The Week 12 college football schedule includes a rematch of the SEC Championship Game matchup from a season ago, with No. 5 Georgia hosting No. 10 Texas for a pivotal SEC matchup. The Bulldogs won the 2024 SEC Championship Game over the Longhorns 22-19 in overtime, and both teams are in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth again this season. Georgia has won five in a row after suffering an early-season loss to Alabama, and is favored by six points in the Week 12 college football odds, while the over/under is 49.5 points.

There are also dozens of other college football betting options on Saturday, with notable Week 12 college football lines including No. 17 USC (-6.5, 48.5) vs. No. 21 Iowa and No. 22 Pittsburgh vs. No. 9 Notre Dame (-12.5, 54). The Fighting Irish are -380 (risk $380 to win $100) to make the College Football Playoff. If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Week 12 of college football, you can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games. They can help you figure out where to bet on college football.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 42-30 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Pittsburgh +12.5 vs. Notre Dame (-115)

"The Fighting Irish have been rolling since starting the season 0-2, winning seven straight by an average of 28.5 points. This is Notre Dame's last real test of the season and probably the only game standing between the Irish and the College Football Playoff. Pitt is an interesting team. The Panthers lost two straight games in September to West Virginia and Louisville," SportsLine college football expert Thomas Casale said. "Since then, Pitt has rattled off five consecutive wins. Granted, the competition hasn't been overly tough, but the Panthers are playing their best football of the season and have the luxury of coming off a bye week. This is Pitt's Super Bowl. I think the Panthers put up a fight at home, so I'll grab the 10.5 points."

Iowa +6.5 vs. USC (-108)

Iowa is averaging only 295.8 yards of offense per game in Big Ten play, but is still 4-2 in the conference with the two losses coming to Indiana and Oregon in hard-fought games. The Hawkeyes a way of dragging even explosive offenses into the mud with them and then using their own defense and special teams to create scoring opportunities or even points of their own. The model says that Iowa covers in 57% of simulations.

Texas +6.5 vs. Georgia (-115)

You don't have to be dominant at the outset in this new era of college football, it's more about when you hit your peak. Texas has been able to grind out three wins in a row in one-possession games and Arch Manning has played his best football over the last two weeks, throwing for 674 yards and six touchdowns while only throwing one interception. Meanwhile, the Georgia defense struggled to defend against Joey Aguilar and Ty Simpson, two of the SEC's other top statistical quarterbacks. That's a big reason why the model has Texas covering in 60% of simulations.

