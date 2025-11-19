With college football's regular season winding down and the College Football Playoff picture coming into focus, every ranked matchup on the college football schedule becomes more and more important. Oregon and USC were long-time Pac-12 rivals and now the two ranked foes will go head-to-head as members of the Big Ten in a huge game in Week 13. Oregon will host and the game will be broadcast live on CBS with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Ducks are favored by 9.5 over the Trojans while the latest Week 13 college football odds list the over/under at 59.5.

There are also dozens of other college football betting options on Saturday, with notable Week 13 college football lines including No. 16 Georgia Tech (-2.5, 61.5) hosting No. 22 Pitt at 7 p.m. ET and Cincinnati (+2.5, 54.5) hosting No. 11 BYU at 8 p.m. ET. If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Week 13 of college football, you can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games. They can help you figure out where to bet on college football.

The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code each offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings is providing $200 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins and three free months of NBA League Pass. FanDuel's latest promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. The bet365 bonus code CBSSPORTS provides new users $200 in bonus bets with a placement of a $5 wager, whether it wins or loses.

Both the BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN are offering bonus bets, but only if your first bet loses. New users at Fanatics can place a cash wager of $1 or more on any sport with -500 odds or longer. If your bet settles as a loss, you will be awarded up to $200 in FanCash every day for ten (10) straight days. Meanwhile, the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS provides new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Michigan or New Jersey can get a different promotion and claim $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different than the others, giving profit boosts instead of bonus bets. After placing a wager of at least $1, you receive 20 100% profit boost tokens with the code CBS20X.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line and over/under picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Over 59.5 points in Oregon vs. USC (-115)

The Ducks had some struggles offensively in their loss to Indiana and then hard-fought wins over Wisconsin and Iowa. However, they got back on track with a 42-13 win over Minnesota last week and now they'll take on a Trojans squad that will also be anxious to heat things back up after their own scrap with Iowa. Both of these teams rank top 10 nationally in scoring and the model predicts that the Over hits in 59% of simulations.

Georgia Tech -2.5 vs. Pitt (-120)

After a devastating loss to NC State last week, the Yellow Jackets nearly had another slip-up against Boston College last week but survived on a last-second field goal. Now they'll take on the Panthers for a crucial ACC matchup featuring two of the four remaining one-loss teams in the league and both of these teams' best shot at making the CFP will likely come through winning the conference. The model is expecting Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King to be the difference-maker here, as it predicts that he combines for over 300 yards of total offense and three total touchdowns to help Georgia Tech cover in 61% of simulations.

Cincinnati +2.5 vs. BYU (-110)

BYU responded nicely from a 29-7 loss to Texas Tech by beating TCU last week 44-13, but the road has presented some serious challenges this season for the Cougars. In addition to the road loss to the Red Raiders, BYU barely beat three-win Colorado away from home and went to double overtime at Arizona. Meanwhile, Cincinnati is 5-1 straight up at home this season. The model predicts that the Bearcats cover the spread in 59% of simulations.

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER.