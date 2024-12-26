Factoring in all of the College Football Playoff matchups, there are 45 more postseason games unfolding in the coming weeks, culminating on Jan. 20 with the national title game in Atlanta. College football bowl bettors need to consider a variety of factors, including which players are in the transfer portal, who is opting out, injuries and coaching changes. They all can move college football bowl lines. Considering each team's motivation is also critical, especially in the non-playoff bowls, since some major programs have varying interest in playing in these matchups after falling short of the CFP.

We'll guide you through each of the remaining postseason games, providing everything that you need to know before you lock in your bets, including sportsbook promos and best odds along with college football expert picks, props, trends, opt outs, coaching changes and injury updates. Check back in this space throughout bowl season for updates around upcoming bowls.

68 Ventures Bowl (Thursday, Dec. 26)

Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green

Kickoff time 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Injuries to watch None

None Key player news Arkansas State: safety Dontay Joyner (transfer portal); Bowling Green: cornerback Edward Rhambo (transfer portal)

Money line Spread Total Arkansas State N/A N/A N/A Bowling Green N/A N/A N/A

Picks and more to know

There will be only one all-America player on the field on Thursday, and that's Falcons star tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who has put together one of the most productive seasons by a tight end in college football history. He leads all tight ends in the nation in more than 20 categories, including receptions (100), receiving yards (1,342), yards after catch (750) and receiving touchdowns (nine). He needs just 11 receiving yards to break the single-season record by a tight end held by Texas Tech's Jace Amaro (1,352 yards in 2013).

On Thursday Fannin and the rest of the Bowling Green offense will face one of the worst defenses in the country. The Red Wolves give up 460.3 total yards per game; just five teams in all of the FBS give up more.

Meanwhile Arkansas State has a veteran quarterback in Jaylen Raynor. The 6-foot sophomore from Kernersville, N.C., has started 22 games for the Red Wolves and already ranks in the top eight in school history in passing yards (5,105), passing touchdowns (31) and completion percentage (60.3). On Thursday he faces a Falcons defense that allows just 20.3 points per game (20th in the country).

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 50% of simulations in this matchup.

Rate Bowl (Thursday, Dec. 26)

Rutgers vs. Kansas State

Kickoff time 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET Injuries to watch None

None Key player news Kansas State: running back DJ Giddens (opt out), receiver Keagan Johnson (transfer portal), right tackle Carver Willis (transfer portal) and cornerback Jacob Parrish (opt out); Rutgers: running back Kyle Monangai (opt out)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Rutgers +210 (DraftKings) +7 (-112, DraftKings) O 50 (-110, DraftKings) Kansas State -250 (FanDuel) -6.5 (-120, FanDuel) U 50.5 (-115, FanDuel)

Picks and more to know

The news that was always likely to happen became official on Tuesday: Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai will opt out of the Rate Bowl instead of risking injury prior to the NFL Draft. That's a huge blow to the team's bowl hopes as Monangai, an all-Big Ten first team selection this season, ranks ninth in the country in rushing yards per game (116.3). Backups Antwan Raymond and Samuel Brown V, who have combined for 545 rushing yards this season, figure to take on much larger roles in the offense.

His absence will limit what Rutgers likes to do: run the ball and control the clock. Even with Monangai, the Scarlet Knights faced a tough task running the ball against the Big 12's best rushing defense (114.9 yards per game allowed), which features the conference's Defensive Lineman of the Year in Brendan Mott.

Meanwhile the Wildcats also will be missing their top running back. DJ Giddens, who ranks 10th in the country in all-purpose yards per game (133.42), also has opted out of the bowl game. He's one of three offensive starters and four Kansas State starters total who have either opted out or entered the transfer portal.

The Wildcats, however, will still have dual-threat quarterback Avery Johnson, who has 2,517 passing yards and 22 touchdowns and is the team's No. 2 rusher (548 yards and six scores).

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in almost 60% of simulations in this matchup.

GameAbove Sports Bowl (Thursday, Dec. 26)

Pitt vs. Toledo

Kickoff time 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Injuries to watch Pitt: quarterback Eli Holstein (lower leg) and running back Desmond Reid (undisclosed)

Pitt: quarterback Eli Holstein (lower leg) and running back Desmond Reid (undisclosed) Key player news Pitt: receiver Konata Mumpfield (opt out) and quarterback Nate Yarnell (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Pitt -245 (FanDuel) -6.5 (-115, FanDuel) O 50 (-105, Caesars) Toledo +222 (Caesars) +7 (-105, Caesars) U 51.5 (-114, FanDuel)

Picks and more to know

Will Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein play? That is the big question entering the GameAbove Sports Bowl because the outcome of the game could swing entirely on whether he is healthy enough to go. A transfer from Alabama, Holstein established himself as one of the top newcomers in the country this season, completing 61.9% of his passes for 2,228 yards and 17 touchdowns against seven interceptions. But he was knocked out of the Nov. 23 loss against Louisville with a left-leg injury and missed the season finale against Boston College. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said two weeks ago that he is "hoping and praying" that Holstein will be healthy enough to play, and if he cannot go, Narduzzi will be forced to turn to redshirt freshman walk-on David Lynch because regular backup Nate Yarnell has entered the transfer portal.

Injuries have been the story of the Panthers' season. Starting left tackle Branson Taylor was lost for the season on Oct. 12, and the offensive line couldn't find any continuity after that, starting five different offensive line combinations. After a 7-0 start, Pitt lost its last five games.

The Rockets (7-5) had a late-season swoon of their own, losing their last two games to Ohio and Akron when they could've reached the MAC Championship Game.

Toledo's offense has a plus matchup against the Pitt passing defense. Behind quarterback Tucker Gleason, the Rockets led the MAC in passing offense (246.2 yards per game). The Panthers, meanwhile, were one of the worst teams in the nation at defending the pass, allowing 258.3 yards per game (119th in the FBS).

SportsLine expert Eric Cohen is on one side of the spread for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 60% of simulations.

Hawaii Bowl (Tuesday, Dec. 24)

Final South Florida 41, San Jose State 39 (5OT)

South Florida vs. San Jose State

Kickoff time 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Injuries to watch South Florida: quarterback Byrum Brown (lower leg)

South Florida: quarterback Byrum Brown (lower leg) Key player news San Jose State: receiver Nick Nash (opt out), cornerback DJ Harvey (transfer portal), cornerback Michael Dansby (transfer portal); South Florida: safety Tawfiq Byard (transfer portal), nose tackle Doug Blue-Eli (transfer portal), offensive lineman Andrew Kilfoyl (transfer portal) and quarterback Israel Carter (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total South Florida +145 (BetMGM) +3.5 (-110, multiple) O 62.5 (-110, BetMGM) San Jose State -156 (FanDuel) -3 (-115, DraftKings) U 63.5 (-114, FanDuel)

Picks and more to know

The Spartans' passing offense, which ranks fifth in the country (325.3 yards per game), had a plus matchup against a Bulls defense that ranks 127th in the country in passing yards allowed per game (278.7). But the biggest weapon in that offense, consensus first-team all-America receiver Nick Nash, has opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft. Nash leads the nation in receptions (104), receptions per game (8.7), receiving yards (1,382), receiving yards per game (115.2), and receiving touchdowns (16).

San Jose State (7-5) also will be without both of its starting cornerbacks, cornerbacks DJ Harvey and Michael Dansby, who both entered the transfer portal.

South Florida (6-6) was less impacted by the transfer portal. The Bulls' biggest loss arguably is safety Tawfiq Byard, who had 54 tackles, two sacks and an interception this season.

But the Bulls still have all of the components to an offense that ranks fifth in the country in passing yards per game (325.3). That includes receiver Sean Atkins, who owns the school record for career receptions (189) and quarterback Bryce Archie. Quarterback Byrum Brown, who has not played since Sept. 28 because of a lower-leg injury, is possible to return on Tuesday.

SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has entered a pick for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 60% of simulations.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Monday, Dec. 23)

Final Northern Illinois 28, Fresno State 20 (2OT)

Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State

Kickoff time 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Injuries to watch None

None Key player news Coastal Carolina: quarterback Ethan Vasko (transfer portal), quarterback Noah Kim (transfer portal) and edge Clev Lubin (transfer portal); UTSA: running back Kevorian Barnes (transfer portal) and defensive lineman Ronald Triplette (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Northern Illinois -162 (FanDuel) -3.5 (-106, FanDuel) O 39.5 (-105, BetMGM) Fresno State +140 (multiple) +3.5 (-105, BetMGM) U 39.5 (-105, BetMGM)

Picks and more to know

The Chanticleers have been hit hard by the transfer portal. They are down to third string quarterback Tad Hudson after their top two quarterbacks (starter Ethan Vasko and backup Noah Kim) decided to transfer. Hudson has not played in a game this season. Edge Clev Lubin, who led the team with 9½ sacks, also has entered the portal. In addition, Coastal Carolina coach Tim Beck said "a lot of guys" who did not play a lot this season will see significant snaps on Tuesday. The Chanticleers do have one advantage, however, they will be playing in their home stadium.

UTSA has been less impacted by player departures. Roadrunners quarterback Owen McCown is set to close out a season in which he averaged 310.0 passing yards a game over his last six games, which includes four UTSA wins. Even defensive lineman Brandon Brown, corner Zah Frazier, linebacker Martavius French and wide receiver Chris Carpenter are set to play despite already declaring for the NFL.

If Coastal Carolina attempts to rely on its running game in the absence of its top two quarterbacks, UTSA has a defense to stop that plan. The Roadrunners give up just 110.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks 16th in the country.

SportsLine experts Thomas Casale and Emory Hunt are on one side of the spread for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 60% of simulations.

Myrtle Beach Bowl (Monday, Dec. 23)

Final UTSA 44, Coastal Carolina 15

Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA

Kickoff time 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET Injuries to watch None

None Key player news Coastal Carolina: quarterback Ethan Vasko (transfer portal), quarterback Noah Kim (transfer portal) and edge Clev Lubin (transfer portal); UTSA: running back Kevorian Barnes (transfer portal) and defensive lineman Ronald Triplette (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Coastal Carolina +340 (FanDuel) -11.5 (-105, Caesars) O 55.5 (-112, DraftKings) UTSA -380 (DraftKings) +11.5 (-105, FanDuel) U 56 (-105, Caesars)

Picks and more to know

The Chanticleers have been hit hard by the transfer portal. They are down to third string quarterback Tad Hudson after their top two quarterbacks (starter Ethan Vasko and backup Noah Kim) decided to transfer. Hudson has not played in a game this season. Edge Clev Lubin, who led the team with 9.5 sacks, also has entered the portal. In addition, Coastal Carolina coach Tim Beck said "a lot of guys" who did not play a lot this season will see significant snaps on Tuesday. The Chanticleers do have one advantage, however, they will be playing in their home stadium.

UTSA has been less impacted by player departures. Roadrunners quarterback Owen McCown is set to close out a season in which he averaged 3100 passing yards a game over his last six games, which includes four UTSA wins. Even defensive lineman Brandon Brown, corner Zah Frazier, linebacker Martavius French and wide receiver Chris Carpenter are set to play despite already declaring for the NFL.

If Coastal Carolina attempts to rely on its running game in the absence of its top two quarterbacks, UTSA has a defense to stop that plan. The Roadrunners give up just 110.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks 16th in the country.

SportsLine experts Thomas Casale and Emory Hunt are on one side of the spread for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 60% of simulations.

College Football Playoff First Round (Saturday, Dec. 21)

Final Ohio State 42, Tennessee 17

Pregame info:

Tennessee at Ohio State

Kickoff time 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Injuries to watch Ohio State: left tackle Josh Simmons (knee) out and center Seth McLaughlin (Achilles) out

Ohio State: left tackle Josh Simmons (knee) out and center Seth McLaughlin (Achilles) out Key player news Tennessee: linebacker Jalen Smith (transfer portal) and cornerback Jordan Matthews (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Tennessee +240 (BetMGM) +7.5 (-115, multiple) O 46 (-105, Caesars) Ohio State -265 (FanDuel) -7.5 (+100, Caesars) U 46.5 (-110, FanDuel)

Picks and more to know

The last time the nation saw the Buckeyes, they couldn't get out of their own way in an unthinkable loss to rival Michigan as three-touchdown favorites. The loss, Ohio State's fourth in a row to the Wolverines, has amped up the calls to fire coach Ryan Day, something less-than-ideal heading into the College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes managed just 10 points and 77 rushing yards in the loss to the Wolverines, and Ohio State faces another stout defense on Saturday. Led by freaky edge rusher James Pearce Jr., the Volunteers rank fourth in the country in both total defense (278.3 yards per game) and scoring defense (13.9 points per game). Pearce and the rest of the front seven have a favorable matchup against a Buckeyes offensive line that has been trying, unsuccessfully, to fill holes after losing left tackle Josh Simmons and center Seth McLaughlin to season-ending injuries. If the Ohio State line can hold up, the Buckeyes have explosive offensive potential behind the best set of skill position players in the country, including receiver Jeremiah Smith and running back Quinshon Judkins.

There are less questions about Ohio State's defense. The Buckeyes lead the country in both scoring (10.9) and total (241.1) defense and have been immovable since the midseason loss at Oregon. On Saturday they'll face a Tennessee offense that struggled on the road in SEC play this season. In games at Oklahoma, Arkansas and Georgia (Vanderbilt was a de facto Tennessee home game), the Volunteers averaged just 18.7 points and 330.0 yards. Freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava averaged just 173 passing yards a game in those three road contests.

SportsLine experts Thomas Casale, Eric Cohen, Jeff Hochman and Josh Nagel have all entered picks for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 60% of simulations.

College Football Playoff First Round (Saturday, Dec. 21)

Final Texas 38, Clemson 24

Pregame info:

Clemson at Texas

Kickoff time 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Injuries to watch Clemson: running back Phil Mafah (shoulder) probable, running back Jay Haynes (ACL) out and receiver Troy Stellato (hand) out; Texas: left tackle Kelvin Banks (ankle) probable and receiver Isaiah Bond (ankle) questionable

Clemson: running back Phil Mafah (shoulder) probable, running back Jay Haynes (ACL) out and receiver Troy Stellato (hand) out; Texas: left tackle Kelvin Banks (ankle) probable and receiver Isaiah Bond (ankle) questionable Key player news Texas: defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Clemson +400 (Caesars) +12 (-110, multiple) O 51.5 (-105, BetMGM) Texas -455 (BetMGM) -11.5 (-115, FanDuel) U 51.5 (-108, DraftKings)

Picks and more to know

How many points will the Tigers score in this game? Clemson has faced two SEC defenses this season, Georgia and South Carolina, and had its two worst offensive performances of the year, scoring three and 14 points, respectively. Meanwhile the Longhorns, led by playmakers off the edge and Thorpe Award winner Jahdae Barron, have arguably the best defense in the country, allowing just 12.5 points per game (second best in the nation).

In addition, the Tigers will be hampered at running back. Starter Phil Mafah is playing with a shoulder injury that will require surgery in the offseason, and he clearly avoided contact in the ACC Championship Game. Also, backup Jay Haynes is out after tearing an ACL in the same game. Clemson rushed for just 64 yards on 32 carries against SMU and figures to have an even more difficult time on the ground against Texas.

All signs point to the Tigers needing a big game out of quarterback Cade Klubnik. The former five-star quarterback will be playing in his hometown of Austin, Texas, and has accounted for 40 touchdowns this season (33 passing and seven rushing) while throwing just five interceptions. He will be the best quarterback the Longhorns have faced this season—by far.

Meanwhile Texas' quarterback, Quinn Ewers, has struggled down the stretch. Over the last three games, Ewers, who is dealing with an assortment of injuries, has turned the ball over five times and been affected by pass rush. An injury to top receiver Isaiah Bond hasn't helped the Longhorns' passing game.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian could choose to instead rely on the running game. Clemson has one of the worst rush defenses in the ACC (allowing 150.5 yards per game). That bodes well for Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner, who is averaging 5.1 yards per rush over his last three games.

SportsLine experts Eric Cohen and Josh Nagel have all entered picks for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in almost 60% of simulations.

College Football Playoff First Round (Saturday, Dec. 21)

Final Penn State 38, SMU 10

Pregame info:

SMU at Penn State

Kickoff time Noon ET

Noon ET Injuries to watch None

None Key player news Penn State: quarterback Beau Pribula (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total SMU +260 (multiple) +8.5 (-105, BetMGM) O 54 (multiple) Penn State -325 (DraftKings) -8.5 (-110, multiple) U 54.5 (-115, BetMGM)

Picks and more to know

Arguably the most fascinating matchup in this game will be the Nittany Lions' rushing attack against the Mustangs' run defense. Penn State (11-2) has the best ground game in the Big Ten and the 19th best in the country, averaging 202.2 rushing yards per game. In the Big Ten Championship Game, the Nittany Lions gashed a supposedly good Oregon defense for 297 rushing yards, averaging a robust 8.7 yards per carry.

Meanwhile, SMU (11-2) owns the fourth-best run defense in the nation. The Mustangs allow just 93.4 yards per game on the ground and are coming off an ACC Championship Game in which they limited Clemson to 64 rushing yards on 32 carries. (To be fair, Tigers running back Phil Mafah played with an injured shoulder.) SMU must stop the run while also trying to limit do-it-all Penn State's Tyler Warren (88 receptions, 1,062 yards and six touchdowns), who won the Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end this season.

When the Mustangs have the ball, they will have to account for Nittany Lions gamewrecker Abdul Carter. A unanimous all-America selection this season, Carter had 19.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three pass deflections and two forced fumbles this season. He will try to chase down SMU dual-threat quarterback Kevin Jennings, whom Penn State coach James Franklin compared this week to two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. Jennings, however, has committed 10 turnovers over his past six games.

The Mustangs benefitted greatly this season from playing the dregs of the ACC. On Saturday they'll encounter the best team they've faced, 106,000-plus frenzied fans and temperatures unfamiliar to teams from North Texas.

SportsLine experts Eric Cohen and Micah Roberts are both on the same side in this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in almost 60% of simulations.

College Football Playoff First Round (Friday, Dec. 20)

Final Notre Dame 27, Indiana 17

Pregame info:

Indiana at Notre Dame

Kickoff time 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Injuries to watch Indiana: cornerback Jamier Johnson probable; Notre Dame: linebacker Bodie Kahoun out, receiver KK Smith out and linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa out

Indiana: cornerback Jamier Johnson probable; Notre Dame: linebacker Bodie Kahoun out, receiver KK Smith out and linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa out Key player news Indiana: running back Elijah Green (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Indiana +230 (multiple) +7.5 (-115, multiple) O 51.5 (-115, multiple) Notre Dame -275 (FanDuel) -7 (-115, Caesars) U 52.5 (-112, DraftKings)

Picks and more to know

The first game in the new 12-team College Football Playoff will feature two teams from Indiana: Notre Dame (11-1) and Indiana (11-1) squaring off at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. The winner will advance to the CFP quarterfinals to face No. 2 seed and SEC champion Georgia.

With both teams in the playoff, neither has suffered any key losses to the transfer portal. In fact, both teams are set to get key players back from injury. Starting cornerback Jamier Johnson is probable for the Hoosiers, while defensive lineman Howard Cross and running backs Jeremiyah Love and Devyn Ford are all available for the Fighting Irish.



The return of Cross is particularly significant. A preseason All-America selection, Cross anchors the defensive line but missed the final three games of the regular season because of a sprained ankle. This season, Notre Dame ranks third in the country in scoring defense (13.6 points per game) and ninth in total defense (296.8 yards per game). On Friday the Fighting Irish will face an Indiana offense that ranks second in the country in scoring (43.3 points per game) but tallied just 15 points in its only game against a ranked team (Ohio State).

Strength will meet strength also when Notre Dame has the ball. Led by dual-threat quarterback Riley Leonard, the Fighting Irish average 224.8 rushing yards per game, which ranks 10th in the country. But Indiana has the No. 1 defense against the run, allowing just 70.8 yards per game.

SportsLine experts Eric Cohen, Matt Severance and Micah Roberts have all entered picks for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in well over 50% of simulations.

Gasparilla Bowl (Friday, Dec. 20)

Final Florida 33, Tulane 8

Pregame info:

Tulane vs. Florida

Kickoff time 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Injuries to watch None

None Key player news Florida: edge Jack Pyburn (transfer portal) and edge T.J. Searcy (transfer portal); Tulane: quarterback Darian Mensah (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Tulane +375 (BetMGM) +12.5 (-110, BetMGM) O 49.5 (-110, multiple) Florida -410 (FanDuel) -11.5 (-110, multiple) U 49.5 (-108, FanDuel)

Picks and more to know

The complexion of this matchup changed dramatically after Green Wave quarterback Darian Mensah entered the transfer portal (and decided to play at Duke). That is a big loss for Tulane (9-4) as the 6-foot-3, 200-pound redshirt freshman ranks sixth in the nation in passing efficiency (166.7) and was the triggerman behind an offense that averages 37.2 points per game (ninth in the FBS). That offense will now be led by backup Ty Thompson, who also has entered the portal but won't leave the program until after the bowl.

Thompson and the Green Wave will face a Florida team that ended the season on a roll, beating No. 22 LSU (27-16), No. 9 Ole Miss (24-17) and Florida State (31-11). While star freshman quarterback DJ Lagway was solid over those three games (five touchdowns against just two interceptions), defense was the key to the Gators' success. The team allowed just 14.6 points per game and generated 19 sacks total over that stretch.

That defense, however, will be without multiple players who have entered the transfer portal. The most impactful is edge Jack Pyburn, who ranked second on the team in tackles (60) and transferred to LSU.

SportsLines expert Eric Cohen, Micah Roberts and Mike Tierney have taken sides on the point spread in this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 60% of simulations.

Cure Bowl (Friday, Dec. 20)

Final Ohio 30, Jacksonville State 27

Pregame info:

Ohio vs. Jacksonville State

Kickoff time Noon ET

Noon ET Injuries to watch None

None Key player news Jacksonville State: linebacker Jibreel Al-amin (transfer portal), cornerback Derek Carter (transfer portal), linebacker Reginald Hughes (transfer portal), defensive back Fred Perry (transfer portal), safety Zechariah Poyser (transfer portal) and receiver Cam Vaughn (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Ohio -184 (FanDuel) -4.5 (-110, multiple) O 56.5 (-108, DraftKings) Jacksonville State +165 (BetMGM) +5 (-112, DraftKings) U 56.5 (-110, multiple)

Picks and more to know

Perhaps the Cure Bowl should be dedicated to finding a cure for Coach Abandonment Syndrome since both of these teams are dealing with the loss of their head coach. (Tim Albin has left Ohio for Charlotte, and Rich Rodriguez has departed Jacksonville State for a second stint at West Virginia.) Bobcats offensive coordinator Brian Smith was promoted to head coach on Wednesday, while the Gamecocks will be led by interim head coach and offensive coordinator Rod Smith.

Jacksonville State's departures go far beyond Rodriguez. At least six players who started in the Conference USA Championship Game win over Western Kentucky have said they are in the transfer portal. That includes three of the team's top five tacklers (defensive back Fred Perry, linebacker Reginald Hughes and safety Zechariah Poyser) and the team's leading receiver (Cam Vaughn).



Meanwhile Ohio is the only FBS team in the country without even one player in the transfer portal.

Jacksonville State already was a bottom-tier defense against the run this season (95th in the country, allowing 170.2 yards per game) with Perry, Hughes and Poyser in the lineup. That bodes well for a Bobcats offense that ranked 13th in the country in rushing, averaging 211.6 yards per game.

SportsLine experts Eric Cohen and Mike Tierney are on the same side of the point spread in this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in well over 60% of simulations.

New Orleans Bowl (Thursday, Dec. 19)

Final Sam Houston 31, Georgia Southern 26

Pregame info:

Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston

Kickoff time 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Injuries to watch None

None Key player news Georgia Southern: safety Deontre Morris (transfer portal); Sam Houston: safety Caleb Weaver (transfer portal), running back Jay Ducker (transfer portal) and quarterback Jase Bauer (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Georgia Southern -222 (BetMGM) N/A O 48.5 (-105, FanDuel) Sam Houston +180 (BetMGM) N/A U 49 (-110, Caesars)

Picks and more to know

The Bearkats went 9-3 this season (6-2 in Conference USA) but lost coach K.C. Keeler to Temple. They also have had a plethora of players hit the transfer portal. Those include safety Caleb Weaver, who was the centerpiece of a unit that led Conference USA in scoring defense (20.0 points per game) and passing defense (174.1 yards per game), and running back Jay Ducker, who led the team in rushing (59.9 yards per game) and tied for the team lead in rushing touchdowns (seven). The Sam Houston team that takes the Caesars Superdome field on Thursday may have little resemblance to the one that took the field all season.

While the Bearkats are undergoing a period of "uncertainty," according to offensive coordinator and interim coach Brad Cornelsen, the Eagles (8-4) have been relatively unscathed since ending the regular season. The only significant contributor in the portal is starting safety Deontre Morris.

The Georgia Southern defense, however, will still have linebacker Marques Watson-Trent. A sideline-to-sideline playmaker, Watson-Trent ranks eighth in the country in tackles per game (10.0). For his efforts this season he was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year.



SportsLine expert Eric Cohen, who is 67-44 in his last 111 college football picks, is on one side of the total in this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in 60% of simulations.

LA Bowl (Wednesday, Dec. 18)

Final UNLV 24, Cal 13

Pregame info:

Cal vs. UNLV

Kickoff time 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Injuries to watch Cal: quarterback Chandler Rogers questionable, offensive lineman Nick Morrow out

Cal: quarterback Chandler Rogers questionable, offensive lineman Nick Morrow out Key player news Cal: quarterback Fernando Mendoza (transfer portal) and receiver Nyziah Hunter (transfer portal); UNLV: cornerback Tony Grimes (transfer portal) and running back Greg Burrell (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Cal -105 (Caesars) +1 (-115, DraftKings) O 47.5 (-115, BetMGM) UNLV -106 (FanDuel) +1.5 (-118, FanDuel) U 48.5 (-115, multiple)

Picks and more to know

Both teams enter the game undergoing massive change. Barry Odom, the architect of the Rebels' turnaround, is now off to Purdue, and receivers coach Del Alexander will serve as interim coach for the bowl game. Meanwhile, Mike Bloesch is out as offensive coordinator at Cal, and Bears coach Justin Wilcox said the play calling for the bowl game will be a "collaborative effort."

More significantly at Cal, starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza has entered the transfer portal and will be highly coveted by Power Four conference teams. The redshirt sophomore ranks third in the ACC this season with 3,004 passing yards while competing 68.7% of his passes for 18 total touchdowns and six interceptions. The Bears may also be without backup Chandler Rogers, who is battling an injury he suffered in the regular season finale against SMU.

At UNLV, Odom's departure did not set off a massive wave of players entering the transfer portal as often is the case when a head coach leaves a program. Starting cornerback Tony Grimes, who has entered the portal, is the biggest loss.

SportsLine expert Josh Nagel, who is 9-4 in his last 13 UNLV ATS picks, is on one side of the spread in this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in almost 60% of simulations.

Boca Raton Bowl (Wednesday, Dec. 18)

Final Western Kentucky 27, James Madison 17

Pregame info:

Western Kentucky vs. James Madison

Kickoff time 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET Injuries to watch James Madison: quarterbacks Alonza Barnett and Dylan Morris out

James Madison: quarterbacks Alonza Barnett and Dylan Morris out Key player news James Madison: defensive lineman Darold DeNgohe (transfer portal), left tackle Jesse Ramil (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Western Kentucky +205 (Caesars) +6.5 (-105, multiple) O 51.5 (-110, multiple) James Madison -230 (DraftKings) -6.5 (-114, FanDuel) U 51.5 (-110, multiple)

Picks and more to know

The Hilltoppers are a bit of a mystery heading into the bowl game. More than 30 players have entered the transfer portal, including quarterback Caden Veltkamp and linebacker Darius Thomas, but coach Tyson Helton's policy allows players in the portal to play in the bowl game. One of those will be Veltkamp, who accounted for 30 touchdowns this season en route to being named Conference USA's Offensive Player of the Year. However, what Western Kentucky players will opt out remains uncertain; Helton says "the bulk" of his team is in Boca Raton.

Even with a full lineup on offense, Veltkamp will face one of the top defenses in the country. James Madison has a big-play defense that forced 26 turnovers this season (tied for sixth in the country). The Dukes also rank sixth in the nation in passing efficiency defense (108.02) and seventh in sacks per game (3.17) but will be without 6-foot-2, 290-pound lineman Darold DeNgohe, an improving player who has entered the transfer portal.

On the other side of the ball, James Madison will be without its top two quarterbacks. Both Alonza Barnett and Dylan Morris are out because of injury, meaning Billy Atkins, a redshirt junior who has attempted just three passes over the last two seasons, will start. The Dukes are likely to rely on their running game, which averages 189.8 rushing yards per game (30th in the country). They have a favorable matchup against a Hilltoppers defense that is one of the worst in the nation against the run, allowing 221.9 yards per game (129th in the FBS).

SportsLine expert Mike Tierney is on one side of the spread in this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 60% of simulations.

Frisco Bowl (Tuesday, Dec. 17)

Final Memphis 42, West Virginia 37

Pregame info:

Memphis vs. West Virginia

Kickoff time 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Injuries to watch West Virginia: safety Aubrey Burks (out)

West Virginia: safety Aubrey Burks (out) Key player news West Virginia: linebacker Josiah Trotter (transfer portal), cornerback TJ Crandall (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Memphis -192 (DraftKings) -4.5 (-112, Fanduel) Over 58.5 (-115, multiple) West Virginia +178 (Caesars) +5 (-105, Caesars) U59 (-110, Caesars)

Picks and more to know

After the Mountaineers were blown out by Texas Tech, 52-15, to close out a 6-6 regular season, West Virginia fired coach Neal Brown, who went 37-35 in six seasons in Morgantown. The school replaced Brown with a familiar face, former Mountaineers Rich Rodriguez, to spend a second stint in Morgantown, but he will not coach the bowl game. Offensive coordinator Chad Scott has taken over as interim coach and will coach in Frisco. During this transition phase, the Mountaineers lost only one key player to the transfer portal, linebacker Josiah Trotter, who was the Big 12's Defensive Freshman of the Year this season after racking up 92 tackles, two pass breakups, one interception and half a sack.

Trotter's absence is a significant loss for a defense that has struggled this season. West Virginia ranks 124th in the country against the pass (268.9 yards per game) and gives up 31.1 points per game (106th in the country). That bodes well for prolific Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan, who has thrown 102 career touchdown passes and needs just three more to break the American Athletic Conference's record of 104. Henigan, who will be closing out his college career mere miles away from where he grew up in Denton, Texas, leads an offense that ranks second in the AAC and 19th in the country in scoring (35.2 points per game).

SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman is on one side of the spread in this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in almost 60% of simulations.

Salute to Veterans Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 14)

Final South Alabama 30, Western Michigan 23

Pregame info:

South Alabama Jaguars vs. Western Michigan Broncos

Kickoff time 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Injuries to watch South Alabama: quarterback Gio Lopez (various)

South Alabama: quarterback Gio Lopez (various) Key player news South Alabama: running back Fluff Bothwell (transfer portal); Western Michigan: defensive linemen Corey Walker, Anterio Thompson and Blake Bosma (transfer portal)

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total South Alabama -312 (BetMGM) -7.5 (-110, BetMGM) Over 57.5 (-110, multiple) Western Michigan +260 (DraftKings) +8 (-110, Caesars) Under 57.5 (-108, multiple)

Picks and more to know

The Jaguars (6-6), who finished in a three-way tie for second in the West division of the Sun Belt this season, will be without star freshman running back Fluff Bothwell, who entered the transfer portal after leading the team with 832 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. However they are expected to have quarterback Gio Lopez, who was that triggerman of an offense that averaged 34.8 points per game this season (20th in the country) and dropped 87 on Northwestern State earlier this year. Lopez, who is dealing with several injuries, ranks second in the Sun Belt and 21st in the nation in total offense (274.7 yards per game).

He and the Jaguars will have a plus matchup against a Broncos defense that gives up 31.4 points per game, which ranks 108th in the country. Western Michigan also will not have two starting defensive linemen, Corey Walker (team-high 5.5 sacks) and Anterio Thompson (29 total tackles), who have entered the transfer portal.

The Broncos (6-6), who will be looking to earn just the third bowl victory in program history, were also hit hard by the transfer portal on the other side of the ball. Starting tight end Blake Bosma, who led the team in receptions (37) and receiving touchdowns (six) and was second in receiving yards (403), also is transferring.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one side of the spread covers in almost 60% of simulations. Get updated lines and picks on SportsLine's game forecast page for this matchup.

Celebration Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 14)

Final Jackson State 23, South Carolina State 7

Pregame info:

Jackson State Tigers vs. South Carolina State Gamecocks

Kickoff time Noon ET

Noon ET Injuries to watch Jackson State: quarterback Jacobian Morgan (ankle)

Jackson State: quarterback Jacobian Morgan (ankle) Key player news None

Best betting odds and lines



Money line Spread Total Jackson State +110 (multiple) +2.5 (-110, multiple) Over 53 (-110, Caesars) South Carolina State -120 (FanDuel) -2.5 (-110, multiple) Under 53.5 (-110, multiple)

Picks and more to know

Bowl season kicks off with a matchup between SWAC champion Jackson State (11-2) and MEAC champion South Carolina State (9-2). The Gamecocks will face the question of rust vs. rest. They have not played since routing Norfolk State, 53-21, in the regular season finale on Nov. 23. Meanwhile the Tigers are coming off a 41-13 blowout of Southern on Dec. 7.

In that win, starting quarterback Jacobian Morgan left the game with an ankle injury and did not return. On Sunday, Jackson State coach T.C. Taylor did not have an update on Morgan's injury. If he's unable to go, that would be a significant loss for a team that ranks fifth in the FCS in scoring offense (37.1 points per game).

The bowl game will feature the HBCU+ National Player of the Year in South Carolina State quarterback Eric Phoenix. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Phoenix leads all HBCU FCS quarterbacks in passing efficiency (164.2) and ranks third in touchdown passes (20) and fourth in passing yards (2,460). He won the award over Jackson State running back Irv Mulligan, who broke Walter Payton's single-season rushing yards record at Jackson State this season, with 1,139 yards.

SportsLine experts Jimmie Kaylor and Eric Cohen are both on the same side of the spread in this matchup, but there is no SportsLine model projection for the game as it's between FCS teams.