Week 4 of college football has multiple intriguing games on the schedule. The No. 21 Michigan Wolverines (2-1) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0) play in a Big Ten battle. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, and Michigan is favored by 1 point in the latest Week 4 college football odds.

There's an in-state showdown between the No. 4 Miami Hurricanes (3-0) hosting the Florida Gators (1-2) at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes are 7.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 50.5 in the latest Week 4 college football odds. In addition, the No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) and the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (3-0) collide at 7:30 p.m. ET in a top-20 contest. The Hoosiers are favored by 6.5 points in Week 4 college football odds. If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Week 4 of college football, you can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games. They can help you figure out where to bet on college football.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 32-20 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Michigan -1 vs. Nebraska

After a tough road loss in Week 2, the Wolverines rebounded last week, torching Central Michigan, 63-3. The Cornhuskers are undefeated, but their hardest opponent thus far was Cincinnati, which they beat by three points. Michigan has beaten Nebraska in four straight games, including a 45-7 win at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium in 2023. Michigan running back Justice Haynes has been a force offensively, logging 388 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season. The model says the Wolverines cover the spread in 65% of simulations.

Florida vs. Miami Over 50.5 total points

The Hurricanes have been able to move the ball with no problem, logging 486 total yards of offense with 40.3 points per game. Miami quarterback Carson Beck has 812 passing yards with seven touchdowns. On the ground, running back Mark Fletcher Jr. has compiled 272 rushing yards and another four touchdowns for the Hurricanes. The Gators are on a two-game skid where the offense has hit a rough patch, but could lean on running back Jadan Baugh, who has 243 rushing yards and a touchdown on the year. The model predicts these teams to score 59 total points, and the Over cashes in 63% of simulations.

Illinois vs. Indiana Over 52.5 total points

Indiana heads into this game ranked third in the nation in total offense (591.7) with 52 points per game. It's a similar story for Illinois, as the Illini average 405.7 total yards of offense and 45 points per contest in 2025. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is completing 72% of his throws for 708 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Meanwhile, Luke Altmyer is lighting it up for Illinois, logging 709 passing yards with an 8-0 touchdown to interception ratio. The model predicts these teams will combine for 57 total points, and the Over cashes in 54% of simulations.

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER.