The Week 5 college football schedule includes four ranked matchups, and while it might be up for debate which will be the most important, Georgia vs. Alabama has been as high-stakes as it gets in recent years. Since Kirby Smart took over at Georgia, these two teams have met in the SEC Championship Game three times and the College Football National Championship Game twice. However, it's Alabama that has dominated the series of late, with the Crimson Tide winning six of seven since Smart took over.

The latest Week 5 college football odds list the Bulldogs as 3.5-point favorites for that 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The other ranked matchups will be No. 23 Illinois (+7, 59.5) vs. No. 21 USC, No. 13 Ole Miss (-2.5, 55.5) vs. No. 4 LSU and No. 3 Penn State (-3.5, 52.5) vs. No. 6 Oregon. If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Week 5 of college football, you can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games. They can help you figure out where to bet on college football.

Sportsbook offers

Here are the top sportsbook promos for new users ahead of college football Week 5.



The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code, and FanDuel promo code all offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings is providing $200 in bonus bets, plus more than $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket for the upcoming season. bet365 is offering new users either $300 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet, or up to a $1,000 first bet safety net. FanDuel's latest promo code gives new users $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins.

Both the BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code are offering bonus bets, but only if your first bet loses. New users at Fanatics can get $100 in FanCash along with $100 No Sweat Bets in FanCash on every football Game Day until Oct. 12. Meanwhile, the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS provides new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Michigan or New Jersey can get a different promotion and claim $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different than the others, giving profit boosts instead of bonus bets. After placing a wager of at least $1, you receive 20 100% profit boost tokens with the code CBS20X.

Betting on Week 5 college football

SportsLine's computer model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and was a profitable 35-22 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks in 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Ole Miss -2.5 vs. LSU (-115)

The SEC West might be no more, but these two teams have had a long-standing rivalry that has gotten tighter in recent years. They've split their last four head-to-head matchups, and the home team has won five in a row in the series. The Rebels will have that home-field advantage on Saturday, and Lane Kiffin's offense enters this matchup averaging 44.8 points per game. Meanwhile, LSU has scored 23 or fewer points in three of its first four games, and could have a tough time hanging with the high-flying Rebels. The model says Ole Miss covers the spread in 65% of simulations.

Oregon money line vs. Penn State (+130)

These two programs have both adapted well to the NIL era, and this could be a preview of the Big Ten Championship Game, a CFP matchup, and possibly even the national championship game. However, Oregon is certainly more battle-tested at this stage, having played its last three games against Oklahoma State, Northwestern and Oregon State. The Ducks have also been the more dominant-looking team, winning those three games by a combined 120 points. Penn State hasn't played a power conference opponent yet, and Drew Allar has still only averaged 7.1 yards per pass attempt against Nevada, FIU and Villanova. The model says Oregon wins in 47% of simulations, which outpaces the implied win probability of 42.2%.

Alabama +3.5 vs. Georgia (-122)

For years, it has looked like Georgia might slowly be passing Alabama by as the best program in the SEC, and the season-long results might bear that out. However, the head-to-head results do not. The Crimson Tide have won nine of 10 in the series, with the only Bulldogs win coming in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Alabama took an early-season lump with the loss to Florida State, but has since outscored Louisiana-Monroe and Wisconsin 111-14. Meanwhile, Georgia needed a missed field goal to escape an early-season upset of its own against Tennessee. Both teams have had two weeks to prepare, but the model has Alabama covering in 53% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER.