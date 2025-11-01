The first set of College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday of next week, so Saturday provides one last chance for contenders to make an impression before the committee finally gives us insight into their thought process. The Week 10 college football schedule includes a handful of ranked matchups, including No. 14 Tennessee vs. No. 18 Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. ET and No. 24 Utah vs. No. 17 Cincinnati at 10:15 p.m. ET. The latest Week 10 college football odds list the Volunteers as 2.5-point favorites at home with the over/under at 55.5, while the Utes are 10.5-point favorites at home with a total of 54.5 points. There are also dozens of other college football betting options on Saturday.

Other notable Week 10 college football betting lines include No. 23 USC favored by 4.5 on the road over Nebraska, and No. 7 Georgia Tech favored by 5.5 points at NC State. If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Week 10 of college football, you can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games. They can help you figure out where to bet on college football.

Over 58.5 points in Georgia Tech vs. NC State (-112)

The Yellow Jackets are enjoying a dream season at 8-0 and are coming off arguably their best offensive performance of the season, scoring 41 points and piling up 543 yards in a win over Syracuse. Meanwhile, the defense has given up 367 yards of total offense in every ACC game, and the NC State offense is also a capable one. The Wolfpack have scored 33 points or more in four of six conference games this year, and are giving up 35.3 points per game during ACC play. The model has the Over hitting in 54% of simulations.

Under 55.5 points in Tennessee vs. Oklahoma (-115)

Tennessee ranks second in FBS in scoring (45.6 ppg), but will face its toughest defensive test to date. Oklahoma ranks fifth in the nation in points allowed per game (12.5), and there have been 45 combined points or fewer in seven of the eight games that the Sooners have played. Last year when these two programs met, the total was 57.5, but the two teams combined for only 40 points in a 25-15 win for Tennessee. The model predicts that the Under hits in 62% of simulations.

USC -4.5 vs. Nebraska (-110)

Both of these Big Ten programs are looking for a defining win during what they each hope are turnaround seasons. USC is 5-2 with a 3-1 record in conference play, while Nebraska is 6-2 and 3-2 in the league. However, the Trojans have been the far more explosive team offensively, as they rank fifth in the nation in scoring (42.4 ppg) and first in total offense (530 yards per game). Jayden Maiva is averaging 10.2 yards per pass attempt and could pose serious problems for a Nebraska defense that hasn't been tested yet by an elite offense. The model predicts that the Trojans cover in 63% of simulations.

