The Week 1 college football schedule offers a robust slate, perfect for anyone wondering how to bet on college football. The marquee matchup will be No. 3 Ohio State hosting No. 1 Texas at Ohio Stadium. Last year's national champion against this year's top-ranked team in the preseason AP Top 25 kicks off at noon ET, ushering in another season full of ranked matchups that will have College Football Playoff implications.

The Buckeyes are 1.5-point home favorites in the Week 1 college football odds, up 1.5 from the opener, while the over/under for Ohio State vs. Texas is 47.5. Meanwhile, No. 8 Alabama is a 13.5-point road favorite in a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup against Florida State with an over-under of 50.5. No. 4 Clemson is a 3.5-point home favorite against No. 9 LSU in a game that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. That game has a sky-high total of 57.5. If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Week 1 of college football can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games. They can help you figure out where to bet on college football.

Betting on Week 1 college football

SportsLine's computer model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and was a profitable 27-16 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks in 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Under 47.5 in Ohio State vs. Texas

These are two juggernauts but they'll both be turning to first-year starting quarterbacks that will be taking on defenses loaded with future professionals. After years of sitting behind Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning finally takes the reins at Texas while Alabama transfer Julian Sayin won the starting job for the defending national champions. The Buckeyes led the nation in yards allowed per game (254.6) last season while the Longhorns ranked third (283.4) and the model thinks defense reigns supreme in this matchup, as it predicts the under hits in 57% of simulations.

Alabama (-13.5) vs. Florida State

Kalen DeBoer's first season at the helm in Tuscaloosa led to the first year that Alabama has failed to reach double-digit wins since 2007, Nick Saban's first season. However, Florida State is coming off a 2-10 season and yet still decided to stick with head coach Mike Norvell. The Seminoles will be improved, but so will the Crimson Tide with a great offensive line, plenty of front seven depth and loads of skill-position talent. The model is expecting whoever starts at QB to simply need to manage situations and says that Alabama covers in 58% of simulations.

LSU ML (+149) vs. Clemson

Brian Kelly scored arguably his biggest win at LSU when he convinced Garrett Nussmeier to keep his name out of the NFL draft and return to the Tigers. Nussmeier was playing efficient and mistake-free football during a three-game winning streak to close out the 2024 season and the model is expecting him to keep it rolling. It predicts that he throws for over 300 yards to help LSU win in 58% of simulations, making these plus-money odds with an implied win percentage of just 40% an incredible value.

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.