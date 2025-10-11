After both teams made the College Football Playoff last season, the Oregon vs. Indiana game has been circled on the college football schedule for months now. Now the time has finally come for these two powers in the Big Ten to go head-to-head, and you can watch the action live on CBS. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, and if you're undecided on how to bet on college football, you can find several top online sportsbooks as options right here.

The latest Week 7 college football odds list Oregon as a 7-point home favorite, while the over/under is 53.5. You can also bet on other top college football matchups like Illinois vs. Ohio State (-14.5, 50.5), Missouri vs. Alabama (-3.5, 51.5) or Oklahoma vs. Texas (+1, 44.5). If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Week 7 of college football, you can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games. They can help you figure out where to bet on college football.

Betting on Week 7 college football

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 38-25 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks in 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Missouri +3.5 vs. Alabama (-118)

The SEC has eight teams ranked in the top 14 in the latest AP Top 25, and two of them will go head-to-head when No. 8 Alabama visits No. 14 Missouri for a noon ET kickoff. The Crimson Tide avenged a 2024 loss to Vanderbilt last week with a 30-14 win, but do have a blemish on their record after an opening-week loss to Florida State, while Missouri remains unbeaten (5-0). The Tigers have had the luxury of playing all five of their games at home and will have home-field advantage once again. The model predicts that Missouri wins outright and covers the spread 54% of the time.

Under 50.5 points: Illinois vs. Ohio State (-110)

Despite opening the season against Texas and playing two games in the Big Ten already, Ohio State has given up a total of 25 points in five games (5-0) and once again has the best defense in the country. Meanwhile, the Illinois defense has struggled in the last three weeks, but the Illini still have a penchant for getting to the quarterback and creating turnovers. The model predicts that the Under hits in 54% of simulations.

Oregon -7 vs. Indiana (-110)

These two programs had arguably the most jaw-dropping wins of the season, with Oregon hammering Oklahoma State 69-3 early in the season and Indiana destroying a ranked Illinois squad 63-10 at home in primetime. However, the Hoosiers were dragged back into the muck the very next week by Iowa, while Oregon recently captured the biggest win of the season period with a 30-24 double-overtime thriller over Penn State. Curt Cignetti can really coach, but there's still a significant talent gap here, and the model has Oregon covering in 58% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER.