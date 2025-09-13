Week 3 of college football has several marquee games on the slate. The No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) go on the road to play the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) in an SEC showdown between two undefeated teams. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, and Georgia is favored by 4 points in the latest Week 3 college football odds.

An additional SEC battle on the docket is the No. 3 LSU Tigers (2-0) hosting the Florida Gators (1-1) at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 7-point favorites, with the over/under set at 47.5 in the latest Week 3 college football odds. In addition, the No. 8 Notre Dame Fight Irish (0-1) and the No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) collide at 7:30 p.m. ET in another top 20 affair. The Fighting Irish are favored by 6.5 points in Week 3 college football odds. If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Week 3 of college football, you can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games. They can help you figure out where to bet on college football.

Betting on Week 3 college football

SportsLine's computer model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and was a profitable 31-19 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks in 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Georgia -4 vs. Tennessee

The Bulldogs have been able to dominate this SEC rivalry in recent memory, logging eight straight wins over Tennessee. During this stretch, every victory has been by at least 14 points. Tennessee swapped Nico Iamaleava for Joey Aguilar at quarterback, but they will be up against the best defense they've faced thus far in the season. Georgia has also tallied 38-plus points in the last four games at Neyland Stadium. The model says that the Bulldogs are the side with all the value.

Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame Over 50.5 total points

The Aggies were able to move up and down the field in their first two outings, racking up 399-plus total yards of offense in each outing. Quarterback Marcel Reed is making plays with both his arm and legs, recording 614 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns. They have also scored 40-plus points in both games. Notre Dame scored 24 points in their season opener, but will come out more aggressively to get their first win of the season. The model predicts these teams to score 54 total points, and the Over cashes in 54% of simulations.

LSU -7 vs. Florida

The Gators were hit with a gut punch last week, losing 18-16 to South Florida after being 18.5-point favorites. LSU gets to host the Gators in Death Valley, where they've had success against them in recent memory. The Tigers have won five of the last six games versus Florida, including 3-0 at home. Last week at home, Florida committed 11 penalties and went 4-of-12 on third down. They will now face an LSU defense that has allowed 10 or fewer points in both games. The model predicts that LSU will cover the spread in 58% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER.