The No. 13 South Carolina Gamecocks and Virginia Tech Hokies go head-to-head in an SEC vs. ACC non-conference matchup to kick off their respective 2025 college football seasons as one of the highlights of the Week 1 college football schedule. Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina is one of just two games on the Sunday college football schedule as a standalone contest at 3 p.m. ET on Aug. 31. South Carolina went 9-4 last season, losing to Illinois, 21-17, in the Citrus Bowl. Virginia Tech went 6-7 and lost to Minnesota, 24-10, in the Duke's Mayo Bowl last year.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Falcons, in Atlanta, Georgia, in a neutral-site contest. The Gamecocks are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina odds for college football betting, with an over/under set at 51.5 points. Bettors looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season can read more below, along with picks for Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina.

Betting on South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech

SportsLine's computer model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and was a profitable 27-16 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks in 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Virginia Tech (+7.5)

The Hokies should have ample talent in the playmaking department this season, securing proven assets from the transfer portal. Virginia Tech will likely rely on multiple running backs, including Terion Stewart (898 rushing yards at Bowling Green) and Braydon Bennett (781 rushing yards at Coastal Carolina). Virginia Tech returns senior quarterback Kyron Drones, who missed the end of last season due to multiple injuries sustained throughout the year, but he's back at full health for the fall. Virginia Tech went 5-3 in the eight games he started and finished last year, and the model projects his return to boost the Hokies to compete with South Carolina. The SportsLine model projects Virginia Tech to cover the spread in 51% of simulations.

Under 51.5 total points

Besides Drones at quarterback, much of Virginia Tech's roster is compiled of transfer portal players, including the offensive line. The Hokies had two offensive linemen transfer to SEC schools, so it could take a couple of games for that unit to build chemistry, which could lead to a slower offensive start. However, South Carolina also has two incoming transfer portal starters on its offensive line, so that chemistry could be a two-way problem. The Gamecocks had one of the most dominant defenses in the nation last season, ranking 11th in scoring defense (18.6 points per game) and 13th in yards per play (4.7). Virginia Tech is a strong defensive program as well, ranking 33rd in the nation in scoring defense (22.8 points per game) last season. The model projects these two teams to combine for 50 points, which leads to the Under hitting 58% of the time.

South Carolina Under 30.5 team total

The Gamecocks do have the luxury of returning their starting quarterback in LaNorris Sellers, but more often than not, South Carolina was winning games due to its defensive dominance rather than outstanding performance from Sellers last year. South Carolina went over this total in seven of 13 games last season, but failed to go over it in three of its final five contests. Raheim Sanders, last year's leading rusher, is playing for the Chargers now, so that's a significant loss for the offense as well. Virginia Tech only allowed more than 30 points in four of 13 games last season, two of which came in overtime losses. The model expects the Hokies to make enough defensive stands to hold the Gamecocks below 30 points, and with FanDuel offering South Carolina Under 30.5 points at +100 odds, the model projects value in this at a plus-money opportunity. You can also use the latest FanDuel promo code to receive $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins.

