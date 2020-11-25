Who's Playing

Colorado State @ Air Force

Current Records: Colorado State 1-2; Air Force 2-2

What to Know

The Colorado State Rams are 1-4 against the Air Force Falcons since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Colorado State will take on Air Force at 2 p.m. ET at Falcon Stadium after a week off. The Falcons will be strutting in after a victory while Colorado State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Colorado State has to be hurting after a devastating 52-21 defeat at the hands of the Boise State Broncos last week. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 52-21 by the third quarter. One thing holding Colorado State back was the mediocre play of QB Patrick O'Brien, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with a passing completion percentage of only 45%.

Meanwhile, Air Force kept a clean sheet against the New Mexico Lobos on Friday and took the contest 28 to nothing. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Falcons had established a 21 to nothing advantage. RB Brad Roberts had a stellar game for Air Force as he rushed for three TDs and 177 yards on 28 carries.

Colorado State is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

Colorado State is now 1-2 while Air Force sits at 2-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rams rank seventh in the nation when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only one on the season. But the Falcons are even better: they have yet to throw a single interception. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado

Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Falcons are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -114

Series History

Air Force have won four out of their last five games against Colorado State.