even remotely resemble the team that went 7-5 this season—much less the one that beat the Crimson Tide in last year's Rose Bowl en route to winning the national championship. Michigan will enter the ReliaQuest Bowl without almost all of their top-end talent because of injury or the transfer portal. That includes three defensive linemen who are projected to be high picks in April's NFL Draft (Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant and Josiah Stewart), stud cornerback and possible top-five pick Will Johnson, the team's top two running backs (Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings), the team's top pass-catching threat (tight end Colston Loveland) and starting left tackle Myles Hinton. That's a lot of NFL signing bonus money on the sideline.

Even with those players this season, the Wolverines have struggled offensively. They rank 128th in the country in total offense (294.3 yards per game) and 112th in scoring offense (22.3 points per game). For the bowl game, tight end coach Steve Casula will serve as interim offensive coordinator in place of Kirk Campbell, who was fired.

Alabama, meanwhile, will not be as adversely affected by absences. The Crimson Tide's biggest loss is Malachi Moore, a second-team AP All-America safety who leads the team with eight pass breakups. However Michigan hasn't shown the passing ability this season to take advantage of the missing Moore.

Alabama's biggest hurdle may be itself. Will the Crimson Tide be motivated to play after they just missed out on the College Football Playoff? If they are, they'll be tough to beat given Michigan's depleted roster.

SportsLine expert Eric Cohen is on one side of the spread in this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in almost 70% of simulations.

Music City Bowl (Monday, Dec. 30)

Final Missouri 27, Iowa 24

Pregame info:

Iowa vs. Missouri

Kickoff time 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Injuries to watch Iowa: quarterback Brendan Sullivan will play, right tackle Gennings Dunker unknown, defensive end Brian Allen unknown; Missouri: center Connor Tollison (knee) out, receiver Mookie Cooper out and tight end Brett Norfleet out

Iowa: quarterback Brendan Sullivan will play, right tackle Gennings Dunker unknown, defensive end Brian Allen unknown; Missouri: center Connor Tollison (knee) out, receiver Mookie Cooper out and tight end Brett Norfleet out Key player news Iowa: running back Kaleb Johnson (opt out), quarterback Cade McNamara (transfer portal) and cornerback Jermari Harris (opt out); Missouri: receiver Luther Burden (opt out), right tackle Armand Membou (opt out) and receiver Mekhi Miller (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Iowa +125 (FanDuel) +2.5 (+100, FanDuel) O 40 (-110, Caesars) Missouri -135 (DraftKings) -2.5 (-105, Caesars) U 40.5 (-112, DraftKings)

Picks and more to know

Points may come at a premium since both teams are dealing with key offensive opt outs and injuries. The Hawkeyes will be without running back and Doak Walker Award finalist Kaleb Johnson, who leads the Big Ten and ranks sixth in the country in both rushing yards per game (128.1) and rushing touchdowns (21) but has opted out of the game. Johnson's absence is significant since—as anyone who has followed Iowa football over the past decade knows—the Hawkeyes struggle throwing the football. They average just 131.7 passing yards per game; just three teams average fewer.

The Tigers' offense also will be shorthanded. Like Johnson, receiver Luther Burden and starting right tackle Armand Membou are opting out of the game, and starting center Connor Tollison is out for the season with a knee injury.

Those absences will only make things more difficult against one of the stingiest defenses in the country. Led by first-team All-America linebacker Jay Higgins, Iowa allows just 17.1 points per game, which ranks ninth in the nation. Over the last five games the defense has been even better, giving up 13.4 points a game. The Hawkeyes have gone 4-1 over that stretch.

SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman is on one side of this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 60% of simulations.

Independence Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 28)

Final Army 27, Louisiana Tech 6

Pregame info:

Louisiana Tech vs. Army

Kickoff time 9:15 p.m. ET

9:15 p.m. ET Injuries to watch Louisiana Tech: linebacker Kolbe Fields out, left guard Bert Hale out

Louisiana Tech: linebacker Kolbe Fields out, left guard Bert Hale out Key player news Louisiana Tech: defensive tackle David Blay (transfer portal), cornerback Cedric Woods (transfer portal, expected to play), defensive end J'Dan Burnett (transfer portal), center Zarian McGill (transfer portal), receiver Tru Edwards (transfer portal); Army: running back Kanye Udoh (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Louisiana Tech +610 (FanDuel) +16.5 (-104, FanDuel) O 47.5 (-110, FanDuel) Army -649 (DraftKings) -16 (-115, Caesars) U 48.5 (-115, BetMGM)

Picks and more to know

The Bulldogs' season looked to be done on Nov. 30 after they beat Kennesaw State to finish 5-7, one win short of the NCAA-mandated six wins to play in a bowl game. But earlier this month when coach Charles Huff left Marshall and 36 Thundering Herd players entered the transfer portal, Marshall officials notified the Independence Bowl that the Thundering Herd would not be able to field a team for the game. Enter Louisiana Tech.

The short notice isn't ideal for the Bulldogs, whose best win this season is a victory over 5-7 Western Kentucky, but they still have had more time to prepare for the game than they would in a normal week. In addition Louisiana Tech's opponent, Army, has had even less time to prepare for the bowl, having played rival Navy on Dec. 14 (the same day the Bulldogs were announced as Marshall's replacement).

The Bulldogs' strength is their defense. They lead Conference USA and rank 10th in the country in total defense (301.9 yards per game) and also lead the conference in rushing defense (120.1 yards per game). That will come in handy against the nation's No. 1 rushing offense (298.9 yards per game).

The Black Knights (11-2) are coming off their worst performance of the season, a 31-13 loss to rival Navy, but have had no trouble this season beating up on overmatched opponents.

SportsLine expert Josh Nagel is on one side of the spread in this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 60% of simulations.

Alamo Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 28)

Final BYU 36, Colorado 14

Pregame info:

BYU vs. Colorado

Kickoff time 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Injuries to watch BYU: right tackle Brady Keim unknown; Colorado: receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (lower body injury) unknown, cornerback Preston Hodge questionable, defensive lineman Amari McNeil unknown and right tackle Phillip Houston unknown

BYU: right tackle Brady Keim unknown; Colorado: receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (lower body injury) unknown, cornerback Preston Hodge questionable, defensive lineman Amari McNeil unknown and right tackle Phillip Houston unknown Key player news BYU: safety Crew Wakley (transfer portal); Colorado: linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total BYU +150 (multiple) +3.5 (-108, FanDuel) O 55.5 (-105, FanDuel) Colorado -170 (DraftKings) -3 (-110, Caesars) U 56 (-112, DraftKings)

Picks and more to know

Heisman Trophy winner/two-way unicorn Travis Hunter and potential No. 1 overall pick Shedeur Sanders will have insurance policies covering them in the Alamo Bowl, so all signs point to both Buffaloes stars playing on Saturday night. That's obviously huge for Colorado as Hunter and Sanders power the Buffaloes' offensive attack, which ranks fourth in the country in passing yards per game (327.2).

The question is, Will they play the full game?

BYU has a defense that has had success in stopping the pass all season. The Cougars rank third in the nation in pass efficiency defense (102.73) behind only Notre Dame and Texas. They also are 18th in the country in passing yards allowed per game (180.3). Their success defending the pass is quite remarkable considering they rank 122nd in the nation in sacking the quarterback (1.33 per game).

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff has been a clutch playmaker for the Cougars this season, but, according to Pro Football Focus metrics, he has struggled against both man coverage and against the blitz. Colorado is a high-man and high-blitz team.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in well over 50% of simulations in this matchup.

Military Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 28)

Final East Carolina 26, NC State 21

Pregame info:

East Carolina vs. NC State

Kickoff time 5:45 p.m. ET

5:45 p.m. ET Injuries to watch NC State: cornerback Aydan White uncertain and cornerback Brandon Cisse uncertain

NC State: cornerback Aydan White uncertain and cornerback Brandon Cisse uncertain Key player news East Carolina: receiver Winston Wright (expected to opt out), receiver Chase Sowell (transfer portal), cornerback Isaiah Brown-Murray (transfer portal), linebacker Zakye Barker (transfer portal) and defensive lineman CJ Mims (transfer portal); NC State: receiver KC Concepcion (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total East Carolina +220 (FanDuel) +7.5 (-118, FanDuel) O 59.5 (-110, multiple) NC State -250 (DraftKings) -7 (-105, DraftKings) U 60 (-110, DraftKings)

Picks and more to know

At 3-4 in mid-October, the Pirates were tracking toward another season without a bowl. But then head coach Mike Houston was fired, defensive coordinator Blake Harrell took over as interim coach, and East Carolina rolled off four straight wins, over Temple, Florida Atlantic, Tulsa and North Texas. The four-game winning streak was enough to earn Harrell the full-time gig.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Katin Houser thrived immediately under Harrell, throwing 13 touchdown passes in Harrell's four games as interim coach. On Saturday he will face a Wolfpack defense that allows 30.0 points per game, which ranks 15th in the 17-team ACC. But Houser may be without two of his top three receivers: Winston Wright, who's expected to opt out, and Chase Sowell, who entered the transfer portal.

Meanwhile, NC State (6-6) has won three of its last five games, and one of the two losses was a narrow, 30-29 defeat to Georgia Tech. True freshman quarterback CJ Bailey started the final six games of the season after Grayson McCall was lost for the season to a career-ending concussion, and Bailey responded by passing for 2,183 yards, which ranks second among freshmen in the country.

SportsLine expert Eric Cohen is on one side of the spread in this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 50% of simulations.

Arizona Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 28)

Final Miami (Ohio) 43, Colorado State 17

Pregame info:

Miami (Ohio) vs. Colorado State

Kickoff time 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Injuries to watch Miami: running back Dylan Downing uncertain; Colorado State: defensive tackle Cam Bariteau probable and running back Avery Morrow (knee) probable

Miami: running back Dylan Downing uncertain; Colorado State: defensive tackle Cam Bariteau probable and running back Avery Morrow (knee) probable Key player news Miami: left tackle Will Jados (transfer portal), receiver Reggie Virgil (transfer portal), receiver Javon Tracy (transfer portal), cornerback Raion Strader (transfer portal) and cornerback William Hardrick (transfer portal); Colorado State: receiver Caleb Goodie (transfer portal), receiver Jamari Person (transfer portal), linebacker Buom Jock (transfer portal), defensive end Mukendi Wa-Kalonji (transfer portal) and defensive end Nuer Gatkuoth (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Miami (Ohio) -130 (DraftKings) -2.5 (-110, multiple) O 40.5 (-110, multiple) Colorado State +115 (multiple) +2.5 (-104, FanDuel) U 40.6 (-106, FanDuel)

Picks and more to know

Will any receivers be around to play this game? The RedHawks (8-5) will be without their top two pass catchers, Javon Tracy and Reggie Virgil, who are in the transfer portal. Meanwhile the Rams (8-4), who already have been without No. 1 receiver Tory Horton because of injury, will now also be missing Caleb Goodie (team-high 436 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns) and Jamari Person (second on the team with 386 receiving yards).

Miami still has a veteran at quarterback. Brett Gabbert has started 52 games for the RedHawks, and his experience will help whoever ends up stepping in for Tracy and Vigil.

Miami also has a defense that can slow Colorado State's offense. The RedHawks allow just 18.9 points per game, which is the fourth best among Group of Five teams. During the team's seven-game winning streak prior to the MAC Championship Game, Miami gave up just 12.9 points a game.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in almost 60% of simulations in this matchup.

Pop-Tarts Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 28)

Final Iowa State 42, Miami 41

Pregame info:

Iowa State vs. Miami

Kickoff time 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Injuries to watch Iowa State: safety Malik Verdon doubtful, linebacker Cael Brezina probable; Miami: cornerback Jadais Richard uncertain and cornerback Dyoni Hill uncertain

Iowa State: safety Malik Verdon doubtful, linebacker Cael Brezina probable; Miami: cornerback Jadais Richard uncertain and cornerback Dyoni Hill uncertain Key player news Iowa State: defensive end Tyler Onyedim (transfer portal) and running back Jaylon Jackson (suspension); Miami: receiver Isaiah Horton (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Iowa State +170 (multiple) +4.5 (-105, Caesars) O 56.5 (-110, FanDuel) Miami -185 (multiple) -4.5 (-108, DraftKings) U 57 (-105, Caesars)

Picks and more to know

Hurricanes quarterback, Heisman Trophy finalist and potential No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL Draft Cam Ward says he's playing in the bowl game, which certainly bucks the trend of NFL-bound college stars in recent years. That could still change, of course, but assuming he and Miami's other weapons (receiver Xavier Restrepo and tight end Elijah Arroyo, among them) play on Saturday, the Cyclones will face a tough task keeping up with a team that leads the nation in both scoring offense (44.2 points per game) and total offense (538.3 yards per game).

One question remains though: How motivated will the Hurricanes (10-2) be to play in a game after being passed over for the College Football Playoff?

Motivation is less of a question when it comes to Iowa State (10-3). The Cyclones are closing out the program's first 10-win season ever, and the leaders of the team have vowed to play in the bowl game. Iowa State has lost only one starter to the transfer portal, defensive end Tyler Onyedim.

The Cyclones have one of the best passing defenses in the country, allowing just 161.7 passing yards per game, but they haven't faced a quarterback on the level of Ward this season.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in well over 50% of simulations in this matchup.

New Mexico Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 28)

Final TCU 34, Louisiana 3

Pregame info:

Louisiana vs. TCU

Kickoff time 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Injuries to watch Louisiana: quarterback Ben Wooldridge (collarbone) probable, receiver Robert Williams uncertain and safety Tyree Skipper (knee) uncertain; TCU: receiver Jack Bech (knee) out and receiver Savion Williams out

Louisiana: quarterback Ben Wooldridge (collarbone) probable, receiver Robert Williams uncertain and safety Tyree Skipper (knee) uncertain; TCU: receiver Jack Bech (knee) out and receiver Savion Williams out Key player news Louisiana: tight end Terrance Carter (transfer portal), receiver Harvey Broussard (transfer portal) and linebacker Carmycah Glass (transfer portal); TCU: center James Brockermeyer (transfer portal) and running back Cam Cook (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Louisiana +333 (BetMGM) +10.5 (-110, Caesars) O 58.5 (-115, BetMGM) TCU -345 (FanDuel) -9.5 (-115, FanDuel) U 59.5 (-122, FanDuel)

Picks and more to know

Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year Ben Wooldridge is set to return for the Ragin' Cajuns (10-3) after missing the last three games with a broken collarbone. Unfortunately for the veteran quarterback, he won't have at least two of the team's top pass catchers: receiver Harvey Broussard (31 catches for 486 yards) and tight end Terrance Carter (48 catches for 689 yards), who both entered the transfer portal.

Much like Louisiana, TCU (8-4) will be missing multiple key skill position players on offense. Leading rusher Cam Cook (460 yards and nine touchdowns), leading receiver Jack Bech (62 receptions, 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns) and all-purpose threat Savion Williams (77.8 yards per game and 12 touchdowns) are either injured or in the portal.

The Horned Frogs, however, will still have quarterback Josh Hoover, who leads the nation's seventh-best passing offense (317.6 yards per game) and directed TCU to five wins over its last six games.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in almost 60% of simulations in this matchup.

Pinstripe Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 28)

Final Nebraska 20, Boston College 15

Pregame info:

Boston College vs. Nebraska

Kickoff time Noon ET

Noon ET Injuries to watch Boston College: linebacker Owen McGowan (out) and linebacker Kam Arnold out

Boston College: linebacker Owen McGowan (out) and linebacker Kam Arnold out Key player news Boston College: quarterback Thomas Castellanos (transfer portal), receiver Jerand Bradley (transfer portal) and cornerback Ryan Turner (transfer portal); Nebraska: receiver Isaiah Neyor (opt out), linebacker Mikai Gbayor (transfer portal), defensive end Jimari Butler (transfer portal), tight end Nate Boerkircher (transfer portal), running back Dante Dowdell (transfer portal) and linebacker Princewill Umanmielen (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Boston College +158 (Caesars) +4 (-110, Caesars) O 45.5 (-110, FanDuel) Nebraska -180 (DraftKings) -3.5 (-118, FanDuel) U 46.5 (-110, multiple)

Picks and more to know

Last month, Huskers coach Matt Rhule said that he expects "30 to 50" Nebraska players to hit the transfer portal, and while that process has certainly begun, it hasn't been a devastating exodus entering the bowl game. Three starters -- linebacker Mikai Gbayor, defensive end Jimari Butler and tight end Nate Boerkircher -- are in the portal, which is far from the possible doom and gloom Rhule hinted at, though more could be coming after Saturday.

After starting the season 5-1, Nebraska (6-6) enters the bowl game limping, having lost five of its last six games. The Huskers' defense faltered late in the season, giving up 56 points to Indiana, 27 to UCLA and 28 to USC, all losses.

Meanwhile Boston College (7-5) enters Yankee Stadium with a bit of momentum. After quarterback Grayson James took over for Thomas Castellanos, the Eagles put a scare into No. 14 SMU and then beat North Carolina and Pitt in their last three games. James completed 64.4% for 682 yards and four touchdowns and one interception over that stretch. He also ran for two scores.

The forecast for Saturday in New York calls for a 70% chance of rain.

SportsLine expert Thomas Casale is on one side of the spread in this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in well over 60% of simulations.

Fenway Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 28)

Final UConn 27, North Carolina 14

Pregame info:

UConn vs. North Carolina

Kickoff time 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET Injuries to watch UConn: defensive lineman Dal'mont Gourdine (foot) out and linebacker LB Tui Faumuina-Brown probable; North Carolina: tight end Bryson Nesbit (wrist) out

UConn: defensive lineman Dal'mont Gourdine (foot) out and linebacker LB Tui Faumuina-Brown probable; North Carolina: tight end Bryson Nesbit (wrist) out Key player news UConn: running back Durell Robinson (transfer portal), cornerback Malcolm Bell (transfer portal), edge Langston Hardy (transfer portal) and receiver Skyler Bell (transfer portal); North Carolina: running back Omarion Hampton (opt out), left tackle Harold Sampson (transfer portal), defensive end Kaimon Rucker (opt out) and defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie (opt out)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total UConn +118 (Caesars) +2.5 (+100, FanDuel) O 52.5 (-110, multiple) North Carolina -133 (BetMGM) -2.5 (-110, multiple) U 52.5 (-105, FanDuel)

Picks and more to know

Six-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick is the new sheriff in Chapel Hill, N.C., but he won't be taking his hoodie to the sideline until next season. For Saturday, Freddie Kitchens will be leading the Tar Heels, after Mack Brown was fired last month. North Carolina (6-6) finished the season by giving up 41 points to Boston College and 35 points to NC State, both losses.

The Tar Heels lead the ACC and rank 29th in the country in rushing offense (189.5 yards per game), but the ground game will be missing two major pieces on Saturday. Running back Omarion Hampton, who ranks second in the nation in rushing (138.3 yards per game), has opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL. The offense also will be without starting left tackle Harold Sampson (transfer portal).

Meanwhile the Huskies (8-4) are in the midst of their best season since 2010 and are trying to match the program's best win total since moving to the FBS in 2000. They are averaging 32.3 points per game, which ranks 36th in the country and is the program's most since 2003.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in 70% of simulations in this matchup.

Las Vegas Bowl (Friday, Dec. 27)

Final USC 35, Texas A&M 31

Pregame info:

USC vs. Texas A&M

Kickoff time 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Injuries to watch Texas A&M: running back Le'Veon Moss (knee) out

Texas A&M: running back Le'Veon Moss (knee) out Key player news Texas A&M: defensive end Nic Scourton (opt out), defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (opt out), defensive lineman Shemar Turner (opt out), quarterback Conner Weigman (transfer portal), offensive lineman T.J. Shanahan (transfer portal) and receiver Cyrus Allen (transfer portal); USC: quarterback Miller Moss (transfer portal), receiver Zachariah Branch (transfer portal), receiver Kyron Hudson (transfer portal), receiver Duce Robinson (transfer portal), running back Woody Marks (opt out), running back Quinten Joyner (transfer portal), right tackle Mason Murphy (transfer portal), offensive lineman Jonah Monheim (opt out), cornerback Jaylin Smith (opt out) and defensive tackle Bear Alexander (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Texas A&M -180 (DraftKings) -3.5 (-118, FanDuel) O 51.5 (-115, BetMGM) USC +165 (BetMGM) +4 (-110, multiple) U 52.5 (-110, FanDuel)

Picks and more to know

There are some bad vibes going around USC right now. Not only did the Trojans (6-6) regress in Lincoln Riley's third season as coach, they also are in the midst of a mass exodus. At least 18 players are in the transfer portal, including several skill position players on offense, which is supposedly Riley's specialty. Those include the team's top two running backs (Woody Marks and Quinten Joyner), three receivers (Zachariah Branch, Kyron Hudson and Duce Robinson) and quarterback Miller Moss, who started for much of the first half of the season.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jayden Maiava, who has completed just 54.8% of his passes while starting the last two games, suddenly becomes the Trojans' most experienced skill position player on offense.

Texas A&M also will be missing key contributors on a team that went 8-4 and entered the final week of the season with a chance to make the SEC Championship Game. The Aggies' biggest losses come on the defensive line where three NFL-bound starters (Nic Scourton, Shemar Stewart and Shemar Turner) are opting out.

But in what could be a war of attrition, Texas A&M arguably has a deeper roster to absorb the losses to the transfer portal and NFL.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in almost 60% of simulations in this matchup.

Holiday Bowl (Friday, Dec. 27)

Final Syracuse 52, Washington State 35

Pregame info:

Syracuse vs. Washington State

Kickoff time 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Injuries to watch Washington State: defensive lineman David Gusta (ankle) out

Washington State: defensive lineman David Gusta (ankle) out Key player news Syracuse: safety Jaeden Gould (transfer portal); Washington State: quarterback John Mateer (transfer portal), running back Wayshawn Parker (transfer portal) and punter Nick Haberer (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Syracuse -833 (BetMGM) -17 (-110, BetMGM) O 59.5 (-110, multiple) Washington State +650 (Caesars) +17.5 (-110, FanDuel) U 59.5 (-110, multiple)

Picks and more to know

Will the last person left in Pullman, Wash., please turn off the lights? The Cougars (8-4) have endured the most brutal month of December of any FBS program. Coach Jake Dickert left Washington State nine days before the Holiday Bowl to take the helm at Wake Forest. His departure followed the losses of offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and quarterbacks coach John Kuceyeski, who were hired away by Oklahoma.

The Cougars also have lost at least 28 players—including a massive 13 starters—to the transfer portal. No loss is bigger than quarterback John Mateer, who passed for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns against seven interceptions and also rushed for 826 yards and 15 touchdowns and was the No. 1-ranked player in the portal. Top running back Wayshawn Parker also has decided to transfer.

However, Washington State acting coach Pete Kaligis said that he expects all but three of the transfer portal players (Mateer, Parker and punter Nick Haberer) to play on Friday.

The vibes are different at Syracuse (9-3), which has its most wins since 2018. Orange quarterback Kyle McCord leads the country in passing yards per game (360.5) and is set to play in San Diego. He needs just 268 passing yards to break the single-season ACC passing record held by Deshaun Watson and faces a Cougars defense that ranks 116th in the country in pass defense (255.3 yards per game).

SportsLine experts Gene Menez and Erik Kuselias are on the same side in this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in almost 80% of simulations.

Liberty Bowl (Friday, Dec. 27)

Final Arkansas 39, Texas Tech 26

Pregame info:

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas

Kickoff time 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Injuries to watch Texas Tech: quarterback Behren Morton (shoulder) out

Texas Tech: quarterback Behren Morton (shoulder) out Key player news Arkansas: defensive end Landon Jackson (opt out), receiver Andrew Armstrong (opt out), running back Ja'Quinden Jackson (opt out), tight end Luke Hasz (transfer portal), offensive lineman Patrick Kutas (transfer portal), offensive lineman Addison Nichols (transfer portal), offensive lineman Josh Braun (transfer portal), safety TJ Metcalf (transfer portal), receiver Isaiah Sategna (transfer portal), running back Rashod Dubinion (transfer portal), defensive end Nico Davillier (transfer portal), linebacker Brad Spence (transfer portal), receiver Jordan Anthony (personal) and defensive back Jaylon Braxton (transfer portal); Texas Tech: receiver Josh Kelly (opt out), tackle Dalton Merryman (transfer portal), Ty Buchanan (transfer portal) and receiver Micah Hudson (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Texas Tech -114 (FanDuel) -1 (-110, mutltiple) O 51.5 (-114, FanDuel) Arkansas +100 (Caesars) +1.5 (-112, FanDuel) U 52 (-108, multiple)

Picks and more to know

The Razorbacks (6-6) will be a shell of the team they were in the regular season. Gone are three starting offensive linemen, starting tight end Luke Hasz, their top two running backs, their top two receivers and their top two pass rushers. Ouch. Dual-threat quarterback Taylen Green is set to play, but he may not recognize his teammates in the huddle.

The Red Raiders (8-4) won't exactly be whole entering the bowl game either. Texas Tech will be missing quarterback Behren Morton (injury) and left tackle Dalton Merryman (transfer portal), so true freshman quarterback Will Hammond and true freshman tackle Jacob Ponton will get their first career starts. The Red Raiders also will have new play callers on both sides of the ball.

If star Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks plays (so far there is no indication that he won't), that would ease the loss of Morton.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in well over 50% of simulations in this matchup.

Birmingham Bowl (Friday, Dec. 27)

Final Vanderbilt 35, Georgia Tech 27

Pregame info:

Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt

Kickoff time 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Injuries to watch Georgia Tech: linebacker Kyle Efford out and nickel back Rodney Shelley out; Vanderbilt: running back AJ Newberry out

Georgia Tech: linebacker Kyle Efford out and nickel back Rodney Shelley out; Vanderbilt: running back AJ Newberry out Key player news Georgia Tech: receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (transfer portal), left tackle Corey Robinson II (transfer portal), defensive back Taye Seymore (transfer portal) and edge Romello Height (transfer portal); Vanderbilt: offensive lineman Gunnar Hansen (transfer portal) and star Jeffrey Ugochukwu (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Georgia Tech -140 (FanDuel) -2.5 (-118, FanDuel) O 51 (-110, Caesars) Vanderbilt +125 (BetMGM) +3 (-110, multiple) U 51.5 (-110, multiple)

Picks and more to know

These two teams are mirror images of each other. Both are excellent at protecting the ball offensively. Vanderbilt has committed the fewest turnovers in the country this year, seven, which is one more than Georgia Tech. And both rely on gutty, playmaking quarterbacks (Diego Pavia for the Commodores and Haynes King for the Yellow Jackets) who do much of their damage with their legs.

Georgia Tech was hit a bit harder by the transfer portal and injuries than Vanderbilt. Top receiver Eric Singleton Jr., who was one of the most highly sought-after players in the portal, decided to transfer to Auburn. In addition linebacker Kyle Efford, who leads the team in tackles (64), and starting nickel Rodney Shelley are out for the game with injuries. Vanderbilt's biggest loss is starting left tackle Gunnar Hansen, who transferred to Florida State.



The Commodores limped home to end the season, losing four of their last five games, with the only win coming against lowly Auburn. Meanwhile the Yellow Jackets upset Miami and pushed Georgia to eight overtimes in the final three weeks of the season.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in well over 50% of simulations in this matchup.

Armed Forces Bowl (Friday, Dec. 27)

Final Navy 21, Oklahoma 20

Pregame info:

Oklahoma vs. Navy

Kickoff time Noon ET

Noon ET Injuries to watch Navy: tight end Cody Howard (ankle); Oklahoma: running back Jovantae Barnes (ankle) out

Navy: tight end Cody Howard (ankle); Oklahoma: running back Jovantae Barnes (ankle) out Key player news Oklahoma: quarterback Jackson Arnold (transfer portal), linebacker Danny Stutsman (opt out), safety Billy Bowman Jr. (opt out), tight end Bauer Sharp (transfer portal), receiver J.J. Hester (transfer portal), receiver Brenen Thompson (transfer portal), receiver Jaquaize Pettaway (transfer portal), receiver Jalil Farooq (transfer portal), receiver Andrel Anthony (transfer portal), receiver Nic Anderson (transfer portal) and safety Dasan McCullough (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Oklahoma -152 (FanDuel) -2.5 (-122, FanDuel) O 43 (-110, DraftKings) Navy +135 (Caesars) +3 (-105, Caesars) U 43.5 (-110, multiple)

Picks and more to know

Arguably no team has been hit harder by the transfer portal this month than the Sooners (6-6), who have 26 players in the portal—and counting. That includes starting quarterback Jackson Arnold, six receivers and top pass catcher Bauer Sharp, a tight end. In addition, first team all-SEC linebacker Danny Stutsman and playmaking safety Billy Bowman Jr. will be in next year's NFL Draft and have opted out of the game, and leading rusher Jovantae Barnes will not play because of injury. That means that Oklahoma will not have its leading passer, rusher, pass catcher or tackler on Friday.

Meanwhile the Midshipmen (9-3) are closing out a strong season, which was capped by blowing out rival Army, 31-13, two weeks ago. Quarterback Blake Horvath looks healthy again after battling a late season injury. He leads a Navy offense that averages 249.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks sixth in the country.

In the end, the Armed Forces Bowl will feature one team closing out a disappointing season and missing its best players versus another team coming off its best performance of the year and is virtually intact.

SportsLine experts Gene Menez and Eric Cohen are both on the same side in this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in almost 70% of simulations.

68 Ventures Bowl (Thursday, Dec. 26)

Final Arkansas State 38, Bowling Green 31

Pregame info:

Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green

Kickoff time 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Injuries to watch None

None Key player news Arkansas State: safety Dontay Joyner (transfer portal); Bowling Green: cornerback Edward Rhambo (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Arkansas State +300 (FanDuel) +10.5 (-115, FanDuel) O 53.5 (-108, DraftKings) Bowling Green -350 (BetMGM) -10 (-110, multiple) U 53.5 (-110, multiple)

Picks and more to know

There will be only one all-America player on the field on Thursday, and that's Falcons star tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who has put together one of the most productive seasons by a tight end in college football history. He leads all tight ends in the nation in more than 20 categories, including receptions (100), receiving yards (1,342), yards after catch (750) and receiving touchdowns (nine). He needs just 11 receiving yards to break the single-season record by a tight end held by Texas Tech's Jace Amaro (1,352 yards in 2013).

On Thursday Fannin and the rest of the Bowling Green offense will face one of the worst defenses in the country. The Red Wolves give up 460.3 total yards per game; just five teams in all of the FBS give up more.

Meanwhile Arkansas State has a veteran quarterback in Jaylen Raynor. The 6-foot sophomore from Kernersville, N.C., has started 22 games for the Red Wolves and already ranks in the top eight in school history in passing yards (5,105), passing touchdowns (31) and completion percentage (60.3). On Thursday he faces a Falcons defense that allows just 20.3 points per game (20th in the country).

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 50% of simulations in this matchup.

Rate Bowl (Thursday, Dec. 26)

Final Kansas State 44, Rutgers 41

Pregame info:

Rutgers vs. Kansas State

Kickoff time 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET Injuries to watch None

None Key player news Kansas State: running back DJ Giddens (opt out), receiver Keagan Johnson (transfer portal), right tackle Carver Willis (transfer portal) and cornerback Jacob Parrish (opt out); Rutgers: running back Kyle Monangai (opt out)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Rutgers +210 (DraftKings) +7 (-112, DraftKings) O 50 (-110, DraftKings) Kansas State -250 (FanDuel) -6.5 (-120, FanDuel) U 50.5 (-115, FanDuel)

Picks and more to know

The news that was always likely to happen became official on Tuesday: Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai will opt out of the Rate Bowl instead of risking injury prior to the NFL Draft. That's a huge blow to the team's bowl hopes as Monangai, an all-Big Ten first team selection this season, ranks ninth in the country in rushing yards per game (116.3). Backups Antwan Raymond and Samuel Brown V, who have combined for 545 rushing yards this season, figure to take on much larger roles in the offense.

His absence will limit what Rutgers likes to do: run the ball and control the clock. Even with Monangai, the Scarlet Knights faced a tough task running the ball against the Big 12's best rushing defense (114.9 yards per game allowed), which features the conference's Defensive Lineman of the Year in Brendan Mott.

Meanwhile the Wildcats also will be missing their top running back. DJ Giddens, who ranks 10th in the country in all-purpose yards per game (133.42), also has opted out of the bowl game. He's one of three offensive starters and four Kansas State starters total who have either opted out or entered the transfer portal.

The Wildcats, however, will still have dual-threat quarterback Avery Johnson, who has 2,517 passing yards and 22 touchdowns and is the team's No. 2 rusher (548 yards and six scores).

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in almost 60% of simulations in this matchup.

GameAbove Sports Bowl (Thursday, Dec. 26)

Final Toledo 48, Pitt 46 (6 OT)

Pregame info:

Pitt vs. Toledo

Kickoff time 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Injuries to watch Pitt: quarterback Eli Holstein (lower leg) and running back Desmond Reid (undisclosed)

Pitt: quarterback Eli Holstein (lower leg) and running back Desmond Reid (undisclosed) Key player news Pitt: receiver Konata Mumpfield (opt out) and quarterback Nate Yarnell (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Pitt -245 (FanDuel) -6.5 (-115, FanDuel) O 50 (-105, Caesars) Toledo +222 (Caesars) +7 (-105, Caesars) U 51.5 (-114, FanDuel)

Picks and more to know

Will Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein play? That is the big question entering the GameAbove Sports Bowl because the outcome of the game could swing entirely on whether he is healthy enough to go. A transfer from Alabama, Holstein established himself as one of the top newcomers in the country this season, completing 61.9% of his passes for 2,228 yards and 17 touchdowns against seven interceptions. But he was knocked out of the Nov. 23 loss against Louisville with a left-leg injury and missed the season finale against Boston College. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said two weeks ago that he is "hoping and praying" that Holstein will be healthy enough to play, and if he cannot go, Narduzzi will be forced to turn to redshirt freshman walk-on David Lynch because regular backup Nate Yarnell has entered the transfer portal.

Injuries have been the story of the Panthers' season. Starting left tackle Branson Taylor was lost for the season on Oct. 12, and the offensive line couldn't find any continuity after that, starting five different offensive line combinations. After a 7-0 start, Pitt lost its last five games.

The Rockets (7-5) had a late-season swoon of their own, losing their last two games to Ohio and Akron when they could've reached the MAC Championship Game.

Toledo's offense has a plus matchup against the Pitt passing defense. Behind quarterback Tucker Gleason, the Rockets led the MAC in passing offense (246.2 yards per game). The Panthers, meanwhile, were one of the worst teams in the nation at defending the pass, allowing 258.3 yards per game (119th in the FBS).

SportsLine expert Eric Cohen is on one side of the spread for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 60% of simulations.

Hawaii Bowl (Tuesday, Dec. 24)

Final South Florida 41, San Jose State 39 (5OT)

Pregame info:

South Florida vs. San Jose State

Kickoff time 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Injuries to watch South Florida: quarterback Byrum Brown (lower leg)

South Florida: quarterback Byrum Brown (lower leg) Key player news San Jose State: receiver Nick Nash (opt out), cornerback DJ Harvey (transfer portal), cornerback Michael Dansby (transfer portal); South Florida: safety Tawfiq Byard (transfer portal), nose tackle Doug Blue-Eli (transfer portal), offensive lineman Andrew Kilfoyl (transfer portal) and quarterback Israel Carter (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total South Florida +145 (BetMGM) +3.5 (-110, multiple) O 62.5 (-110, BetMGM) San Jose State -156 (FanDuel) -3 (-115, DraftKings) U 63.5 (-114, FanDuel)

Picks and more to know

The Spartans' passing offense, which ranks fifth in the country (325.3 yards per game), had a plus matchup against a Bulls defense that ranks 127th in the country in passing yards allowed per game (278.7). But the biggest weapon in that offense, consensus first-team all-America receiver Nick Nash, has opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft. Nash leads the nation in receptions (104), receptions per game (8.7), receiving yards (1,382), receiving yards per game (115.2), and receiving touchdowns (16).

San Jose State (7-5) also will be without both of its starting cornerbacks, cornerbacks DJ Harvey and Michael Dansby, who both entered the transfer portal.

South Florida (6-6) was less impacted by the transfer portal. The Bulls' biggest loss arguably is safety Tawfiq Byard, who had 54 tackles, two sacks and an interception this season.

But the Bulls still have all of the components to an offense that ranks fifth in the country in passing yards per game (325.3). That includes receiver Sean Atkins, who owns the school record for career receptions (189) and quarterback Bryce Archie. Quarterback Byrum Brown, who has not played since Sept. 28 because of a lower-leg injury, is possible to return on Tuesday.

SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has entered a pick for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 60% of simulations.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Monday, Dec. 23)

Final Northern Illinois 28, Fresno State 20 (2OT)

Pregame info:

Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State

Kickoff time 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Injuries to watch None

None Key player news Coastal Carolina: quarterback Ethan Vasko (transfer portal), quarterback Noah Kim (transfer portal) and edge Clev Lubin (transfer portal); UTSA: running back Kevorian Barnes (transfer portal) and defensive lineman Ronald Triplette (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Northern Illinois -162 (FanDuel) -3.5 (-106, FanDuel) O 39.5 (-105, BetMGM) Fresno State +140 (multiple) +3.5 (-105, BetMGM) U 39.5 (-105, BetMGM)

Picks and more to know

The Chanticleers have been hit hard by the transfer portal. They are down to third string quarterback Tad Hudson after their top two quarterbacks (starter Ethan Vasko and backup Noah Kim) decided to transfer. Hudson has not played in a game this season. Edge Clev Lubin, who led the team with 9½ sacks, also has entered the portal. In addition, Coastal Carolina coach Tim Beck said "a lot of guys" who did not play a lot this season will see significant snaps on Tuesday. The Chanticleers do have one advantage, however, they will be playing in their home stadium.

UTSA has been less impacted by player departures. Roadrunners quarterback Owen McCown is set to close out a season in which he averaged 310.0 passing yards a game over his last six games, which includes four UTSA wins. Even defensive lineman Brandon Brown, corner Zah Frazier, linebacker Martavius French and wide receiver Chris Carpenter are set to play despite already declaring for the NFL.

If Coastal Carolina attempts to rely on its running game in the absence of its top two quarterbacks, UTSA has a defense to stop that plan. The Roadrunners give up just 110.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks 16th in the country.

SportsLine experts Thomas Casale and Emory Hunt are on one side of the spread for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 60% of simulations.

Myrtle Beach Bowl (Monday, Dec. 23)

Final UTSA 44, Coastal Carolina 15

Pregame info:

Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA

Kickoff time 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET Injuries to watch None

None Key player news Coastal Carolina: quarterback Ethan Vasko (transfer portal), quarterback Noah Kim (transfer portal) and edge Clev Lubin (transfer portal); UTSA: running back Kevorian Barnes (transfer portal) and defensive lineman Ronald Triplette (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Coastal Carolina +340 (FanDuel) -11.5 (-105, Caesars) O 55.5 (-112, DraftKings) UTSA -380 (DraftKings) +11.5 (-105, FanDuel) U 56 (-105, Caesars)

Picks and more to know

The Chanticleers have been hit hard by the transfer portal. They are down to third string quarterback Tad Hudson after their top two quarterbacks (starter Ethan Vasko and backup Noah Kim) decided to transfer. Hudson has not played in a game this season. Edge Clev Lubin, who led the team with 9.5 sacks, also has entered the portal. In addition, Coastal Carolina coach Tim Beck said "a lot of guys" who did not play a lot this season will see significant snaps on Tuesday. The Chanticleers do have one advantage, however, they will be playing in their home stadium.

UTSA has been less impacted by player departures. Roadrunners quarterback Owen McCown is set to close out a season in which he averaged 3100 passing yards a game over his last six games, which includes four UTSA wins. Even defensive lineman Brandon Brown, corner Zah Frazier, linebacker Martavius French and wide receiver Chris Carpenter are set to play despite already declaring for the NFL.

If Coastal Carolina attempts to rely on its running game in the absence of its top two quarterbacks, UTSA has a defense to stop that plan. The Roadrunners give up just 110.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks 16th in the country.

SportsLine experts Thomas Casale and Emory Hunt are on one side of the spread for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 60% of simulations.

College Football Playoff First Round (Saturday, Dec. 21)

Final Ohio State 42, Tennessee 17

Pregame info:

Tennessee at Ohio State

Kickoff time 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Injuries to watch Ohio State: left tackle Josh Simmons (knee) out and center Seth McLaughlin (Achilles) out

Ohio State: left tackle Josh Simmons (knee) out and center Seth McLaughlin (Achilles) out Key player news Tennessee: linebacker Jalen Smith (transfer portal) and cornerback Jordan Matthews (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Tennessee +240 (BetMGM) +7.5 (-115, multiple) O 46 (-105, Caesars) Ohio State -265 (FanDuel) -7.5 (+100, Caesars) U 46.5 (-110, FanDuel)

Picks and more to know

The last time the nation saw the Buckeyes, they couldn't get out of their own way in an unthinkable loss to rival Michigan as three-touchdown favorites. The loss, Ohio State's fourth in a row to the Wolverines, has amped up the calls to fire coach Ryan Day, something less-than-ideal heading into the College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes managed just 10 points and 77 rushing yards in the loss to the Wolverines, and Ohio State faces another stout defense on Saturday. Led by freaky edge rusher James Pearce Jr., the Volunteers rank fourth in the country in both total defense (278.3 yards per game) and scoring defense (13.9 points per game). Pearce and the rest of the front seven have a favorable matchup against a Buckeyes offensive line that has been trying, unsuccessfully, to fill holes after losing left tackle Josh Simmons and center Seth McLaughlin to season-ending injuries. If the Ohio State line can hold up, the Buckeyes have explosive offensive potential behind the best set of skill position players in the country, including receiver Jeremiah Smith and running back Quinshon Judkins.

There are less questions about Ohio State's defense. The Buckeyes lead the country in both scoring (10.9) and total (241.1) defense and have been immovable since the midseason loss at Oregon. On Saturday they'll face a Tennessee offense that struggled on the road in SEC play this season. In games at Oklahoma, Arkansas and Georgia (Vanderbilt was a de facto Tennessee home game), the Volunteers averaged just 18.7 points and 330.0 yards. Freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava averaged just 173 passing yards a game in those three road contests.

SportsLine experts Thomas Casale, Eric Cohen, Jeff Hochman and Josh Nagel have all entered picks for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 60% of simulations.

College Football Playoff First Round (Saturday, Dec. 21)

Final Texas 38, Clemson 24

Pregame info:

Clemson at Texas

Kickoff time 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Injuries to watch Clemson: running back Phil Mafah (shoulder) probable, running back Jay Haynes (ACL) out and receiver Troy Stellato (hand) out; Texas: left tackle Kelvin Banks (ankle) probable and receiver Isaiah Bond (ankle) questionable

Clemson: running back Phil Mafah (shoulder) probable, running back Jay Haynes (ACL) out and receiver Troy Stellato (hand) out; Texas: left tackle Kelvin Banks (ankle) probable and receiver Isaiah Bond (ankle) questionable Key player news Texas: defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Clemson +400 (Caesars) +12 (-110, multiple) O 51.5 (-105, BetMGM) Texas -455 (BetMGM) -11.5 (-115, FanDuel) U 51.5 (-108, DraftKings)

Picks and more to know

How many points will the Tigers score in this game? Clemson has faced two SEC defenses this season, Georgia and South Carolina, and had its two worst offensive performances of the year, scoring three and 14 points, respectively. Meanwhile the Longhorns, led by playmakers off the edge and Thorpe Award winner Jahdae Barron, have arguably the best defense in the country, allowing just 12.5 points per game (second best in the nation).

In addition, the Tigers will be hampered at running back. Starter Phil Mafah is playing with a shoulder injury that will require surgery in the offseason, and he clearly avoided contact in the ACC Championship Game. Also, backup Jay Haynes is out after tearing an ACL in the same game. Clemson rushed for just 64 yards on 32 carries against SMU and figures to have an even more difficult time on the ground against Texas.

All signs point to the Tigers needing a big game out of quarterback Cade Klubnik. The former five-star quarterback will be playing in his hometown of Austin, Texas, and has accounted for 40 touchdowns this season (33 passing and seven rushing) while throwing just five interceptions. He will be the best quarterback the Longhorns have faced this season—by far.

Meanwhile Texas' quarterback, Quinn Ewers, has struggled down the stretch. Over the last three games, Ewers, who is dealing with an assortment of injuries, has turned the ball over five times and been affected by pass rush. An injury to top receiver Isaiah Bond hasn't helped the Longhorns' passing game.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian could choose to instead rely on the running game. Clemson has one of the worst rush defenses in the ACC (allowing 150.5 yards per game). That bodes well for Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner, who is averaging 5.1 yards per rush over his last three games.

SportsLine experts Eric Cohen and Josh Nagel have all entered picks for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in almost 60% of simulations.

College Football Playoff First Round (Saturday, Dec. 21)

Final Penn State 38, SMU 10

Pregame info:

SMU at Penn State

Kickoff time Noon ET

Noon ET Injuries to watch None

None Key player news Penn State: quarterback Beau Pribula (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total SMU +260 (multiple) +8.5 (-105, BetMGM) O 54 (multiple) Penn State -325 (DraftKings) -8.5 (-110, multiple) U 54.5 (-115, BetMGM)

Picks and more to know

Arguably the most fascinating matchup in this game will be the Nittany Lions' rushing attack against the Mustangs' run defense. Penn State (11-2) has the best ground game in the Big Ten and the 19th best in the country, averaging 202.2 rushing yards per game. In the Big Ten Championship Game, the Nittany Lions gashed a supposedly good Oregon defense for 297 rushing yards, averaging a robust 8.7 yards per carry.

Meanwhile, SMU (11-2) owns the fourth-best run defense in the nation. The Mustangs allow just 93.4 yards per game on the ground and are coming off an ACC Championship Game in which they limited Clemson to 64 rushing yards on 32 carries. (To be fair, Tigers running back Phil Mafah played with an injured shoulder.) SMU must stop the run while also trying to limit do-it-all Penn State's Tyler Warren (88 receptions, 1,062 yards and six touchdowns), who won the Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end this season.

When the Mustangs have the ball, they will have to account for Nittany Lions gamewrecker Abdul Carter. A unanimous all-America selection this season, Carter had 19.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three pass deflections and two forced fumbles this season. He will try to chase down SMU dual-threat quarterback Kevin Jennings, whom Penn State coach James Franklin compared this week to two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. Jennings, however, has committed 10 turnovers over his past six games.

The Mustangs benefitted greatly this season from playing the dregs of the ACC. On Saturday they'll encounter the best team they've faced, 106,000-plus frenzied fans and temperatures unfamiliar to teams from North Texas.

SportsLine experts Eric Cohen and Micah Roberts are both on the same side in this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in almost 60% of simulations.

College Football Playoff First Round (Friday, Dec. 20)

Final Notre Dame 27, Indiana 17

Pregame info:

Indiana at Notre Dame

Kickoff time 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Injuries to watch Indiana: cornerback Jamier Johnson probable; Notre Dame: linebacker Bodie Kahoun out, receiver KK Smith out and linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa out

Indiana: cornerback Jamier Johnson probable; Notre Dame: linebacker Bodie Kahoun out, receiver KK Smith out and linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa out Key player news Indiana: running back Elijah Green (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Indiana +230 (multiple) +7.5 (-115, multiple) O 51.5 (-115, multiple) Notre Dame -275 (FanDuel) -7 (-115, Caesars) U 52.5 (-112, DraftKings)

Picks and more to know

The first game in the new 12-team College Football Playoff will feature two teams from Indiana: Notre Dame (11-1) and Indiana (11-1) squaring off at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. The winner will advance to the CFP quarterfinals to face No. 2 seed and SEC champion Georgia.

