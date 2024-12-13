For college football fans, this is the most wonderful time of the year. From Dec. 14 through Jan. 20, the schedule will feature 47 games, 12 College Football Playoff teams, five Tigers (Clemson, Jackson State, LSU, Memphis and Missouri), three Bulldogs (Fresno State, Georgia and South Carolina State), two Rebels (Ole Miss and UNLV) and a partridge in a pear tree.

There will be Huskies (Connecticut, Northern Illinois), Hokies (Virginia Tech), Hoosiers (Indiana) and Huskers (Nebraska). There will be Hawkeyes (Iowa) and Buckeyes (Ohio State). There will be Volunteers (Tennessee), Mountaineers (West Virginia) and even Chanticleers (Coastal Carolina).



And on Jan. 20, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, there will be the first national champion of a 12-team College Football Playoff.

We'll take you through each of the 47 postseason games, providing everything that you need to know before you lock in your bets, including sportsbook promos and best odds along with SportsLine expert picks, props, trends, opt outs, coaching changes and injury updates. Check back in this space throughout bowl season for updates around upcoming bowls.

Celebration Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 14)

Jackson State Tigers vs. South Carolina State Gamecocks

Kickoff time: Noon ET

Injuries to watch: Tigers quarterback Jacobian Morgan (ankle)

Opt outs: None

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Jackson State +110 (multiple) +2.5 (-110, multiple) Over 53 (-110, Caesars) South Carolina State -120 (FanDuel) -2.5 (-110, multiple) Under 53.5 (-110, multiple)

Picks and more to know

Bowl season kicks off with a matchup between SWAC champion Jackson State (11-2) and MEAC champion South Carolina State (9-2). The Gamecocks will face the question of rust vs. rest. They have not played since routing Norfolk State, 53-21, in the regular season finale on Nov. 23. Meanwhile the Tigers are coming off a 41-13 blowout of Southern on Dec. 7.

In that win, starting quarterback Jacobian Morgan left the game with an ankle injury and did not return. On Sunday, Jackson State coach T.C. Taylor did not have an update on Morgan's injury. If he's unable to go, that would be a significant loss for a team that ranks fifth in the FCS in scoring offense (37.1 points per game).

The bowl game will feature the HBCU+ National Player of the Year in South Carolina State quarterback Eric Phoenix. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Phoenix leads all HBCU FCS quarterbacks in passing efficiency (164.2) and ranks third in touchdown passes (20) and fourth in passing yards (2,460). He won the award over Jackson State running back Irv Mulligan, who broke Walter Payton's single-season rushing yards record at Jackson State this season, with 1,139 yards.

SportsLine experts Jimmie Kaylor and Eric Cohen are both on the same side of the spread in this matchup, but there is no SportsLine model projection for the game as it's between FCS teams.

Salute to Veterans Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 14)

South Alabama Jaguars vs. Western Michigan Broncos

Kickoff time: 9 p.m. ET

Injuries to watch: Jaguars quarterback Gio Lopez (various)

Opt outs: Jaguars running back Fluff Bothwell (transfer portal), Broncos defensive linemen Corey Walker, Anterio Thompson and Blake Bosma (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total South Alabama -312 (BetMGM) -7.5 (-110, BetMGM) Over 57.5 (-110, multiple) Western Michigan +260 (DraftKings) +8 (-110, Caesars) Under 57.5 (-108, multiple)

Picks and more to know

The Jaguars (6-6), who finished in a three-way tie for second in the West division of the Sun Belt this season, will be without star freshman running back Fluff Bothwell, who entered the transfer portal after leading the team with 832 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. However they are expected to have quarterback Gio Lopez, who was that triggerman of an offense that averaged 34.8 points per game this season (20th in the country) and dropped 87 on Northwestern State earlier this year. Lopez, who is dealing with several injuries, ranks second in the Sun Belt and 21st in the nation in total offense (274.7 yards per game).

He and the Jaguars will have a plus matchup against a Broncos defense that gives up 31.4 points per game, which ranks 108th in the country. Western Michigan also will not have two starting defensive linemen, Corey Walker (team-high 5.5 sacks) and Anterio Thompson (29 total tackles), who have entered the transfer portal.

The Broncos (6-6), who will be looking to earn just the third bowl victory in program history, were also hit hard by the transfer portal on the other side of the ball. Starting tight end Blake Bosma, who led the team in receptions (37) and receiving touchdowns (six) and was second in receiving yards (403), also is transferring.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one side of the spread covers in almost 60% of simulations. Get updated lines and picks on SportsLine's game forecast page for this matchup.