Unlike in Week 1 where there were three matchups between ranked in the AP Top 10, there aren't top-10 matchups on the Week 2 college football schedule, but that's not to say that there aren't games of incredible intrigue. The No. 18 Oklahoma will host the No. 15 Michigan in a critical SEC vs. Big Ten matchup, and there will also be conference games and in-state rivalries in Week 2. There's Kentucky vs. Ole Miss in the SEC and NC State vs. Virginia in the ACC, as well as the battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy with Iowa State vs. Iowa.

The latest Week 2 college football odds list the Sooners as 5.5-point home favorites over the Wolverines. Meanwhile, the Rebels are 8.5-point favorites in the Week 2 college football lines, as are the Wolf Pack (-3) and the Cyclones (-3.5). Baylor vs. SMU features one of the highest totals of the week at 63 points. If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Week 2 of college football, you can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games. They can help you figure out where to bet on college football.

SportsLine's computer model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and was a profitable 27-16 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks in 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Michigan (+5.5) vs. Oklahoma

The Wolverines opened their season with a 34-17 win over New Mexico, and it was a solid entry point for true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. The No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2025 went 21-for-31 for 251 yards and a touchdown, and Michigan supported him by rushing for 201 yards in his first collegiate start. Meanwhile, the Sooners beat FCS Illinois State 34-3 last week, but Brent Venables' squad has been under .500 in two of his three years at the helm and has lost multiple home games in both those losing seasons. Michigan covers the spread in 61% of simulations, according to SportsLine's model. Pick it at FanDuel and get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Virginia ML (+110) vs. NC State

Both teams managed Week 1 wins, but the Cavaliers did it in much more convincing fashion. They beat Coastal Carolina 48-7 as 13.5-point favorites, while NC State failed to cover as 13.5-point favorites in a 24-17 win over East Carolina. Chandler Morris led the AAC in passing yards (3,774) and touchdown passes (31) at North Texas last season, and he was efficient in the win over the Chanticleers, going 19-for-27 for 264 yards and two touchdowns. He could be the quarterback that finally helps take Tony Elliott's program over the top, and the model has Virginia winning in 51% of simulations to bring value at plus-money. Pick it at DraftKings and get over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket plus $300 in bonus bets:

Over 50.5 points in Missouri vs. Kansas

These neighbors and one-time Big 12 rivals haven't played since 2011, but this will be the 121st all-time meeting in the series. Both teams steamrolled FCS opponents last week and combined for nearly 1,200 yards of total offense in the process. Meanwhile, Kansas also notched a 31-7 win over Fresno State, and Jalon Daniels has thrown for seven touchdowns over the first two weeks. The model predicts that the over hits in this one 67% of the time. Pick it at BetMGM and get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet doesn't win:

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER.