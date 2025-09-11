The Week 3 college football schedule could be one of the best of the season, with three games between teams ranked inside the top 20 of the AP Polls, as well as several other power-conference matchups. No. 8 Notre Dame has a very thin margin for error to make the College Football Playoff after suffering a season-opening loss to Miami (FL), and the Fighting Irish will have another huge game with No. 16 Texas A&M coming to town. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, and Notre Dame is favored by 6.5 in the latest Week 3 college football odds.

Meanwhile, No. 15 Tennessee will host No. 6 Georgia at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Bulldogs are favored by 3.5 on the road. After an upset win over Florida, No. 18 South Florida will be three-score underdogs against another in-state rival when they visit No. 5 Miami (-17.5) at 4:30 p.m. ET. If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Week 3 of college football, you can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games. They can help you figure out where to bet on college football.

Betting on Week 3 college football

SportsLine's computer model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and was a profitable 31-19 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks in 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Over 49.5 points in Tennessee vs. Georgia

This rivalry has slanted heavily in Georgia's direction of late, with the Bulldogs winning eight in a row over the Volunteers, and Tennessee hasn't scored more than 21 points in a game during that streak. However, Joey Aguilar has brought some juice back to Tennessee's downfield passing attack after Nico Iamaleava struggled in that department a season ago. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs have averaged 37.9 points during their current win streak over the Vols and have only failed to reach 30 points once during that span, winning 27-13 in 2022. The model says the over hits in 57% of simulations on Saturday.

Miami -17.5 vs. South Florida

The Bulls just won as 18.5-point underdogs in The Swamp, and now they have another in-state rivalry game in Miami, but the Hurricanes should see USF coming in a way that Florida didn't. Carson Beck is completing 77.8% of his passes in his first two games after transferring from Georgia, and the veteran Hurricanes should play a cleaner game than the young Gators, who were penalized 11 times for 103 yards and committed a crucial turnover as well as allowed a safety. The model says Miami covers in 51% of simulations.

Over 49.5 points in Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M

This is the second game of a home-and-home series between these two college football powerhouses, and Notre Dame captured a 23-13 win last season at Kyle Field. However, Mike Elko's squad has shown improvement offensively, averaging 6.9 yards per play in wins over UTSA and Utah State. That's a full yard better than the Aggies were a season ago, and the Fighting Irish offense has had two weeks to prepare for this game after a season-opening loss to Miami. The model predicts that the over hits in 56% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER.