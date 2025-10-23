Despite holding a two-possession lead entering the fourth quarter, Ole Miss suffered a 43-35 loss at the hands of Georgia last week and the SEC offers no respite in Week 9 with the Rebels traveling to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. Ole Miss was No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25, while Oklahoma checked in at No. 13, and a win for either side could more clearly establish itself as a College Football Playoff contender. The latest Week 9 college football odds list the Sooners as 4.5-point home favorites, while the over/under is 53.5. There are also dozens of other college football betting options on Saturday.

Other notable Week 9 college football betting lines include No. 10 Vanderbilt (-2.5, 52.5) vs. No. 15 Missouri and No. 20 LSU vs. No. 3 Texas A&M (-2.5, 48.5). If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Week 9 of college football, you can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games. They can help you figure out where to bet on college football.

Sportsbook offers

Here are the top sportsbook promos for new users ahead of college football Week 9.



The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code each offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings is providing $300 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins and three free months of NBA League Pass. FanDuel's latest promo code gives new users $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. The bet365 bonus code CBSSPORTS provides new users $200 in bonus bets with a placement of a $5 wager, whether it wins or loses.

Both the BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code are offering bonus bets, but only if your first bet loses. New users at Fanatics can place a cash wager of $1 or more on any sport with -500 odds or longer. If your bet settles as a loss, you will be awarded up to $200 in FanCash every day for ten (10) straight days. Meanwhile, the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS provides new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Michigan or New Jersey can get a different promotion and claim $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different than the others, giving profit boosts instead of bonus bets. After placing a wager of at least $1, you receive 20 100% profit boost tokens with the code CBS20X.

Betting on Week 9 college football

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 42-30 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Ole Miss +4.5 vs. Oklahoma (-105)

The Rebels controlled most of the game against Georgia before letting things slip away in the fourth quarter and Lane Kiffin's squad has typically embraced the role of underdog. Meanwhile, Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer has not looked the same since returning from surgery on his throwing hand two weeks ago. Against Texas and South Carolina, Mateer has gone 38-of-64 for 352 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. The model has Ole Miss covering the spread in 68% of simulations.

Over 52.5 points in Vanderbilt vs. Missouri (-105)

In another battle of 6-1 teams looking to cement their status as CFP contenders, Vanderbilt hosts Missouri in a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia has thrown for 1,569 yards and 15 touchdowns with only four interceptions and he's also the program's leading rusher with 438 rushing yards and four scores on the ground. Meanwhile, Beau Pribula leads a dynamic Missouri offense in its own right, with both teams ranking top 12 in the nation in scoring. The model predicts that the Over hits in 66% of simulations.

LSU +118 vs. Texas A&M

LSU is coming off a loss to Vanderbilt for the first time since 1990 and has its back against the wall after a loss earlier in the season to Ole Miss. However, the Tigers have won nine of 13 over the Aggies since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012 and they are yet to lose at home during that span. The Aggies gave up 42 points and 527 yards of total offense to Arkansas last week and 268 of those yards came on the ground, so this could be a chance for the LSU running game to get right. The model predicts that the Tigers win outright in 54% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER.