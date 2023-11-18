Who's Playing

UNLV Rebels @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: UNLV 8-2, Air Force 8-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado

Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

What to Know

UNLV is 0-4 against Air Force since October of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Falcon Stadium. Air Force took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UNLV, who comes in off a win.

UNLV stacked a fourth blowout onto their ever-increasing hoard last Friday. Everything went their way against Wyoming as UNLV made off with a 34-14 victory. The oddsmakers were on UNLV's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Among those leading the charge was Jayden Maiava, who rushed for 40 yards and two touchdowns, and also threw for 232 yards and a touchdown. Ricky White did his part to keep the secondary busy, picking up 144 receiving yards.

After a sunny season, Air Force has been experiencing darker times in their latest games. They took a hard 27-13 fall against Hawaii on Saturday.

Dylan Carson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown.

UNLV pushed their record up to 8-2 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Air Force, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 8-2.

UNLV is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Saturday's contest might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Rebels have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 197.2 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Falcons (currently ranked second in rushing yards per game) struggle in that department as they've been even better at 275.9 per game. It's looking like Saturday's game might have some serious battles in the trenches. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

Air Force is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UNLV, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 47 points.

Series History

Air Force has won all of the games they've played against UNLV in the last 6 years.