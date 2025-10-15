The Week 8 college football schedule includes five ranked matchups, and this is shaping up to be one of the best College Football Saturdays of the season. Primetime matchups include a pair of rivalries, as No. 6 Alabama hosts No. 11 Tennessee and No. 13 Notre Dame hosts No. 20 USC. Both of those matchups kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, while No. 15 BYU vs. No. 23 Utah is scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff. If you're undecided on how to bet on college football, you can find several top online sportsbooks as options right here for those matchups and any others. Other notable Week 8 college football lines include Ole Miss vs. Georgia (-7.5), LSU vs. Vanderbilt (-2.5) and Georgia Tech vs. Duke (-1.5).

The latest Week 8 college football odds list the Crimson Tide as 8.5-point home favorites, while the over/under for Alabama vs. Tennessee is 59.5. The Fighting Irish are also favored by 7.5 at home, while the over/under for Notre Dame vs. USC is 61.5. The Utes are 3.5-point road favorites with the BYU vs. Utah total at 47.5. If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Week 8 of college football, you can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games. They can help you figure out where to bet on college football.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 39-27 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Under 59.5 points in Alabama vs. Tennessee (-118)

The Volunteers lost to the Crimson Tide 15 times in a row from 2007 to 2021, but they got out of the skid with a 52-49 win in 2022. However, we haven't seen nearly that much scoring in the two installments of the Third Saturday in October since, as Alabama won 34-20 in 2023 and Tennessee won 24-17 last season. Tennessee's offense is No. 1 in the nation, and the defense doesn't get many stops, but the Vols do get after the quarterback (26 sacks) and have forced multiple turnovers in five of six games. Meanwhile, there has only been one Alabama game all season where the total topped 52 points -- a 73-0 win over Louisiana-Monroe. The model predicts that the Under hits in 64% of simulations.

Notre Dame -7.5 vs. USC (-110)

The Battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh was first played in 1926, and this will be the 96th all-time meeting between these two college football powerhouses. However, the Fighting Irish have had the upper hand of late, winning six of the last seven overall and covering the spread in three of four head-to-head meetings. After suffering back-to-back losses to Miami and Texas A&M by a combined four points to start the season, Notre Dame has outscored its opponents 176-57 despite playing three power conference opponents and a College Football Playoff team from last season during that span. Meanwhile, USC has looked good offensively but did give up 30 points or more to Illinois and Michigan State. The Irish cover in 58% of model simulations.

BYU money line vs. Utah (+140)

It's a fierce in-state rivalry where the intensity has been ratcheted back up now that both teams are in the same conference (the Big 12) for the first time since each school left the Mountain West in 2010. After an 11-win season in 2024, Kalani Sitake has the Cougars off to a 6-0 start, and they're a perfect 3-0 in conference after a double-overtime win at Arizona last week. Meanwhile, Utah is 5-1, but its one loss was a 34-10 beatdown at home against Texas Tech. BYU has won the last two head-to-head meetings, and the model sees value in the Cougars this time around, as they win in 49% of simulations.

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER.