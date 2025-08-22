The college football season begins with the Week 0 on Saturday, August 23, which includes a showdown between Kansas State and Iowa State in Dublin, Ireland. Iowa State went 10-2 last season and played in the Big 12 title game, while Kansas State went 8-4 and won the Rate Bowl. The Wildcats are 3-point favorites in the latest college football odds, while the over/under is 50.5. Bettors who are wondering how to bet on Week 0 college football and where to bet on college football will also be interested in Kansas (-13) vs. Fresno State and Hawaii (-2.5) vs. Stanford on Saturday.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State begins at noon ET, while Kansas vs. Fresno State kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET and Hawaii vs. Stanford starts at 7:30 p.m. ET. Bettors looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Week 0 of college football can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games.

Betting on Week 0 college football

SportsLine's computer model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and was a profitable 27-16 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks in 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Iowa State ML (+140) vs. Kansas State

The college football season officially kicks off with this Big 12 showdown in Dublin, as both teams return their starting quarterbacks. Iowa State signal caller Rocco Becht enters his junior year with nearly 6,700 passing yards and 48 touchdowns, while he also rushed for 318 yards and eight touchdowns last year. Kansas State's Avery Johnson flashed his potential last season, but Becht is significantly more experienced. Iowa State has won and covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between these teams, and SportsLine's model is backing Iowa State to win outright in 50% of simulations, providing value at this price.

Over 50.5 points in Kansas vs. Fresno State (-110)

Kansas closed the 2024 campaign by going Over the total in six of its final nine games, and it has gone Over in seven of its last 10 home games. Jayhawks star quarterback Jalon Daniels returns this season, while running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. could be one of the best running backs in the conference. All-Big 12 center Bryce Foster headlines a strong offensive line, while the defense had to fill multiple holes with transfers in the offseason. Those players could need some time to settle in, which is one reason why SportsLine's model is projecting these two teams will combine for 59 points, helping the Over hit in well over 60% of simulations.

Under 50.5 points in Stanford vs. Hawaii (-105)

Stanford has gone Under the total in 13 of its last 19 Saturday games, while Hawaii has gone Under in nine of its last 13 games as an underdog. Both teams were well below average offensively last season, as Stanford was only ahead of 14 Division I teams in yards per game (323.9). The Cardinal are coming off four consecutive 3-9 seasons and have brought in multiple new offensive transfers, but it will take some time for them to get used to the new system. SportsLine's model has the Under cashing in well over 50% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.