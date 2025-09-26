The Week 5 college football schedule has several enticing matchups. The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies (3-0) host the Auburn Tigers (3-1) in an SEC matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET, with Texas A&M favored by 6.5 points in the latest Week 5 college football odds.

Another top 10 showdown features the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) and the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (3-0) in a Big Ten bout at 7:30 p.m. ET. Penn State is a 3.5-point favorite, with the over/under set at 52.5 in the latest Week 5 college football odds. If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Week 5 of college football, you can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games. They can help you figure out where to bet on college football.

The DraftKings promo code and FanDuel promo code each offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings is offering $200 in bonus bets in addition to more than $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket for the upcoming season. FanDuel's latest promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins.

Both the BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code provide bonus bets, but only if your first bet loses. New users at Fanatics have the ability to get $100 in FanCash along with $100 No Sweat Bets in FanCash on every football Game Day until Oct. 12. Meanwhile, the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is completely different than the others, offering profit boosts instead of bonus bets. After placing a wager of $1 or more, you receive 20 100% profit boost tokens with the code CBS20X.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 35-22 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Texas A&M -6.5 vs. Auburn

The Aggies last played on Sept. 13, but they went on the road to beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 41-40. They have scored 40-plus points in three straight games. Aggies sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed has 869 passing yards, 142 rushing yards, and 10 total touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Mario Craver is third in the nation in receiving yards (443) with four touchdowns. Last week, Auburn went on the road and lost by seven to Oklahoma, committing 13 penalties in the process. The model says the Aggies cover the spread in 54% of simulations.

Oregon +3.5 vs. Penn State

This is the biggest test for both teams so far this season. Penn State has scored 34-plus points in all three straight games. Meanwhile, Oregon has won four straight games. The Ducks are 3-1 ATS in all games this campaign. Last season in the Big Ten title game, the Ducks defeated the Nittany Lions 45-37. In addition, Penn State went 2-4 ATS against ranked opponents during last season. The model predicts that Oregon covers the spread in 54% of simulations.

Oregon vs. Penn State Over 53.5 total points

These teams have been able to move the ball and score at will this season. Penn State logs 44 points per game and 437.3 total yards of offense. Senior quarterback Drew Allar is completing 64% of his throws for 626 passing yards and four touchdowns. Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton both have 175-plus rushing yards with the Nittany Lions. Oregon is seventh in the country in scoring offense (51.3) and 12th in total offense (523.8). Sophomore quarterback Dante Moore has recorded 962 passing yards with an 11-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The model predicts these teams will combine for 54 total points, and the Over cashes in 52% of simulations.

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER.