Factoring in all of the College Football Playoff matchups, which begin on Friday, Dec. 20, there are 45 more postseason games unfolding in the coming weeks, culminating on Jan. 20 with the national title game in Atlanta, which will crown the first ever winner of the 12-team CFP. Much of the betting attention will be on the playoff matchups, particularly the first four on Dec. 20 and 21. Those games are on campus, with the higher seeds hosting, bringing in the home-field element.

The latest college football odds from the SportsLine Consensus list No. 8 Ohio State as a 7.5-point favorite against No. 9 Tennessee, No. 5 Texas (-11.5) vs. No. 12 Clemson, No. 7 Notre Dame (-7.5) vs. No. 10 Indiana, and No. 6 Penn State (-8.5) vs. No. 11 SMU.

College football bowl bettors need to consider a variety of factors, including which players are in the transfer portal, who is opting out, injuries and coaching changes. They all can move college football bowl lines. Considering each team's motivation is also critical, especially in the non-playoff bowls, since some major programs have varying interest in playing in these matchups after falling short of the CFP.

We'll guide you through each of the remaining postseason games, providing everything that you need to know before you lock in your bets, including sportsbook promos and best odds along with college football expert picks, props, trends, opt outs, coaching changes and injury updates. Check back in this space throughout bowl season for updates around upcoming bowls.

Frisco Bowl (Tuesday, Dec. 16)

Memphis vs. West Virginia

Kickoff time 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Injuries to watch West Virginia: safety Aubrey Burks (out)

West Virginia: safety Aubrey Burks (out) Key player news West Virginia: linebacker Josiah Trotter (transfer portal), cornerback TJ Crandall (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Memphis -192 (DraftKings) -4.5 (-112, Fanduel) Over 58.5 (-115, multiple) West Virginia +178 (Caesars) +5 (-105, Caesars) U59 (-110, Caesars)

Picks and more to know

After the Mountaineers were blown out by Texas Tech, 52-15, to close out a 6-6 regular season, West Virginia fired coach Neal Brown, who went 37-35 in six seasons in Morgantown. The school replaced Brown with a familiar face, former Mountaineers Rich Rodriguez, to spend a second stint in Morgantown, but he will not coach the bowl game. Offensive coordinator Chad Scott has taken over as interim coach and will coach in Frisco. During this transition phase, the Mountaineers lost only one key player to the transfer portal, linebacker Josiah Trotter, who was the Big 12's Defensive Freshman of the Year this season after racking up 92 tackles, two pass breakups, one interception and half a sack.

Trotter's absence is a significant loss for a defense that has struggled this season. West Virginia ranks 124th in the country against the pass (268.9 yards per game) and gives up 31.1 points per game (106th in the country). That bodes well for prolific Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan, who has thrown 102 career touchdown passes and needs just three more to break the American Athletic Conference's record of 104. Henigan, who will be closing out his college career mere miles away from where he grew up in Denton, Texas, leads an offense that ranks second in the AAC and 19th in the country in scoring (35.2 points per game).

SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman is on one side of the spread in this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in almost 60% of simulations.

Salute to Veterans Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 14)

Final South Alabama 30, Western Michigan 23

Pregame info:

South Alabama Jaguars vs. Western Michigan Broncos

Kickoff time 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Injuries to watch South Alabama: quarterback Gio Lopez (various)

South Alabama: quarterback Gio Lopez (various) Key player news South Alabama: running back Fluff Bothwell (transfer portal); Western Michigan: defensive linemen Corey Walker, Anterio Thompson and Blake Bosma (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total South Alabama -312 (BetMGM) -7.5 (-110, BetMGM) Over 57.5 (-110, multiple) Western Michigan +260 (DraftKings) +8 (-110, Caesars) Under 57.5 (-108, multiple)

Picks and more to know

The Jaguars (6-6), who finished in a three-way tie for second in the West division of the Sun Belt this season, will be without star freshman running back Fluff Bothwell, who entered the transfer portal after leading the team with 832 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. However they are expected to have quarterback Gio Lopez, who was that triggerman of an offense that averaged 34.8 points per game this season (20th in the country) and dropped 87 on Northwestern State earlier this year. Lopez, who is dealing with several injuries, ranks second in the Sun Belt and 21st in the nation in total offense (274.7 yards per game).

He and the Jaguars will have a plus matchup against a Broncos defense that gives up 31.4 points per game, which ranks 108th in the country. Western Michigan also will not have two starting defensive linemen, Corey Walker (team-high 5.5 sacks) and Anterio Thompson (29 total tackles), who have entered the transfer portal.

The Broncos (6-6), who will be looking to earn just the third bowl victory in program history, were also hit hard by the transfer portal on the other side of the ball. Starting tight end Blake Bosma, who led the team in receptions (37) and receiving touchdowns (six) and was second in receiving yards (403), also is transferring.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one side of the spread covers in almost 60% of simulations. Get updated lines and picks on SportsLine's game forecast page for this matchup.

Celebration Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 14)

Final Jackson State 23, South Carolina State 7

Pregame info:

Jackson State Tigers vs. South Carolina State Gamecocks

Kickoff time Noon ET

Noon ET Injuries to watch Jackson State: quarterback Jacobian Morgan (ankle)

Jackson State: quarterback Jacobian Morgan (ankle) Key player news None

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Jackson State +110 (multiple) +2.5 (-110, multiple) Over 53 (-110, Caesars) South Carolina State -120 (FanDuel) -2.5 (-110, multiple) Under 53.5 (-110, multiple)

Picks and more to know

Bowl season kicks off with a matchup between SWAC champion Jackson State (11-2) and MEAC champion South Carolina State (9-2). The Gamecocks will face the question of rust vs. rest. They have not played since routing Norfolk State, 53-21, in the regular season finale on Nov. 23. Meanwhile the Tigers are coming off a 41-13 blowout of Southern on Dec. 7.

In that win, starting quarterback Jacobian Morgan left the game with an ankle injury and did not return. On Sunday, Jackson State coach T.C. Taylor did not have an update on Morgan's injury. If he's unable to go, that would be a significant loss for a team that ranks fifth in the FCS in scoring offense (37.1 points per game).

The bowl game will feature the HBCU+ National Player of the Year in South Carolina State quarterback Eric Phoenix. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Phoenix leads all HBCU FCS quarterbacks in passing efficiency (164.2) and ranks third in touchdown passes (20) and fourth in passing yards (2,460). He won the award over Jackson State running back Irv Mulligan, who broke Walter Payton's single-season rushing yards record at Jackson State this season, with 1,139 yards.

SportsLine experts Jimmie Kaylor and Eric Cohen are both on the same side of the spread in this matchup, but there is no SportsLine model projection for the game as it's between FCS teams.