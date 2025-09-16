The Week 4 college football schedule is when we start getting into the meat of conference play, and there's a handful of ranked matchups this weekend. Despite their recent struggles, Nebraska vs. Michigan has a big-game feel with both teams rostering five-star quarterbacks. That game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS, and Michigan is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Week 4 college football odds, while the over/under in that game is 45.5.

Meanwhile, No. 19 Indiana will host No. 9 Illinois at 7:30 p.m. ET in a game with clear College Football Playoff implications, and that's one of three ranked vs. ranked games on Saturday. Indiana is favored by 4.5 in the Week 4 college football lines. while the over/under is 52.5. If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Week 4 of college football, you can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games. They can help you figure out where to bet on college football.

Betting on Week 4 college football

SportsLine's computer model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and was a profitable 32-20 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks in 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Over 51.5 points in Louisville vs. Bowling Green

After rushing for over 10,000 yards during an incredible NFL career, Eddie George's second act has included becoming a Division I college football coach. George led Tennessee State to the FCS Playoffs a season ago and is now the head coach at Bowling Green, and there's already been buy-in from his players. The Falcons were competitive in a 34-20 loss to Cincinnati and then scored a 23-13 win over Liberty as 5.5-point underdogs last week. With Louisville scoring 79 points over the first two weeks of the season, Bowling Green could have a hard time slowing the Cardinals down, but Bowling Green should also make a contribution to the total. The model says the over hits 65% of the time.

Over 55.5 points in Oregon vs. Oregon State

This rivalry was first played between these two programs in 1894, and Oregon holds the 69-49-10 advantage all-time. Even with the Ducks bolting for the Big Ten, they've kept this rivalry going as a non-conference matchup, but there is a widening recruiting disparity with Oregon playing in college football's richest conference and throwing around NIL money like crazy. The Ducks won 49-14 last season and are averaging 54.0 points per game early this season, while Oregon State is averaging over 300 yards passing per game despite an 0-3 start. The model says that the over hits in 65% of simulations.

Michigan -2.5 vs. Nebraska

This is a critical early-season matchup for both squads. Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola is a former five-star recruit who was up-and-down in his freshman season, but he's starting to live up to the hype in his sophomore season, completing 76.6% of his passes for 829 yards and eight touchdowns without an interception while leading the Cornhuskers to a 3-0 start. Bryce Underwood is the five-star freshman quarterback with that level of hype this year, and he's already shown flashes of brilliance. Ultimately, the model gives the edge to Underwood here, with Michigan covering in 63% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER.