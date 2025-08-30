It's a marquee matchup of top-10 teams in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season as the No. 9 LSU Tigers hit the road against the No. 4 Clemson Tigers. The contest features two of the top quarterbacks in the country, who are both Heisman Trophy contenders, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and Clemson's Cade Klubnik. Nussmeier is the only returning FBS quarterback who threw for more than 4,000 yards last season, while Klubnik is the only returning quarterback to have thrown for 35 or more touchdown passes in 2024. LSU has not won its season opener since 2019.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday from Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers are 4-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. LSU odds for college football betting, with an over/under set at 57.5 points. Bettors looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for LSU vs. Clemson in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season can read more below, along with picks for Clemson vs. LSU.

Betting on LSU vs. Clemson

SportsLine's computer model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and was a profitable 27-16 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks in 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

LSU +4

The SportsLine model is taking the opposite side of oddsmakers and is predicting an LSU outright victory. Though they have lost five consecutive season openers, the longest streak in the country, the model believes that the No. 1 transfer portal class per 247Sports will help offset that the road Tigers are returning only seven starters from last year's team. Meanwhile, Clemson is returning 16 of 22 starters and should be among the most experienced teams in the country this season. Against the SEC last season, they went 0-3 straight up, averaging less than 14 points per game. The model projects LSU will cover the spread in well over 60% of simulations.

Over 57.5 total points

Last season, Clemson averaged 34.7 points per game and LSU averaged 30.5. With two experienced quarterbacks looking to make a statement against a high quality opponent, the model is confident that the game will hit the over line. In the last two seasons, in games against ranked teams, LSU totals are averaging more than 68 PPG. The model is projecting that the over hits in almost 60% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.