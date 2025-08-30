The No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and No. 10 Miami Hurricanes go head-to-head in a top-10 matchup to kick off their respective 2025 college football seasons in Week 1. No. 6 Notre Dame is coming off a 14-2 season where the Fighting Irish reached the National Championship Game before losing to Ohio State, 34-23. No. 10 Miami went 10-3 with Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, at quarterback. Carson Beck, who has spent the last five seasons at Georgia, takes over for Ward at Miami.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The Fighting Irish are 3-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Miami odds for college football betting, with the over/under set at 50.5 points. Bettors looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Miami vs. Notre Dame in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season can read more below, along with picks for Notre Dame vs. Miami.

Betting on Notre Dame vs. Miami

SportsLine's computer model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and was a profitable 27-16 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks in 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Notre Dame (-3)

The Fighting Irish graduated starting quarterback Riley Leonard, but Notre Dame returns running back Jeremiyah Love, who was one of the top rushers in the nation last year. Love rushed for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns on 6.9 yards per carry as he enters his junior year. The Fighting Irish also return leading receiver Jaden Greathouse to surround redshirt quarterback C.J. Carr, who was a top-10 quarterback in the Class of 2024. Notre Dame had the No. 5 scoring offense (36.1 points per game) and No. 3 scoring defense (15.5 ppg) last year, and given a talented group of returners, strong transfer portal additions and younger top recruits learning the program during last year's success, the SportsLine model expects a strong start from Notre Dame on Sunday. The model projects Notre Dame to cover the spread in 70% of simulations.

Over 50.5 total points

Although this matchup of top-five offenses from last year features new quarterbacks leading those attacks, both have promising replacements. One of them is one of the most proven quarterbacks in college football with Miami adding Carson Beck, who started the last two seasons at Georgia. Beck led the SEC in passing in 2023, and Georgia was a top-five offense in each of Beck's years as a starter. Although Notre Dame's starter is a redshirt freshman, Carr comes as a top recruit who is flanked by one of the best running backs in college football. Notre Dame has been a top-10 offense in back-to-back seasons with two different quarterbacks. The model projects head coaches Marcus Freeman and Kirby Smart and their staffs to find ways to put up points, projecting 61 points. The Over hits in 68% of simulations, making this a strong value for Notre Dame vs. Miami bets.

Notre Dame Over 25.5 team total

As discussed above, the model has high expectations for Notre Dame, and that is primarily due to its offense. Notre Dame's offense is filled with playmakers, and Miami is expected to start four players from the transfer portal in its secondary. It may take a few weeks for that unit to form true cohesion on the field. Notre Dame went Over this total in 12 of 16 games last year, including each of its final 10 regular-season contests. The model projects a strong offense start for the Fighting Irish and DraftKings is offering Notre Dame Over 25.5 points at -115 odds. The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $300 in bonus bets instantly with their first $5 wager, as well as over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.