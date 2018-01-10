How to simplify college football's eligibility and transfer rule problems

We tend to overuse and misuse words like "epidemic" in college athletics. The "transfer epidemic" is one example. And while "epidemic" is a strong word, the system is nevertheless problematic for players. This is true for not only the transfer process, but eligibility as well, particularly regarding redshirts.

The good news is this can all be simplified and the player can benefit as a result.

The AFCA convention is going on this week and football coaches across the country are coming together and exchanging concepts. While there's no acting power on them -- the NCAA will consider many of these proposals later this year -- it gives us an idea of what's to come. This year, two hot-button items were being discussed: transfer rules and redshirting rules. The first is considering tweaks for immediate eligibility. The second is redefining when a redshirt can be used.

Really, what college football should be doing is stripping rules, not making more of them or tweaking them. Regarding player eligibility, life would be a lot simpler if college football did the following:

1. Give players five years to play five seasons: And that's it. In other words, get rid of redshirts and how long they're good for. Take out the subjective nature of who gets what and why. There are too many cooks in the kitchen deciding what's best for a player except, of course, the player himself. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher expanded on this four years ago, and it makes a lot of sense. AFCA spokesperson Todd Berry said on Wednesday that the group supports a rule that would allow players to appear in up to four games while maintaining redshirt status. While that's a step in the right direction, it would be a more efficient to get rid of that process entirely.

Todd Berry says the AFCA supports changes redshirt rules. Want players to play four games and still take a redshirt. — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) January 10, 2018

If a player wants to play for five years, let them. There are likely few "five-year starters" at a single program who don't either pursue the NFL after three or four years, or transfer as a graduate student. And if a coach needs to use the first season for development, like a redshirt, he can. But if that coach also wants to start that player in a bowl game to get ready for next season because the normal starter has opted to sit out that bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft, they should be able to do that too without losing a year of eligibility.

2. Loosen the transfer rules, but within reason: Coaches won't buy this easily, if at all, because the current system is set up to give them the power. And -- surprise! -- people in power typically don't want to yield any. The NCAA Transfer Working Group has been kicking the tires on a one-time transfer that would result in immediate eligibility for the player in question. The caveat is that, in the spirit of amateur athletics, it would be tied to academic standing.

NCAA Transfer Working Group has been discussing allowing players a one-time transfer with immediately eligibility. There are academic standards, and no tampering. Possible it could only be for freshmen/sophomores. #AFCA2018 — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 9, 2018

Of course, coaches at AFCA weren't too keen on that idea ...

AFCA executive director Todd Berry says coaches will not support changes to transfer rules. They like the current setup. — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) January 10, 2018

Understandable, but how often have you heard this story: Kid wishes to transfer, so his coach grants that permission, but then restricts where the kid can transfer on scholarship. Kid gets unhappy, the story gets out, the school looks terrible and eventually caves to public pressure by allowing the kid do what he should have been able to do in the first place.

Let's skip the line and get straight to it. Andy Staples of Sports Illustrated has a fair resolution to this impasse. If an undergraduate player wishes to transfer, his coach can not restrict where he can accept a scholarship. That includes other conference members and upcoming nonconference opponents, the two most common blacklisted destinations. However, the undergraduate transfer will still have to sit out a year to satisfy NCAA rules.

If everything was fair, players would be immediately eligible following a transfer even if that player transferred multiple times. Coaches change jobs constantly and the most egregious exodus usually comes via assistants after the early signing period and National Signing Day. If the NCAA really wanted to swing things back in favor of the student-athlete, the National Letter of Intent would be loosened as well to accommodate coaching changes. But ... we also know that's never happening. So meet in the middle. Don't tie the transfers to academics -- that's a facade anyway -- but open up the market for scholarship offers and keep the one-year cushion.