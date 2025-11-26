The college football regular season will end this week for most programs, and then it's on to Conference Championship Week, the Army-Navy Game, and then bowl season. However, there's still plenty to be determined by the Week 14 college football schedule, as rivalry week gives us several ranked matchups across the country. None of those matchups are bigger than Michigan vs. Ohio State, as the two Big Ten powerhouses will meet yet again after Michigan checked in at No. 18 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and Ohio State was voted No. 1. The latest Week 14 college football odds list the Buckeyes as 10.5-point road favorites for that noon ET kickoff, while the over/under is 44.5.

There are also dozens of other college football betting options on Saturday, with notable Week 14 college football lines including No. 20 Tennessee (-2.5, 64.5) hosting No. 14 Vanderbilt at 3:30 p.m. ET and Auburn (+5.5, 48.5) hosting No. 10 Alabama for the Iron Bowl at 7:30 p.m. ET. If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Week 14 of college football, you can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games.

Betting on Week 14 college football

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line and over/under picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Michigan +10.5 vs. Ohio State (-115)

It's strange to say that the Wolverines have flown under the radar, but they're 9-2 on the season and 7-1 in the conference and have the ability to seriously disrupt the Big Ten Championship Game picture and the CFP with an upset win here. Sherrone Moore has done well to make sure he's not putting too much on true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, leaning on the running game to help shield the former five-star prospect. Now Michigan runs into an Ohio State squad that hasn't really been challenged since a season-opening win over Texas. Despite the Buckeyes being defending national champions and the clear top team in the land, Michigan has won four in a row in this rivalry. The model says it covers the spread in 54% of simulations.

Tennessee -2.5 vs. Vanderbilt (-120)

Diego Pavia and Clark Lea have the Commodores knocking on the College Football Playoff door, but it's fitting that they have to clear Tennessee as a hurdle to get there. The Volunteers once won 22 in a row in this rivalry, and they've also won six in a row entering this season. Tennessee would also likely be in the thick of the CFP discussion if not for a missed field goal at the end of regulation to beat Georgia. Joey Aguilar leads the SEC in passing yards, and the Vanderbilt pass defense has been prone to giving up big numbers through the air. Tennessee covers in 57% of simulations.

Under 48.5 points in Auburn vs. Alabama (-112)

Alabama was embarrassed to open the season against Florida State, and then lost at home to Oklahoma, but the Crimson Tide still have a clear path to the SEC Championship Game (via a complicated tie-breaking system that currently favors Bama) and the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, Auburn fired Hugh Freeze earlier this year and has suffered through another underwhelming (5-6) season. However, Alabama historically has a really tough time at Auburn, and the Tigers will be hoping to turn this into a slugfest. The model says the Under hits in 59% of simulations.

