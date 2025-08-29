Familiar foes face off as the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes host the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in a 2025 college football Week 1 showdown on Saturday. This is the first meeting between these teams since the CFP semifinals, when Ryan Day's Buckeyes pulled ahead late for a 28-14 victory that led to a national championship. The rebuilding Buckeyes will now turn to sophomore Julian Sayin to lead the charge, while Heisman Trophy hopeful Arch Manning will lead the Longhorns full-time after playing second fiddle to Quinn Ewers last year.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on Saturday from Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Ohio State is listed as a 1-point favorite in the latest Texas vs. Ohio State odds for college football betting, with an over/under set at 47.5 points. Bettors looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Ohio State vs. Texas in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season can read more below, along with picks for Texas vs. Ohio State.

Betting on Texas vs. Ohio State

SportsLine's computer model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and was a profitable 27-16 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks in 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Texas (+1)

While sportsbooks are favoring Ohio State at home, the SportsLine model is leaning toward Texas. The Buckeyes lost 14 players to the NFL Draft this past offseason and are adjusting to having new offensive and defensive coordinators. Sayin was inconsistent through four short appearances last season and only played when Ohio State had a healthy lead, so it isn't clear yet how he will play under pressure. While Texas also lost some players after last season, they have a returning defense and faith in Manning after an impressive 2024 showing. The model projects the Longhorns will cover the spread in 50% of simulations.

Under 47.5 total points

The Under has hit in three straight meetings between these two teams. It also hit in five of the last six games in 2024 for Ohio State and in each of Texas's last three games of the season. Three of Texas's last four away games in 2024 hit the Under, and the Longhorns could help continue that trend if the defense can make it difficult for Sayin to move the ball downfield.