With both teams in the playoff, neither has suffered any key losses to the transfer portal. In fact, both teams are set to get key players back from injury. Starting cornerback Jamier Johnson is probable for the Hoosiers, while defensive lineman Howard Cross and running backs Jeremiyah Love and Devyn Ford are all available for the Fighting Irish.



The return of Cross is particularly significant. A preseason All-America selection, Cross anchors the defensive line but missed the final three games of the regular season because of a sprained ankle. This season, Notre Dame ranks third in the country in scoring defense (13.6 points per game) and ninth in total defense (296.8 yards per game). On Friday the Fighting Irish will face an Indiana offense that ranks second in the country in scoring (43.3 points per game) but tallied just 15 points in its only game against a ranked team (Ohio State).

Strength will meet strength also when Notre Dame has the ball. Led by dual-threat quarterback Riley Leonard, the Fighting Irish average 224.8 rushing yards per game, which ranks 10th in the country. But Indiana has the No. 1 defense against the run, allowing just 70.8 yards per game.

SportsLine experts Eric Cohen, Matt Severance and Micah Roberts have all entered picks for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in well over 50% of simulations.

Gasparilla Bowl (Friday, Dec. 20)

Final Florida 33, Tulane 8

Pregame info:

Tulane vs. Florida

Kickoff time 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Injuries to watch None

None Key player news Florida: edge Jack Pyburn (transfer portal) and edge T.J. Searcy (transfer portal); Tulane: quarterback Darian Mensah (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Tulane +375 (BetMGM) +12.5 (-110, BetMGM) O 49.5 (-110, multiple) Florida -410 (FanDuel) -11.5 (-110, multiple) U 49.5 (-108, FanDuel)

Picks and more to know

The complexion of this matchup changed dramatically after Green Wave quarterback Darian Mensah entered the transfer portal (and decided to play at Duke). That is a big loss for Tulane (9-4) as the 6-foot-3, 200-pound redshirt freshman ranks sixth in the nation in passing efficiency (166.7) and was the triggerman behind an offense that averages 37.2 points per game (ninth in the FBS). That offense will now be led by backup Ty Thompson, who also has entered the portal but won't leave the program until after the bowl.

Thompson and the Green Wave will face a Florida team that ended the season on a roll, beating No. 22 LSU (27-16), No. 9 Ole Miss (24-17) and Florida State (31-11). While star freshman quarterback DJ Lagway was solid over those three games (five touchdowns against just two interceptions), defense was the key to the Gators' success. The team allowed just 14.6 points per game and generated 19 sacks total over that stretch.

That defense, however, will be without multiple players who have entered the transfer portal. The most impactful is edge Jack Pyburn, who ranked second on the team in tackles (60) and transferred to LSU.

SportsLines expert Eric Cohen, Micah Roberts and Mike Tierney have taken sides on the point spread in this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 60% of simulations.

Cure Bowl (Friday, Dec. 20)

Final Ohio 30, Jacksonville State 27

Pregame info:

Ohio vs. Jacksonville State

Kickoff time Noon ET

Noon ET Injuries to watch None

None Key player news Jacksonville State: linebacker Jibreel Al-amin (transfer portal), cornerback Derek Carter (transfer portal), linebacker Reginald Hughes (transfer portal), defensive back Fred Perry (transfer portal), safety Zechariah Poyser (transfer portal) and receiver Cam Vaughn (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Ohio -184 (FanDuel) -4.5 (-110, multiple) O 56.5 (-108, DraftKings) Jacksonville State +165 (BetMGM) +5 (-112, DraftKings) U 56.5 (-110, multiple)

Picks and more to know

Perhaps the Cure Bowl should be dedicated to finding a cure for Coach Abandonment Syndrome since both of these teams are dealing with the loss of their head coach. (Tim Albin has left Ohio for Charlotte, and Rich Rodriguez has departed Jacksonville State for a second stint at West Virginia.) Bobcats offensive coordinator Brian Smith was promoted to head coach on Wednesday, while the Gamecocks will be led by interim head coach and offensive coordinator Rod Smith.

Jacksonville State's departures go far beyond Rodriguez. At least six players who started in the Conference USA Championship Game win over Western Kentucky have said they are in the transfer portal. That includes three of the team's top five tacklers (defensive back Fred Perry, linebacker Reginald Hughes and safety Zechariah Poyser) and the team's leading receiver (Cam Vaughn).



Meanwhile Ohio is the only FBS team in the country without even one player in the transfer portal.

Jacksonville State already was a bottom-tier defense against the run this season (95th in the country, allowing 170.2 yards per game) with Perry, Hughes and Poyser in the lineup. That bodes well for a Bobcats offense that ranked 13th in the country in rushing, averaging 211.6 yards per game.

SportsLine experts Eric Cohen and Mike Tierney are on the same side of the point spread in this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in well over 60% of simulations.

New Orleans Bowl (Thursday, Dec. 19)

Final Sam Houston 31, Georgia Southern 26

Pregame info:

Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston

Kickoff time 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Injuries to watch None

None Key player news Georgia Southern: safety Deontre Morris (transfer portal); Sam Houston: safety Caleb Weaver (transfer portal), running back Jay Ducker (transfer portal) and quarterback Jase Bauer (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Georgia Southern -222 (BetMGM) N/A O 48.5 (-105, FanDuel) Sam Houston +180 (BetMGM) N/A U 49 (-110, Caesars)

Picks and more to know

The Bearkats went 9-3 this season (6-2 in Conference USA) but lost coach K.C. Keeler to Temple. They also have had a plethora of players hit the transfer portal. Those include safety Caleb Weaver, who was the centerpiece of a unit that led Conference USA in scoring defense (20.0 points per game) and passing defense (174.1 yards per game), and running back Jay Ducker, who led the team in rushing (59.9 yards per game) and tied for the team lead in rushing touchdowns (seven). The Sam Houston team that takes the Caesars Superdome field on Thursday may have little resemblance to the one that took the field all season.

While the Bearkats are undergoing a period of "uncertainty," according to offensive coordinator and interim coach Brad Cornelsen, the Eagles (8-4) have been relatively unscathed since ending the regular season. The only significant contributor in the portal is starting safety Deontre Morris.

The Georgia Southern defense, however, will still have linebacker Marques Watson-Trent. A sideline-to-sideline playmaker, Watson-Trent ranks eighth in the country in tackles per game (10.0). For his efforts this season he was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year.



SportsLine expert Eric Cohen, who is 67-44 in his last 111 college football picks, is on one side of the total in this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in 60% of simulations.

LA Bowl (Wednesday, Dec. 18)

Final UNLV 24, Cal 13

Pregame info:

Cal vs. UNLV

Kickoff time 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Injuries to watch Cal: quarterback Chandler Rogers questionable, offensive lineman Nick Morrow out

Cal: quarterback Chandler Rogers questionable, offensive lineman Nick Morrow out Key player news Cal: quarterback Fernando Mendoza (transfer portal) and receiver Nyziah Hunter (transfer portal); UNLV: cornerback Tony Grimes (transfer portal) and running back Greg Burrell (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Cal -105 (Caesars) +1 (-115, DraftKings) O 47.5 (-115, BetMGM) UNLV -106 (FanDuel) +1.5 (-118, FanDuel) U 48.5 (-115, multiple)

Picks and more to know

Both teams enter the game undergoing massive change. Barry Odom, the architect of the Rebels' turnaround, is now off to Purdue, and receivers coach Del Alexander will serve as interim coach for the bowl game. Meanwhile, Mike Bloesch is out as offensive coordinator at Cal, and Bears coach Justin Wilcox said the play calling for the bowl game will be a "collaborative effort."

More significantly at Cal, starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza has entered the transfer portal and will be highly coveted by Power Four conference teams. The redshirt sophomore ranks third in the ACC this season with 3,004 passing yards while competing 68.7% of his passes for 18 total touchdowns and six interceptions. The Bears may also be without backup Chandler Rogers, who is battling an injury he suffered in the regular season finale against SMU.

At UNLV, Odom's departure did not set off a massive wave of players entering the transfer portal as often is the case when a head coach leaves a program. Starting cornerback Tony Grimes, who has entered the portal, is the biggest loss.

SportsLine expert Josh Nagel, who is 9-4 in his last 13 UNLV ATS picks, is on one side of the spread in this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in almost 60% of simulations.

Boca Raton Bowl (Wednesday, Dec. 18)

Final Western Kentucky 27, James Madison 17

Pregame info:

Western Kentucky vs. James Madison

Kickoff time 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET Injuries to watch James Madison: quarterbacks Alonza Barnett and Dylan Morris out

James Madison: quarterbacks Alonza Barnett and Dylan Morris out Key player news James Madison: defensive lineman Darold DeNgohe (transfer portal), left tackle Jesse Ramil (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Western Kentucky +205 (Caesars) +6.5 (-105, multiple) O 51.5 (-110, multiple) James Madison -230 (DraftKings) -6.5 (-114, FanDuel) U 51.5 (-110, multiple)

Picks and more to know

The Hilltoppers are a bit of a mystery heading into the bowl game. More than 30 players have entered the transfer portal, including quarterback Caden Veltkamp and linebacker Darius Thomas, but coach Tyson Helton's policy allows players in the portal to play in the bowl game. One of those will be Veltkamp, who accounted for 30 touchdowns this season en route to being named Conference USA's Offensive Player of the Year. However, what Western Kentucky players will opt out remains uncertain; Helton says "the bulk" of his team is in Boca Raton.

Even with a full lineup on offense, Veltkamp will face one of the top defenses in the country. James Madison has a big-play defense that forced 26 turnovers this season (tied for sixth in the country). The Dukes also rank sixth in the nation in passing efficiency defense (108.02) and seventh in sacks per game (3.17) but will be without 6-foot-2, 290-pound lineman Darold DeNgohe, an improving player who has entered the transfer portal.

On the other side of the ball, James Madison will be without its top two quarterbacks. Both Alonza Barnett and Dylan Morris are out because of injury, meaning Billy Atkins, a redshirt junior who has attempted just three passes over the last two seasons, will start. The Dukes are likely to rely on their running game, which averages 189.8 rushing yards per game (30th in the country). They have a favorable matchup against a Hilltoppers defense that is one of the worst in the nation against the run, allowing 221.9 yards per game (129th in the FBS).

SportsLine expert Mike Tierney is on one side of the spread in this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 60% of simulations.

Frisco Bowl (Tuesday, Dec. 17)

Final Memphis 42, West Virginia 37

Pregame info:

Memphis vs. West Virginia

Kickoff time 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Injuries to watch West Virginia: safety Aubrey Burks (out)

West Virginia: safety Aubrey Burks (out) Key player news West Virginia: linebacker Josiah Trotter (transfer portal), cornerback TJ Crandall (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Memphis -192 (DraftKings) -4.5 (-112, Fanduel) Over 58.5 (-115, multiple) West Virginia +178 (Caesars) +5 (-105, Caesars) U59 (-110, Caesars)

Picks and more to know

After the Mountaineers were blown out by Texas Tech, 52-15, to close out a 6-6 regular season, West Virginia fired coach Neal Brown, who went 37-35 in six seasons in Morgantown. The school replaced Brown with a familiar face, former Mountaineers Rich Rodriguez, to spend a second stint in Morgantown, but he will not coach the bowl game. Offensive coordinator Chad Scott has taken over as interim coach and will coach in Frisco. During this transition phase, the Mountaineers lost only one key player to the transfer portal, linebacker Josiah Trotter, who was the Big 12's Defensive Freshman of the Year this season after racking up 92 tackles, two pass breakups, one interception and half a sack.

Trotter's absence is a significant loss for a defense that has struggled this season. West Virginia ranks 124th in the country against the pass (268.9 yards per game) and gives up 31.1 points per game (106th in the country). That bodes well for prolific Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan, who has thrown 102 career touchdown passes and needs just three more to break the American Athletic Conference's record of 104. Henigan, who will be closing out his college career mere miles away from where he grew up in Denton, Texas, leads an offense that ranks second in the AAC and 19th in the country in scoring (35.2 points per game).

SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman is on one side of the spread in this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in almost 60% of simulations.

Salute to Veterans Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 14)

Final South Alabama 30, Western Michigan 23

Pregame info:

South Alabama Jaguars vs. Western Michigan Broncos

Kickoff time 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Injuries to watch South Alabama: quarterback Gio Lopez (various)

South Alabama: quarterback Gio Lopez (various) Key player news South Alabama: running back Fluff Bothwell (transfer portal); Western Michigan: defensive linemen Corey Walker, Anterio Thompson and Blake Bosma (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total South Alabama -312 (BetMGM) -7.5 (-110, BetMGM) Over 57.5 (-110, multiple) Western Michigan +260 (DraftKings) +8 (-110, Caesars) Under 57.5 (-108, multiple)

Picks and more to know

The Jaguars (6-6), who finished in a three-way tie for second in the West division of the Sun Belt this season, will be without star freshman running back Fluff Bothwell, who entered the transfer portal after leading the team with 832 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. However they are expected to have quarterback Gio Lopez, who was that triggerman of an offense that averaged 34.8 points per game this season (20th in the country) and dropped 87 on Northwestern State earlier this year. Lopez, who is dealing with several injuries, ranks second in the Sun Belt and 21st in the nation in total offense (274.7 yards per game).

He and the Jaguars will have a plus matchup against a Broncos defense that gives up 31.4 points per game, which ranks 108th in the country. Western Michigan also will not have two starting defensive linemen, Corey Walker (team-high 5.5 sacks) and Anterio Thompson (29 total tackles), who have entered the transfer portal.

The Broncos (6-6), who will be looking to earn just the third bowl victory in program history, were also hit hard by the transfer portal on the other side of the ball. Starting tight end Blake Bosma, who led the team in receptions (37) and receiving touchdowns (six) and was second in receiving yards (403), also is transferring.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one side of the spread covers in almost 60% of simulations. Get updated lines and picks on SportsLine's game forecast page for this matchup.

Celebration Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 14)

Final Jackson State 23, South Carolina State 7

Pregame info:

Jackson State Tigers vs. South Carolina State Gamecocks

Kickoff time Noon ET

Noon ET Injuries to watch Jackson State: quarterback Jacobian Morgan (ankle)

Jackson State: quarterback Jacobian Morgan (ankle) Key player news None

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Jackson State +110 (multiple) +2.5 (-110, multiple) Over 53 (-110, Caesars) South Carolina State -120 (FanDuel) -2.5 (-110, multiple) Under 53.5 (-110, multiple)

Picks and more to know

Bowl season kicks off with a matchup between SWAC champion Jackson State (11-2) and MEAC champion South Carolina State (9-2). The Gamecocks will face the question of rust vs. rest. They have not played since routing Norfolk State, 53-21, in the regular season finale on Nov. 23. Meanwhile the Tigers are coming off a 41-13 blowout of Southern on Dec. 7.

In that win, starting quarterback Jacobian Morgan left the game with an ankle injury and did not return. On Sunday, Jackson State coach T.C. Taylor did not have an update on Morgan's injury. If he's unable to go, that would be a significant loss for a team that ranks fifth in the FCS in scoring offense (37.1 points per game).

The bowl game will feature the HBCU+ National Player of the Year in South Carolina State quarterback Eric Phoenix. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Phoenix leads all HBCU FCS quarterbacks in passing efficiency (164.2) and ranks third in touchdown passes (20) and fourth in passing yards (2,460). He won the award over Jackson State running back Irv Mulligan, who broke Walter Payton's single-season rushing yards record at Jackson State this season, with 1,139 yards.

SportsLine experts Jimmie Kaylor and Eric Cohen are both on the same side of the spread in this matchup, but there is no SportsLine model projection for the game as it's between FCS teams.